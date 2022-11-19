To quote the great Yogi Berra, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.” Less than a week after West Virginia voters rebuked the power grab in constitutional amendments 1, 2 and 4, leaders of the legislative supermajority are coming back for an even bigger bounty.
This time they are working quietly but in plain sight during their interim committee meetings as they go after full control of the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.
After the governor vetoed the Legislature’s bill to split up DHHR and ordered a thorough review of the department, lawmakers ridiculed the results as a “nothing burger.” They said it was just basic management 101 and could have been written down in an hour or two instead of a professional and in depth million-dollar evaluation process over 120 days.
They picked a fight over ancillary issues as a way to discredit both the report and the ability of the current secretary, Bill Crouch, to carry out the recommendations. They accused him more than once of using his influence at the beginning and end to shape the report, despite his declaration, backed up by the consultants who performed the audit, that Crouch immediately directed all of the department’s staff to cooperate and advocated for giving each person the opportunity for input. Crouch testified under oath to making no attempt to influence the final report.
The consultants’ response to the first issue was that, yes, other states and private organizations routinely include checks and balances, like an inspector general and licensing and certification functions, under the same departmental leadership. This is not a suspect practice. It works and it is OK.
On the second issue, of including input from advocates and consumers, the consultants said that the time frame of 120 days required some decisions on what to include or not include. I agree with the desirability of including these outside constituencies. I do not view the decision to exclude them as a credible reason to discount the whole report.
Dividing the department into two or more parts would automatically reduce Crouch’s power or be used to eliminate his role completely. Keeping DHHR together still allows the governor to change the leadership if he feels that this is the best course.
Based on my career with DHHR going back to the early 1970s and my advocacy with them between my retirement in 1999 and now, I totally embrace the consultants’ concept of their mission: making the necessary changes in the quickest and most effective way possible with the least disruption to services and what is working.
Gov. Jim Justice and Crouch immediately committed themselves publicly to work quickly and thoroughly to implement the recommendations in this report.
We all know that this is a department that people love to hate. There is always something going wrong that we can glom onto. I myself have participated in this love-hate relationship for the past 50 years.
Along with so many wonderful allies and colleagues, I have also dedicated what is basically my whole adult life to helping to make this department function as well as possible in the best interests of our state and our citizens, including the most vulnerable among us.
During the 24 years I was on staff, primarily doing management functions, I went through at least a couple of major reorganizations and worked under the leadership of a long list of governors and department heads. I learned that the department’s problems are a function of the work we were assigned to do in a society, economy and culture that needed our help without always valuing what we did or the people we served or providing the necessary resources to get the job done.
Right now, one of the biggest challenges is recruiting and retaining high quality staff across the many functions of the department. Despite incremental increases in salaries, the political will is lacking to raise salaries and benefits to parity with all of our neighboring states. We continue threaten to go backwards by a lack of commitment to fully fund PEIA, which means that staff and retirees continually face losing money instead of doing better.
The Legislature and governor haven’t used available funds to protect the level and scope of needed services from inflation, guarantee the caregivers the department’s programs depend on a living wage and adequate benefits or expand services to address the still unmet needs of our people. We are still being promised tax cuts that will disproportionately reward the wealthy and out-of-state corporations instead of giving the department what it needs to cover these basic functions.
Aside from the lack of adequate financial compensation, I cannot think of work that could be more intrinsically rewarding. Early on in my career one of our leaders — around my age, but in a much higher position with more work experience – told me that I would always look for a challenge. He was right about that.
At critical times I have been inspired by this wisdom from the Jewish tradition: God gives troubles, also shoulders. The great blessing of serving in and advocating with the department is that there have always been great shoulders, inside and out, to help to carry on the work.
I need to confess here that I have gone head to head with Bill Crouch from the beginning and have not generally been a big fan. At the same time, I have had the opportunity to observe him closely under pressure – in person and via streaming – throughout his tenure as secretary. This included watching him during the governor’s daily press conferences during the trauma of the first spring, summer and fall of COVID.
During this time I have seen him grow exponentially in his commitment to maximizing the authority that goes along with his position and in his vision of the work that needs to be done. I have also seen him grow in his expression of caring for all of our people and our state.
Crouch indicated to the interim committees that the audit findings will be helpful in taking his ongoing work and that of DHHR to the next level. My own personal and professional experience and observations fully support this assessment.
When I retired as the coordinator of social services planning in November, 1999, I knew that my position was being phased out and that I would not be replaced. While there are a number of people with great planning minds throughout the department, I have been like everyone else in bemoaning the siloes that have continued to keep so many of them apart.
The recommendations in this audit will address this issue with a department wide focus on strategic planning and the organizational capacity to carry it out. The recommendations also build in the comprehensive and effective communications and feedback loops that are essential to staying nimble in order to respond to emergent issues.
If the legislative leadership truly cares about the mission of the department and the best interests of our state and our people, they will embrace and fully support this approach.
If they are more concerned about controlling the massive DHHR budget to use for their own ends and the mechanisms of control based on their personal values, then I can understand that giving Crouch the tools he needs may be viewed as a threat.
It might take many more election cycles to turn things around so that the actions of the officials who are elected in our state match up with the needs and values of the majority of our people. In the meantime, we need more than ever the stability of an effective DHHR and its dedicated leaders, staff, and providers.
We are at a major crossroads here, again. I applaud the reports that the governor is standing by his man and supporting him in making the right changes in the right way throughout DHHR. I also look to those dedicated and caring public servants of both parties in the Legislature to join in this full support that the department requires.
We have come a long way. There is no merit to throwing the pieces in the air to let them fall where they will. Now is the time to follow the governor’s repeated advice to pull the rope in the same direction.
During his tenure this governor has already signed off on a number of significant measures affecting DHHR and its work. Making additional sustainable improvements in the department and its functioning can be a memorable legacy for him to leave us with as he terms out of his office.