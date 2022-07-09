Air pollution is no respecter of boundaries. I learned this gut level when I had to leave my friends and change my life the month that I turned 12.
My father had worked his way up to become chief of smoke abatement for the city of Detroit. He was continually frustrated by the bad air that blew in from the notoriously dirty River Rouge Ford Motor plant across the line in the neighboring city of Dearborn. He was forced to watch the smoke blow in and fowl our city’s air.
He applied for and was hired to be head of a new regional air pollution control district in the San Francisco Bay Area. A primary attraction of the job was that the district covered a contiguous area of six counties around the bay, with three others in an ancillary role.
When he first took the job the town of Emeryville, at the foot of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, was the site of a large dump. Open fires sent up plumes of smoke that were visible from San Francisco and elsewhere around the bay. The smoke also contributed to smog under certain weather conditions.
The first priority was to get a state law to forbid open dump burning. Then the district moved on to regulate other point sources. My father got into trouble with a couple of landlords on his board when he attempted to regulate backyard incinerators. After six years he was forced out. He was hired by West Virginia University under a U.S. Public Health Service grant to prepare graduate students for careers in air pollution control.
He was involved with work in Washington, D.C., that led to the initial Clean Air Act. He also taught a course at Howard University. After his retirement he joined in the fight against acid rain. This was an inter-state struggle that involved the effects of coal-burning power plants on pristine lakes that were as far as several states away.
We know how the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade has upended states rights. At least as I understand it, the subsequent decision on federal regulation under the Environmental Protection Agency reduces the federal role in a way that extends states rights to air pollution control with similar far-reaching effects. The ruling also has implications for other federal health and safety regulations.
A blue state cannot prevent the air from a red state from poisoning its air and its people through state action alone. We have a patchwork of blue and red states, at a reported ratio of 20:30, across our land. The recent decision directly affects our country’s ability to address global warming, which endangers all life around the world.
Back when the Charleston Town Center was thriving, I had a driveway moment while listening to NPR on my car radio in the parking garage. I stayed in my car to listen to an interview with a national political analyst. He described how the Republican Party was systematically targeting states to take over their legislatures. We know now that this push also extended to governors, state appeal courts and other statewide offices.
At the time the leaders of this movement were just starting to go down their list, beginning with the low-hanging fruit. Our state was clearly in the next one or two waves. We know that they got the job done.
The takeover of the states was centralized as a national movement despite the rhetoric of empowering local people to make decisions close to home. We now have years of experience with the national playbook that is imposed on our state without regard to the popular will that is grounded in the real needs of our citizens here.
We have seen bills in our state legislature that were cut and pasted with language from a national template that is totally out of sync with our state code. We have elected at least a couple of key leaders who are not only bought and sold, as per our colonial history, but also have no roots in or allegiance to our state and our people.
I am not a lawyer, but as I mentioned above it appears that the legal principles underlying the current ruling go well beyond air pollution and the environment. These principles get to the heart of strangling the ability of government to protect citizens and our planet. They eviscerate regulations on businesses that may harm us in order to maximize corporate profits. Some West Virginians may even find more money in their 401k, but at what cost?
I cannot help but wonder what world these justices and their supporters live in. How can they and their families not be affected by the same air and effects of global warming as all of the rest of us?
Are they so fixated on their profits now and on the next world that they have no concern about what happens in this one? Do they think that their actions will allow them and their children and grandchildren to escape to a vision of heaven with pure clouds and blue skies?
Why is it OK to leave the rest of us in a living hell of air thick with toxins from industries, vehicle emissions, resource extraction, and forest fires? Also to condemn our earth and its people to all of the ongoing and projected effects of global warming?
I mean, let’s get real here. Air thick with smoke from forest fires, coasts flooded by rising sea levels, drought, intense storms, all of the worldwide effects of global warming – now all at greater risk from a decision that bears the name of our state. This is not who we are. Protecting our carbon and corporate profits cannot be worth all of that.
It is literally beyond my comprehension to understand where these people are coming from.
So, the eternal question: What can we do about it?
Voting is key, beginning at the local and state levels. I recently heard a longtime Democrat say that it does not matter, because the power of our votes is being taken away.
I could not disagree more. It matters now more than ever.
This is not the time to cop out and go hide out in the woods or wherever we think we can go. We are challenged to work harder than ever to take action ourselves and to reach out to encourage our neighbors to act likewise.
We are too smart to get caught up in these traps that are designed to centralize power in the name of states rights. To divide and conquer. To convince us that all is lost when we are only beginning to learn from Georgia and others how best to engage people who care about and understand the issues but who have historically not chosen to speak up or come out to vote.
I am still convinced that there are more of us than there are of the people who want to deprive us of all agency for whatever reasons of their own.
We need to keep the faith and find hope through action. Every day do at least something to make a difference to the good. Invest our time and our treasure in candidates we support – many of them will come through, as best they can. Speak out to provide cover for those who want to do the right thing.