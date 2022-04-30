Welcome to the new counterculture of people who are at high risk for severe COVID and are still taking precautions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website has a long list of conditions that qualify us as members of this group.
This list appears to cover all of the health factors where our state is first for the worst and last for the best. We know that only about 57% of our people have even been vaccinated. Beyond that I do not have a firm basis for estimating how many are high risk or, of those, the number who are taking at least some precautions.
Even if something like one in four or one in five of us is in this category, this is a pretty significant portion of our population.
The good news is that there are still lots of things that we can do safely, especially outside in good weather.
The bad news is that the normalization of lives for the majority can put the rest of us at even greater risk than before.
I’ve had a taste of both of these extremes.
The most joyous experience was in exploring Charleston’s new park, the remake of Slack Plaza. I love the large swings and expect to enjoy using them regularly. I am already looking forward to the over 40 different programs that Bryan Cooper, of Get Creative West Virginia, is under contract with the city to plan and produce during the next several months.
I am also excited about the two weeks of events plus previews by FestivALL Charleston and the re-creation of the Sternwheel Regatta events by the river.
I feel like I know enough now about how to protect myself at Live on the Levee and the minor league games at the ballpark. Avoid crowds and wear a mask as needed while benefitting from little or no transmission of the virus in the open air.
The two most troubling experiences for me were riding the buses and dealing with a medical provider where the same precautions are no longer being taken to protect vulnerable riders or patients.
We have learned that the surgical or cloth masks that were allowed on the buses are much less protective than the KN95 or N95 masks. It feels now that there was a false sense of security during the time that these less protective masks met the requirements. Even at that, the bus drivers varied in their enforcement.
Now it is each person for themself, including the bus drivers.
On one of the buses I rode the driver wore a mask, had a plastic curtain around the driver’s seat, and roped off part of the area in the front. She even asked someone to move from the seats that are designated for the aged and people with disabilities so that I could sit down where it was a little less congested.
On the next bus the driver did not wear a mask and I felt totally unprotected.
This was the longest bus trip I have taken, to reach a doctor’s office in a neighboring town. I realized I will need to find providers that are closer to home and be prepared to walk even more than I have been. I feel very blessed that I have just been able to move a little nearer to downtown and other places where I go most often.
I will also be more careful in selecting medical providers. The office I went to felt even less safe than the bus, although a recent story in The Washington Post warned against the risks of the air flow on buses and subway cars.
People were packed into a fairly small waiting room with no mask requirement. The medical staff, who I was told are all vaccinated, are only required to wear surgical masks when they are in the room with patients.
I asked for a recommendation for another provider and will not be going back there.
The Secretary of State’s office has just posted on its website information that they gave me earlier that allowed me to request an absentee ballot. (https://sos.wv.gov/FormSearch/Elections/Informational/Absentee%20Voting%20Eligibility%20Summary.pdf). I had already decided to vote absentee based on verbal guidance from this office.
I went into the county clerk’s office in person after looking in and seeing no line. I was wearing a mask, as I do inside in almost all circumstances unless there are few people around and what I consider to be ample well-ventilated space.
I said that I needed to change my address and request an absentee ballot. The staff person I spoke with told me that I could not qualify to vote absentee since I was able to walk in there.
Never mind that I could have been a person without risk factors who was just planning to be out of town during the days for voting. I told her about the guidance I had gotten from the Secretary of State’s Office. The same criteria also apply to caregivers of vulnerable people who are at high risk for severe COVID.
She went back to check with the county clerk before bringing me out an application for an absentee ballot. Then she proceeded to debate each criterion that I had been advised I might use to qualify. I finally arrived at one that she could not refute. I checked that box, the ballot was sent out within 24 hours as required, and I received it the next day.
My concern now is that the other members of this counterculture that I am in will be disqualified from voting since they have not seen or heard the same guidance that I had.
Keep in mind that this is not a partisan issue. Anyone who is at high risk and is taking precautions will be affected, regardless of which party, or no party, that they register with.
The four polling places where I have worked and the two early voting sites where I have voted at different times in two counties, before and after my move here, would not allow for any of us to keep a distance from each other. These sites were all hard pressed to meet the legal requirements for the minimum distance between voting stations.
What will we lose if we write off what are potentially a quarter or a fifth of our voters who are at high risk and taking precautions?
If you are a fellow member of this counterculture, I suggest that you apply to vote absentee, if you have not already. Look at the website for clarification. Speak with the county clerk or the Secretary of State’s office if you run into any roadblocks.
It is essential that we continue to navigate all of the challenges we face by taking advantage of the opportunities outside while making daily choices to protect ourselves as best we can otherwise. Isolation is not healthy with or without an epidemic.
Another recent writer, this one in the New York Times, has proposed that we more carefully target any future mandates to address where the highest risks are in the most precise and effective ways.
We have accommodated other countercultures before in our history. I have been proud to identify with a few of them over the years.
I have long known philosophically that aging is its own realm. I still did not anticipate the kinds of dynamics that now go along with this time in my life and that of my peers.
I am guessing that, like me, almost anyone in this same cohort has moments of getting the feeling that no one cares about whether or not we exist. Likewise for people who have lived with chronic or situational disabilities, including the suppression of immunities.
I imagine that some parents may feel the same way about their youngest children who cannot even get the vaccine. The data shows a much lower risk of severe COVID, but no one can know how their own child may be affected.
Then I run into someone who has gone through chemo or serious surgery, is worst off than I am, and is still out and about. I encounter the first bus driver I mentioned and medical staff who are taking more effective precautions. I am grateful to each one of them for doing so both for themselves and their passengers or patients.
I appreciate the staff at a restaurant and cafe that are willing to put seating outside for me and others if it is not there already.
We may be a part of a counterculture, and the odds may sometimes seem to be stacked against us, but we are not alone. There are other countercultures, some overlapping, whose members have dealt with similar dynamics across generations.
Our experiences and wisdom allow us to contribute however we can. At least some people consider these contributions to be valuable to themselves in their own lives.