Democracy is alive and well in West Virginia.
Why then are some people trying to subvert it?
Go back to the first statement. It is precisely because it is alive and well.
What if the governor and some legislators have gone against the true will of the people? They may be concerned that a majority of these people are prepared to remind them of that with their vote.
So, what is the logical response from their point of view? To stop the votes, of course. It may be the only way that they can win and protect their power and positions.
They can try to create doubt about the validity of any elections they or those they support do not win. Discourage any attempt to bring out more eligible voters who they do not feel they can control. Put roadblocks in the way of voters who try to come out.
If a dedicated group of Black leaders, primarily women, is reaching out to high school students in some counties to enable their registering to vote? Lean on the school principals and others. Attempt to deny Black students, in particular, the opportunity to learn about the importance of voting from people who look like them.
Tell people, as our governor did two years ago in the thick of COVID, that the way to make sure their vote counts is to vote in person on election day. This is a way to keep people away from the polls because they are taking precautions due to COVID or are tied down by their jobs.
Make it harder to request an absentee ballot. There was actually a floor debate in the House of Delegates about forbidding people from distributing more than 10 copies of a publicly available application for an absentee ballot. The measure did not go anywhere, but a number of legislators clearly bought into the absurdity of this kind of restriction.
State publicly, as our secretary of state has done, that the last presidential election was not valid even though that’s a false claim. Sign on to the movement, as he has, to allow state legislators to cancel out our votes in a presidential election and substitute their own.
What can we do in the face of these actions?
Continue to reach out to people, including students, where they are. Question any obstacles to doing this kind of outreach.
Go door to door to register voters, talk with people one-on-one about the issues and the candidates, and encourage them to vote.
Support candidates who listen to us, address our real needs, and respect our vote by protecting our democratic processes. Highlight the differences between candidates that provide real alternatives, as in the races for mayor and city council in Charleston, for county commissioner and county clerk in Kanawha County, for our various state legislative races, and for our race for U.S. Congress.
In all of these races I am very proud to vote for the Democrats that are on my own ballot. Some credible Independents and a write-in are also presenting alternatives in a handful of Charleston races.
Defeat amendments one, two and four in order to prevent a legislative power grab over our local rights as voters, our schools, and our legal systems. Volunteer with non-partisan groups to help spread the word about why these amendments are so harmful to us, our communities and our state.
Finally, invest in creating political spaces where we are free to come together to express our views. Hats off to the committed citizens who are standing in front of the south steps of our Capitol at noon every Friday to witness for our freedom as voters, with a special focus on women and families whose rights are under attack. On the day that I joined them it was heartwarming to see the support from the many drivers – including men in pick-up trucks — who honk as they go by and the walkers who say a kind word.
Similar actions are taking place elsewhere. Picnics, town halls, work parties and other functions across the state bring us together to promote the common good.
We need to stand tall against the forces that want us to retreat and call it a day so that they can pass laws to restrict our individual freedom and control our lives.
In most cases the only way they can win is if we do not exercise our right to vote.
We each need to stand up and be counted. The final tallies will dictate who will lead us this round and the next and the direction that we are able to take as a state and as individual citizens in our home cities and counties.
Even if everything cannot change overnight, each step forward is a step in the right direction.
As a friend who is an avid runner once advised me about getting out to walk every day: Just get up and lace up your shoes. From struggling just to get out the door, my average is now up to over two miles a day.
A good template, I think, for exercising our full rights as citizens and encouraging others to do likewise.