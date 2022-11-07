In my decades of experience with the change process, I have seen times when it feels like the better we do, the worse we do. It feels to me like we are in one of these periods now as a state and a country.
A friend told me in a disparaging way that he is afraid that this midterm election will lead to more polarization. Yes, it will. But are we sure this is totally a bad thing?
Our president has pointed out in recent speeches that there is a minority of people in our country who are fighting to destroy our democratic system. Our challenge is for the rest of us to rally around each other and hold our ground.
We know that, even where our elections may say otherwise, they do not necessarily reflect the common will or reflect who we are as a state and a people.
Even when our candidates lose, this does not mean we are going away. Our democratic processes inherently protect our rights in the minority. We continue to participate actively in checks and balances that are designed to allow us to exercise these rights.
We can also vote with our feet, as many people have made and may still continue to make the choice to do.
It is absolutely critical that we not get caught up in the myth of false equivalency that refers to extremes on both sides or something like that. Likewise, beware of analysts who frame everything as a contest between opposing teams.
We who care about our democratic system and the common good are not the ones who are responsible for causing polarization, no matter what anyone tells us. We need to understand this at a gut level.
I remember years ago, when I realized that I represented feminism simply by walking into the room and joining in the discussion. As women, we were expected to be beautiful and silent and only go where we were told we could be. Plus keep the coffee pot full and laugh at jokes at our expense or the expense of others who we cared about.
I could not be or do any of those things. My very presence represented change as did that of a number of others who felt likewise.
We have seen how this concept of trying to control who we are has applied to many other identifies at one time or another. There is an active attempt now to apply it to us as Democrats or like-minded patriots by defining us on someone else’s terms, most of these negative. Some of the views of us are so fantastical that it is hard to imagine what it takes for someone to buy into them.
This attempt by others to define us cannot change who we are.
So the polarization is built in. Are we committed to e pluribus unum or are we not? We cannot have it both ways.
We know that the midterms are only the prologue to what will truly be a fight for the soul of our country between now and the next election. There can be no doubt now about what can happen if those opposed to democracy prevail. They have shown themselves to the world on Jan. 6 and before and after.
What, if anything, can we do in the face of these dynamics?
There are no easy answers, just as there have never been throughout our nation’s history or in the history of humankind. Each of us needs to decide for ourselves what works best in our own life.
It is always wise to leave the door open for redemption and reconciliation. We have seen how this can play out among people involved in all three branches of government, and even some of the players who have been arrested for their actions related to Jan. 6.
Some of these dynamics have worked in the opposite direction, to where there are people who are digging their holes deeper. A recent report in The New York Times points to many members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted not to certify Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 and have been rewarded by corporate donors who initially stopped donating to them.
This report pointed out how these same members first voted to certify their own elections. This remains a central paradox of the whole assault on democracy. Some candidates state that either they win or it is rigged. Heads I win, and tails you lose.
This stance violates the most basic elements of fairness that we learn through experience in middle childhood. (Or did not learn for whatever reason, as seems to be the case with at least some of these elected officials.)
We need to keep our wits about us and call out these kinds of violations whenever we see them. Stand up to bullying. Never allow our opponents to define us or control who we are, individually or collectively.
Be brave in the face of our fears. The fears may be there. It is a matter of how we find a way to move forward despite them.
Continue to look to and support the best in ourselves and others. Do not get caught up in pissing matches or go down rabbit holes that pit us against our own allies.
Keep our eye on the prize: e pluribus unum. There is no compromise on this bedrock principle of who we are as Americans.
Above all, stay active and continue to work to be loving and kind, day in and day out. It is natural to have good and bad days just in being sensitive to all of these dynamics around us. This is where activism, relationships and self care in all of their forms can help us to get through these hard times.