The failure of this year’s legislature to follow its normal checks and balances has resulted in a situation where an 18-year-old right out of high school with a dual high school diploma and associates degree may be given the power to take children out of their homes. House Bill 3261, which was rushed through both chambers on the last night of the regular session, is the worst bill ever on my personal and professional lists of bad legislation.
I cannot stop flashing back to the 2019 fight that many of us were involved in against turning our whole child welfare system over to out-of-state corporations that would profit from viewing our children as widgets.
Part and parcel of at least one of the original proposals was to cancel all of the gains in social work professionalism that have been made by the Department of Health and Human Resources in at least the past 50 years. Fortunately that original vision did not prevail.
Yes, things are not where they need to be. Major changes are still needed. These changes do not include throwing out the evidence-based benefits of a professionalized system. A medical-model, insurance-based system geared towards stockholder profits only digs our state’s hole deeper in terms of the exploitation that is a part and parcel of our history.
We are dealing with the newest generations to suffer from that side of our history. Our challenge is to invest in the children and families of our state, not to jeopardize their future.
I do not blame any particular person here. I take at face value that most of those who were involved with this bill are sincere in their belief that these changes will best address the current staffing crisis in our Eastern Panhandle. I only wish that they had taken the time to bring in professionals to help to sort this all out.
The bill still requires the governor’s action in order to become law. I am requesting anyone who has concerns to reach out to the governor and ask him to veto this bill. If he does veto it, then also ask legislators not to overrule his veto.
DHHR is already seeing good results from its new flexibility to increase salaries and make other changes to build its workforce with qualified staff. Senate Bill 273, another bill that just passed both chambers, gives the department additional power to establish its own personnel procedures, including salaries, qualifications and the streamlining of the hiring process. HB 3261 is not needed in order to do this.
HB 3261 eliminates professional social work licensure requirements that are designed to protect the quality of decision-making related to critical life and death interventions that affect children and families. This work is currently subject to licensure that requires a minimum of an undergraduate degree in social work or a related field.
HB 3261 opens the door to hiring an 18-year-old with a dual high school diploma and an associate’s degree in social work or a related field. I am not aware of any requirement for covering child development or family dynamics, much less interviewing skills or controlling for personal biases, as part of these fields.
When both the West Virginia Board of Social Work and the West Virginia Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers signed off in 2020 on setting a minimum age of 18 for the DHHR services worker registry, a bachelor’s degree was required. There was no consideration of requiring only an associate’s degree that could be available through the dual degree programs in high schools. It is interesting that some DHHR rules for contractors require a higher minimum age.
The bill also allows for the hiring of honorably retired law enforcement, parole, or probation officers. This is particularly concerning because these roles are not further defined and may cover a broad range of positions with varying levels of education requirements or no requirements at all.
From my point of view the combined effect of this bill is like using a nurse’s aide or a lab technician to perform open heart surgery.
The degradation of standards and any performance issues that result can cause even more licensed social workers in DHHR to move to other agencies or bordering states and make it harder to attract and retain qualified staff.
The Eastern Panhandle has repeatedly asked for help with a crisis created by a large backlog of reports of abuse and neglect of children that were not being investigated due to staff vacancies. The concern is that current changes already in place cannot address the immediate situation.
Changes to the bill were introduced and moved on the Senate floor without going through a committee discussion. The bill itself was passed with further amendments based on a conference committee agreement that was basically presented as a done deal. No one who is directly affected, including professional social workers and DHHR, was given the opportunity to comment.
When the House voted not to concur with the Senate amendments, the Senate refused to recede from its amendments and a conference committee of three legislators from each house was appointed. The amendments were tweaked behind closed doors and the conference committee signed off on the agreement with no debate.
DHHR officials declined to weigh in because the bill, along with SB 273, still allowed them to control the establishment of qualifications. My concern is that, with the division of DHHR into three parts, there is no guarantee of what role the current incumbents in these positions will perform in the future or what agendas any new decision makers may bring along with them. I also have to question whether qualified professionals will even want the top jobs based on these pressures to degrade professionalism. I do not know if the governor’s office or the current DHHR secretary were involved in this decision not to weigh in.
I am not a lawyer, but if I were the governor or DHHR secretary, I would be concerned about the effects on compliance with the current agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice related to systems improvements; the lawsuit over foster care that is moving again in the courts; and the potential for legal challenges based on critical life and death decisions being made by unqualified staff.
Yet there have been ongoing pressures to reduce qualifications in order to fill vacancies. There is also the profit motive in paying lower salaries, as mentioned, by some corporations who are geared towards medical model insurance. One legislator who opposed this bill and its pilot of lowering standards pointed to the camel’s nose coming under the tent. I took this to be a reference to these profit-oriented companies.
Our Legislature has also witnessed two ideologically extremist agendas that have been articulated in committee meetings. One agenda is to do away with any kind of licensure or certification. The other is to take babies and young kids from poor families and give them to families who are better off. Degrading professionalism would feed into both of these agendas.
There are ways to fill positions without lowering professional standards. Some options include:
- The additional salary enhancements and streamlined hiring procedures that DHHR is newly authorized to establish. DHHR’s recent actions are already leading to more hiring, but the intensive training that is required delays the immediate impact on the backlog of investigations.
- The immediate impact of shifting additional trained professional staff from other parts of the state. The capacity for this shifting is limited by the availability of staff and their ability to move, even temporarily. We also know that there is an issue with critical vacancies statewide.
- The immediate impact that can be made by hiring or reassigning additional support staff and case aides to take on tasks that do not require a four-year degree. In the 1970s and early ‘80s the agency successfully incorporated this team approach. Uniformed homemakers were also employed and trained to work alongside of parents and teach them how best to take care of their kids while monitoring the family’s performance.
- Further developing and encouraging career paths within DHHR to help interested staff obtain the necessary education to move into CPS and related positions from other jobs.
- Fully investing in helping to develop local comprehensive systems of care in every county. Well-functioning systems of care can lighten the load on DHHR and provide the supports that children and families need in order to build on their strengths and prevent abuse and neglect and juvenile justice offenses. The status of these systems varies across the state along with the availability of behavioral health, wraparound and other essential home- and community-based services.
- Continuing to work with the courts, the education system and private non-profit and for-profit providers to improve services to children and families, while maximizing the use of federal and state funds to provide the necessary supports that all families may need at one time or another.
I implore the governor to veto this bill and work through his executive branch to resolve the situations that led to its amendments. Social workers and our allies and supporters across the state will continue to provide assistance in this process however we can.