I often hear concerns about what other people do not know. I hear our educational level is low in the state, which it is. Or people do not know they are working against their own interests, which may be hard to sort out sometimes.
One of my primary concerns is what people think they know that they may not. The old truisms can create formidable barriers to change.
What if we get this wrong? What if what was once true may not be true now or in the future? How can we expect others to change if we do not at least open ourselves up to new possibilities?
An academic degree is no guarantee of the ability to learn and grow. There is an expectation that college teaches us critical thinking that provides the groundwork for lifelong learning.
There are multitudes of people everywhere who engage in creative problem-solving every day without the benefit of a degree.
The combination of knowing it all with wealth and power can be particularly treacherous.
People with this combination can try to define the terms and control the narrative that not only dictates their own actions but also tries to bully the rest of us to doubt our own experiences and wisdom.
I do not need to give examples. Anyone reading this will have plenty of their own.
The bigger challenge is to listen to what we ourselves say and examine our own assumptions. In times of uncertainty and chaos holding tight to our own views may be what helps us to get by.
As helpful as this may feel, it can also be self-defeating in contributing to the very problems we are attributing to others.
So what can we do that will help turn this around?
Put ourselves into new situations among people we might not otherwise meet. Listen carefully and without judgment to what they are saying. Try to figure out where they have been and where they are now.
Are there signs of learning and growth to the good? What helped to move them in the past and what can help now and into the future? What are their core truths that are unlikely to change? What can we learn from them?
Above all, what do we learn about ourselves in going through this process? What are our own barriers? How can we overcome them?
What I am suggesting here goes beyond dialogue or conversation. I suggest that we need to get to the essence of who we are without losing our moorings.
There are plenty of ways to come at this through religion, philosophy, psychology, the creative process and more than I can name here.
All of these paths may offer us guideposts and structures for what we need to go through.
It really comes down to putting one foot in front of the other as we explore things anew. The rewards are great. Let the journey begin.