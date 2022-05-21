One of the basic tenets of political theory as I learned it was that our underlying beliefs can affect our actions in the political realm. Recently I read somewhere that people prefer stability over change.
I have been giving a lot of thought to what that means. Is it true? Whether or not it is true, what does it mean to think that it is?
I have heard from neighbors who are convinced that the biblical apocalypse is coming, the signs of distress in the world point to this ultimate relief, and there is nothing we can do about it.
As a lifelong change agent, I am also surrounded by colleagues who are committed to identifying problems and joining with others to find solutions.
Change, even for the better, can be very destabilizing. I am experiencing this process at a gut level as I move from one home to another with all of the packing and unpacking that this involves.
Science shows us that even good stress is still stress.
I wonder about my grandparents and their families who immigrated from the old country to America with high hopes for their future. About the families who are doing that now.
I think of the 10 million people in Ukraine who have moved either within their own country or beyond its borders. Some of them still plan to return to rebuild their devastated cities and homes while others plan to put down roots in new places.
What does all of this mean for us in our state here and now?
We have a lot going for us and also a lot that needs to be changed. What are the tipping points and trade-offs that affect both our political and personal actions related to stability and change?
Each of us has a different view of these questions as they affect our own lives.
I am focused right now on our state Democratic Party. I am a longtime member and involved on some levels but with no aspiration to leadership. Yet I look at the election by the state executive committee of a new chair and vice chair as being pivotal for the organization and my own hopes for the future of our state.
So far two very credible candidates have stepped up to run for each office. There may be more that I am not aware of or who are waiting in the wings. It is a sign of the inherent strength of the party to have these four candidates who are willing to do the hard work that’s required on a volunteer basis.
Each person brings different experiences and expertise along with them. The two candidates who are in elected office have a clear track record as part of the current team that is working, against great odds, for positive changes in our state’s laws and regulations. I am told that all four of them are dedicated to professionalizing the party organization.
I cannot know which of these candidates best represents the balance of stability and change that reassures the electorate while building the momentum and energy that we need to move toward our common goals.
I have to trust the newly constituted state executive committee to make the right decisions on behalf of other voters like me and in the best interests of West Virginia as a whole.
We already know that anyone with a “D” by their name is likely to be attacked and demonized by those who will do anything it takes to retain their own power. We also know that there are already inherent conflicts between our lead standard bearer and at least some party members who have very different views.
Whoever is elected to leadership will be challenged to navigate the conflicts over the next two election cycles.
We also know that more and more people are leaving the party to chart their own course as independents. The numbers are not in favor of winning elections without engaging these voters or convincing more people to register and then to vote for Democratic candidates.
As a citizen and as a voter I continue to have hope for a fruitful solution to protecting both our democracy and life on earth as we know it. I am not waiting for an apocalypse to resolve all of this for me.
My own belief system is based on faith in a God who wants peace and justice for all and will act in each of our lives to embody these ideals. This also means loving and accepting my neighbors who believe and act very differently than I do and doing whatever I can to find and embrace our common humanity.
Is there evil in the world that causes some people to be beyond the pale? Yes, we continue to see this in the terrible killings that are going on.
Does this apply to everyone who has belief systems different than mine? No, it does not.
Each of us is still challenged to sort all of this out. Some people who are troubled for whatever reason are visibly crying for help in a way that they can potentially be reached. Others may appear to be fine before they commit terrible acts that no one around them predicted or thought them capable of doing.
The tolerance for stability and change Is unique to each one of us. Full stop.
What I find comfort in may be viewed as a threat by you.
My very appearance and existence may be viewed as a threat.
I want to keep working toward a world that embraces love over fear in both our hearts and our actions.
Stability and change are not an either/or.
As Bob Dylan said, “It’s all right, ma, it’s life and life only.”