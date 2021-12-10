Last month I traveled to New York for my birthday on my first trip since COVID hit. I had canceled the trip I was planning to take when the pandemic first arrived.
One thing that I wanted to do while I was there was to see the ocean. As much as I love our state, I miss being by big water.
I went to Brighton Beach, where I had first visited in the early 2000s. It looked almost exactly the same, but two major things have changed in the way that I view it.
One is knowing that the seas are rising and can threaten the beach in new ways in a storm.
The other is imagining what parts of the coast will look like when the new wind farms are built there within sight of the land.
Both views are the result of global warming, with the wind farms designed to help mitigate the effects of carbon that cause the rising seas.
After I got home, I was shocked and dismayed to hear via audio stream that one of our legislative leaders denies the need to reduce carbon emissions to address global warming. He said as if it is gospel that most of the warming is in the oceans and therefore people who live on the land can do nothing about this.
This is not gospel. It is a false justification that is designed to continue to sacrifice our people, land, air and water to the mostly out-of-state investors who are profiting from our carbon.
The committee members had just heard a pitch by a former oil and gas man about the economic future of our state and our region. He said that we can reduce the costs of shipping by using the downstream products of our shale fields to make our own chemicals and plastics. Then manufacture the goods we need here closer to home.
I kept wondering why these goods, like the track warm-up suits or covid protective gear that he mentioned, could not be made of industrial hemp or other natural materials with the potential to take carbon out of the process. No one asked this question. It was like a closed loop.
In another committee meeting we were told that severance taxes are up due to increased income from metallurgical coal and natural gas. Therefore, we need to lower the rates to maximize the profits. A hold harmless provision would protect the payments to counties that depend on the taxes from coal. As I understood it, no similar provision is in place for those dependent on gas.
How will we ever get ahead if we do not invest any tax gains here back in our state?
I did not hear that question asked either.
One series of questions I did hear was in response to the report on our increased revenues from this past month. The legislator was determined to blame the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy for their projections of state budget deficits over the next six years.
The state revenue official testified under oath that his office’s own projections had been wrong and would need to be adjusted. The legislator still persisted in his attack on the Center as if they were responsible for the figures that had come from the state.
This whole analysis downplayed the role of federal investments related to the stimulus. Of course, we know that some of these investments have only been supported by the president and his party. The other party is still more than willing to take the credit for the results.
I also heard no mention of the fact that the end of October fell on a Sunday. This caused extra revenues to be reported in November, which made the picture for the month look especially good.
I just read an analysis that suggested that Democrats, who were traditionally hopeful about the future, have become the party of doom and gloom. Republicans were described as projecting that they are calmer and happier.
Based on my recent travel, my experience is just the opposite. My perception was that most of the people on the streets and inside of places in New York feel lighter somehow because their government is supporting them in protecting themselves and each other via vaccines and masks.
New data shows that the rate of deaths due to COVID-19 is many times higher in red counties than in blue ones, based on the last vote for president. These losses have to be devastating to the families and communities that are affected, including our whole state.
I cannot understand why we do this to ourselves. I keep having this gut feeling that there is a relationship between the defense of carbon and the willingness of our citizens to risk their own health. Is this not what has always been required for mining and drilling and the utilities and chemical industries that go along with them?
The former oil and gas man who was promoting plastics said how much cleaner our air is here in the valley than in earlier times. Yet we know that there are invisible, odorless toxins that are in our air now. Health disparities are highest in the areas, with low income and minority populations, that are closest to the chemical plants.
From where I sit it is primarily the Democrats, along with some independents and a few Republicans, who are willing to keep fighting for a better life for our people and our communities that will also contribute to saving our planet.
It may be hard for outsiders to see us, but we know we are here. The more we can recognize and support each other, the stronger we are.
People all over the state are working hard to recruit both voters and candidates. A critical mass of people within the state Democratic Party is committed to developing the kinds of supports that we need over both the short and long term.
There are some stressful struggles and challenges in this process. At the same time, it is possible to find joy in the energy of people who are joining together across their various differences to work towards the best interests of our state.
In most cases we also have the data to show which policies and actions can be most effective. With the new federal investments we have access to more resources than ever to invest in our physical infrastructure, our people, and the life of our planet.
During these darkest days of the year we still need to stay focused on the solstice, the holidays around it and the coming of the light. Take care of ourselves. Reach out to understand and support each other to work through our fears and look to a better day.
Figure out how best to make a difference from wherever we are. It is like my friend who is a runner once told me when I asked him for the secret to his success: Just get up every day and put on your shoes.
Now that I can walk a mile or two every day it can be hard to remember what it was like just trying to make it to the next tree. A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.
This is where we are now, putting one step in front of the other toward the changes we need and going as far as we can.