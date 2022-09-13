Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As we get closer to the general election, now is not the time to indulge in disaffection for our political system, despite how we might feel about its dysfunctions and limitations. We cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.

If there are no political candidates who excite us, we still need to go to the polls to defeat critical amendments on a nonpartisan basis because of the negative affects they will have on our quality of life and our rights as citizens. Amendments 1, 2 and 4 have all been described as a power grab by the Legislature that will disenfranchise our local communities and our voting power.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

