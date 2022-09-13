As we get closer to the general election, now is not the time to indulge in disaffection for our political system, despite how we might feel about its dysfunctions and limitations. We cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.
If there are no political candidates who excite us, we still need to go to the polls to defeat critical amendments on a nonpartisan basis because of the negative affects they will have on our quality of life and our rights as citizens. Amendments 1, 2 and 4 have all been described as a power grab by the Legislature that will disenfranchise our local communities and our voting power.
Even a Legislature comprised only of people I know and trust -- which this one is not -- does not need to have the power or responsibility to control local decision-making. Those of us who are closest to our local issues need to be the ones to work out our own path related to support for our schools, libraries and first responders.
Aside from this motivation for going to the polls, and on a more partisan basis, I am very heartened by the number of good candidates who have stepped forward to run for offices that serve the East End of Charleston and beyond. As a Democrat, I see incumbents from our party with the qualities I look for of hard work and dedication to good government, service to the common good, independent thinking while working as part of a team, and responsiveness to constituents regardless of who they supported and voted for.
The Democratic legislators who are now serving, especially, are heroes to me for having to witness and navigate the kind of atmosphere that some members of the majority party have created at the Capitol. Even watching online, it feels to me like the most mean-spirited environment I can ever remember. Not just to each other, but also to the people of our state.
These Democratic incumbents need all of the support they can get. The least we can do is to come out and vote for them.
I also see Democrats who are challenging those incumbents from the other party who have not demonstrated these exemplary kinds of qualities. These Democratic challengers have convinced me by their statements and what I know of their actions to date that they will set and achieve a high standard of service and professionalism once they are elected.
I suggest to anyone who does not know the candidates to seek them out however you can. Decide for yourself and do not just believe what you hear, including my assessment. The website for our state Legislature has archives for past meetings of the Senate that we can look at to see our incumbent legislators in action. A number of town halls and forums are still being held as a way to meet our other candidates who choose to participate.
If a candidate does not engage with us as voters now, then what does that tell us about their respect for us and our needs once they are in office? Same goes for if they disregard our vote if they lose but accept it as valid if they win.
During this period before the election, which begins when absentee ballots are first mailed out and extends through early voting to Election Day itself, there is still a lot we can do to inform ourselves. We also can contribute our time and our treasure beyond what we might already be doing. There are plenty of helpful tasks that can be done from home, like outreach to other citizens via phone, text or handwritten notes.
We also can take time to talk with family, friends and neighbors about the amendments and the candidates. Each of us has a role to play in securing the best possible government we can.
Will it be perfect? No. Will anyone we support agree with us 100% of the time? Highly unlikely. Will there still be lots of work to do once the election is over? Yes, of course.
Regardless of the imperfections and challenges, I feel strongly that we are blessed to live in a democratic system that deserves our support. The success of this system depends on our participation.
Each of us can make a difference to the good. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to engage however we can.
Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.