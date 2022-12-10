Our West Virginia Legislature is not homogeneous despite the lopsided results of the most recent election. When someone tries to tell us that it is all one way, it is important to come back and question their basis for that assertion.
We can see for ourselves. Livestreaming of meetings is available via the website, www.wvlegislature.gov. A click on the streaming function in the lower left hand corner of the home page takes us to the direct links. House committee rooms only stream audio. The Senate judiciary and finance committee rooms and the main chambers of both houses all include video.
It can be instructive to watch exactly how the sausage is made. The best way is to go to the Capitol in person and watch from the galleries or within the committee rooms. The streaming is next best.
I am reminded as I watch the most recent interim committee meetings that there is always business to be done. The agendas are also available via the home page. We can pick the meetings that most interest us and zero in on those.
Legislators of both parties can ask good questions of staff or experts who are brought in. There is sometimes meaningful problem-solving discussion. I like to think of this kind of exchange as being the democratic process at its best.
It’s not always that way. Within the conventions of civility that are well-established there can also be some very uncivil exchanges. Sometimes the tension is so thick that you can cut it with a knife.
Senate livestreams are recorded and archived on the same website. I just saw a clip from a meeting that I had missed watching at the time. As I understood it, a legislator questioned the need to protect children from early marriage. He also made a chilling argument in opposition to a legal prohibition against sexual assault within any marriage.
On a brighter note, I saw several committee meetings that allowed for the sharing of reports, pending plans and responses to earlier questions. Some of the presenters alerted the legislators to the needs for changes in the law or new budget allocations to be considered during the upcoming regular legislative session.
I have also seen the heartfelt sharing of personal stories, observations and insights by legislators and presenters who are masters of oratory. The passion can come through even via the streaming function.
Witnessing and talking with legislators directly can teach us who is approachable and who will try to intimidate us or shut us out. It always helps to try to establish a relationship with our own representatives back home, away from the Capitol, whenever this is possible.
The label by a person’s name does not totally define them unless they are unwavering in following the party line or the interests of their primary donors or are so totally wedded to personal biases that they cannot be moved. My favorite professor of political theory used to talk about living in the interstices, the in-betweens. He was referencing his life in the bureaucracy of a large public university, but his counsel also applies to the culture of the Capitol.
By standing tall and charting our own path we can learn who is with us or against us on an individual issue. I have been surprised over the years by what I considered to be unlikely alliances. I have also been blindsided by people who I had considered to be allies.
I also recognize that no one person can have the whole answer to complex and challenging issues. Those of us on the outside can also participate in and learn from the give and take of the democratic processes.
I heard someone recently get excited about the horrors of a Legislature dominated by one party, as ours clearly is now. I wondered where she was during the decades of dominance by the other party, including the years when there was a minority of just one person in the senate – a woman who still serves there.
I also read an analysis pointing to how the one party that dominated for so long was not always of one mind. There were various factions and alliances that could also cross party lines.
This is the same kind of dynamic that we may expect for at least the next two years. There is no telling at this point how this dynamic may evolve or how things will turn out.
I like what I am reading so far about how the Democratic super-minority is planning to do all it can to stay true to its values and hold their own while focusing on the needs of our state and our people. We already know that there will be at least some issues where there is agreement that goes across parties.
I have sometimes heard voices that advocate for refusing ever to join forces in a way that allows credit to the other party. This approach has been characteristic of much of the “party of no” that we have seen in Washington, D.C.
Some of our members of Congress have also gotten caught up in this dynamic. I give credit to Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and the outgoing Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., for the times when they have been willing to break ranks in a way that benefits our state and our people.
If our minority party here becomes the party of no, it is harder to convince qualified citizens to register and come out to vote. Many of these citizens feel justified in saying that there is no difference between the two parties so their vote cannot make a difference.
In fact each of our votes can and does make a difference. We have seen some very close races at every level.
It is also hard for the majority party in the legislature to claim a mandate when their platform was soundly repudiated by our state’s voters in the defeat of the four constitutional amendments that the majority had fought for. I know that I am not the only person who strongly believes, as I have stated before, that there is a major disconnect between our elected officials and our people.
I am putting my faith in the ongoing work to achieve a better alignment with what the true majority of our people wants and needs. We can continue to build on the educating and organizing that has already been done.
One of the beauties of our democratic system is that no one person is elected for life. Every single elected official is vulnerable to changes in the will of the electorate and in who comes out to vote. Close and even not so close votes that have fallen one way can fall in the other direction next time. This unfolding process defies the fatalism that has for so long plagued our state.
I prefer to look at things fresh – where are we in this moment? How can we join together to find the best path forward? Who can we look to who will work along with us? How can we best set aside our internal differences and learn to work together toward the goals and values that we all share in common?
Who are our leaders who we can trust not to change horses to pursue their own interests? How can we make the most of our positions as followers to hold the banner up high?
How can we best keep up our spirits and find peace, love and fun in the process?
We know that we are facing major challenges right now. We are likely to experience some trauma as we witness some of the ways that things may play out. I have watched some meetings via streaming that I just wanted to turn off. I can only imagine what it would feel like to be there in person.
Still, we know that no one promised us a rose garden. We stand on the shoulders of people who have experienced far worse and managed to prevail.
We need to persist in finding a way to be the change that we want to see.