To quote the great Yogi Berra, “It’s like déjà vu all over again.” Less than a week after West Virginia voters rebuked the power grab in constitutional amendments 1, 2 and 4, leaders of the legislative supermajority are coming back for an even bigger bounty.

This time they are working quietly but in plain sight during their interim committee meetings as they go after full control of the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

