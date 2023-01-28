I do not generally have a good mind for quotations but one that has stayed with me is from Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.” In this context, I need to confess to profound inconsistencies in my own thinking about some of the political dynamics that I am seeing in our state.
I agree with the statement by Hoppy Kercheval a while back that we need two strong political parties here in order to function at our best. I have long felt that one of the strengths of our state Democratic Party is in the practical knowledge of our elected officials who know something that allows them to win their elections. I respect and applaud them for this ability.
At the same time, I know that I am not the only person who wants our state party to establish what it stands for and communicate this message to our citizens. My gut feeling is clearly not based on the current evidence here, although we have seen it test out in other states over time: I still believe that seeing and hearing people who clearly state their support for policies that we know are in our best interests can be a great motivator for bringing in new voters.
I also believe that we are strongest when we can distinguish ourselves from the other party while still working to find common ground. I learned early on that each of us needs to know who we are and what we stand for as a basis for negotiating with those who may have different views.
We just witnessed a situation in our state that, to say the least, leaves some gaps in my thinking. I am committed to a no-fault approach in trying to sort this out here.
Specifically, I have to trust the actions of our Democratic caucus in the House of Delegates related to the governor’s bill to cut our income tax in half. Eleven of the 12 delegates supported an amendment to the bill that they thought would improve it in line with their commitment to focus on working families. This amendment was defeated on a party line vote.
Then nine of these 11 delegates voted to support the passage of the bill, without the amendment, while two voted against it. One Democratic delegate was absent for both votes.
As a disclaimer, I have been advocating against cutting the income tax since the governor first brought this up during his initial months in office in his first term, when he was still a Democrat. I was convinced by the data-based arguments of policy experts that this action was wrong for our state. Since that time nothing has led me to change my mind on this issue.
In fact, I am even more concerned now than I was originally because of a number of factors that others have commented on in more detail than I can. These factors include the series of flat budgets that were used to create budget surpluses while reducing basic supports; the reliance on boom-and-bust-prone severance taxes versus the stability and fairness of the progressive personal income tax; and the lack of commitment to meeting the state’s responsibilities to address basic, unmet needs.
There’s also the disinterest in building our revenues — except for recent nods to the regressive sales tax as a backstop if needed, and a continual reference to the discredited trickle down theories that have not worked here and been devastating elsewhere. There’s the insistence on reducing and withdrawing government support instead of investing in the basic functions of government that are proven to make a difference to people and their small businesses who are already rooted here and to new industries that may consider moving in.
The last election provided proof that I am not alone in my views. Our voters resoundingly defeated a constitutional amendment that would take away our local control of certain taxes and other local revenues and give more decision-making powers to the state Legislature. The governor has interpreted this defeat as a vote of confidence in his plan to cut income taxes. I am not sure the extent to which he recognizes that the wheels were already turning in this direction independent of his political agenda before he ever got involved.
I give credence to the fact that in the same election voters also approved local excess levies across the state in all instances except one. These votes demonstrated popular support for maintaining local programs and services, including public education, health and safety and services related to libraries and other locally funded responsibilities for infrastructure, etc.
Even now there is at least some interest in using any gains in severance taxes not for tax cuts but for further investments back into the counties that generated the coal and oil and gas activities while suffering from the environmental degradation and health effects that went along with this.
I cannot help but wonder who is representing these people in our legislators’ votes.
I also wonder about the people who did not vote or even register to vote — a majority of our qualified citizens — who also have an interest in these issues. We know that in about a quarter of the races for the House of Delegates the Republicans were unopposed. Canvassing has also led to stories of people who choose not to engage because they feel they will not be represented regardless of who they elect.
I can relate to their feelings based on this vote for the income tax cut combined with the fact that my two senators have both changed parties, one since I helped to elect him. Somehow I missed the call to weigh in on this decision when he was apparently targeted by those who convinced him to switch over.
Sometimes the whole situation just boggles my mind.
I still continue to advocate for what I believe to be the best course, which is the most I can do as a citizen. To make the case based on the data and common sense. To reach out to elected officials from both parties however I can.
I have realized, too, that the recent Gazette-Mail editorial that points to the mayor of Huntington as a good candidate for governor suggests a wisdom that applies beyond this one office. Our current political system tends to reward politicians to leave the Legislature and run for those county and municipal offices that pay a full salary and keep them closer to home. These locally elected officials have direct experience in hearing from people and working to address their basic needs.
Without robbing Peter to pay Paul, our state could benefit from more of these officials to come the other way and bring their expertise to the statehouse. I know that it has happened before, especially with members of local boards of education and other county offices, including county clerk, sheriff, and prosecuting attorney.
The timing is good for us to encourage this kind of movement again. Not to challenge our Democratic incumbents, but to join hands with them to build the kind of strong, two-party system that will serve us all well. This process may also lead to more interest in registering and voting — along with ongoing advocacy — as we see a clearer path to the kind of representation that we each want and need.