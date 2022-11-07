Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In my decades of experience with the change process, I have seen times when it feels like the better we do, the worse we do. It feels to me like we are in one of these periods now as a state and a country.

A friend told me in a disparaging way that he is afraid that this midterm election will lead to more polarization. Yes, it will. But are we sure this is totally a bad thing?

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Tags

Recommended for you