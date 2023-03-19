Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The failure of this year’s legislature to follow its normal checks and balances has resulted in a situation where an 18-year-old right out of high school with a dual high school diploma and associates degree may be given the power to take children out of their homes. House Bill 3261, which was rushed through both chambers on the last night of the regular session, is the worst bill ever on my personal and professional lists of bad legislation.

I cannot stop flashing back to the 2019 fight that many of us were involved in against turning our whole child welfare system over to out-of-state corporations that would profit from viewing our children as widgets.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

