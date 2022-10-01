Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Democracy is alive and well in West Virginia.

Why then are some people trying to subvert it?

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

