Our West Virginia Legislature is not homogeneous despite the lopsided results of the most recent election. When someone tries to tell us that it is all one way, it is important to come back and question their basis for that assertion.

We can see for ourselves. Livestreaming of meetings is available via the website, www.wvlegislature.gov. A click on the streaming function in the lower left hand corner of the home page takes us to the direct links. House committee rooms only stream audio. The Senate judiciary and finance committee rooms and the main chambers of both houses all include video.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

