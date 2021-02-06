These cold days of winter, amplified by the isolation of the pandemic, lend themselves to a kind of ingathering of information, thoughts and feelings. For those of us with experience at the state Capitol, this time before the start of the regular legislative session is a time of preparation for the intensity to come. New or renewed leadership as the result of last year’s elections is also intrinsic to the dynamics.
I think about how money and power cannot dictate the truths of whatever we are dealing with. Money and power certainly cannot erase the suffering and deaths from the pandemic or the many kinds of changes that go along with this. They do not erase the economic consequences for the have-nots. They cannot eliminate the feelings of those who have been wronged by historic injustices based on race and other factors. They cannot change the inexorable warming of our planet and all of the real ways that climate change is affecting us.
Wise leaders use their power to listen to, watch, and learn from the people around them. They seek us out as citizens to gain from our various experiences. They welcome the media for their ability to give voice to and share our questions and concerns. They respect and value scientists and other experts whose evidence, data, and reasoned analysis are used in making decisions.
I just read an interesting Washington Post story about the practical wisdom of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. This story included a photograph of Manchin on a field trip to Rhode Island, where his colleague in the senate introduced him to fishermen whose profession was devastated by global warming. Manchin, in turn, invited this senator to visit with coal miners in our state in order to see their environment and hear their perspectives.
This kind of exchange is a solid building block for arriving at reality-based common understandings as a basis for crafting the most effective laws and policies. Consider the planning, patience and investment in time involved in creating an experience like this one. These field trips are a helpful balance to the exchange of views, the maneuvering and the votes in the chambers and corridors where decisions are made.
I also just heard from a friend about a meeting where our senior senator and his staff took the time to meet virtually with a small group of local constituents. The participants agreed with him about some things and disagreed about others. This kind of meeting is intrinsic to how he and his staff conduct business. I have been in this kind of meeting myself. I have always found these meetings to be fruitful.
I cannot help but compare this style of leadership with the press conference from our statehouse that I watched recently. I heard statements that do not sync with the research or data. No one dared to disagree. Reporters were kept at a virtual distance with no provision for any back and forth. The hard questions from teachers and others were summarily dismissed as politically motivated and invalid.
Still, the truth of high numbers of deaths in our state continues to overwhelm us with these great losses of lives. The limited number of vaccines compared to the large population of people who need them does not go away. Pleas to D.C. from the governor and our whole congressional delegation cannot change the fact that there is more demand than supply in every state in our country and in every country in the world. At the same time, no one can stop the coronavirus from mutating in ways that are beyond our control.
We cannot escape the legacy of bad decisions that have been made, regardless of any attempts to rewrite the history. We know that even the few good decisions could have been far better with more attention, caring and foresight. We are still forced to live with this legacy that included a politicized fight against the facts and the science that impacts the decisions that people are making today.
Right now we need the same kind of leadership from our governor and his followers that we are blessed to experience from our senior senator and our new president and vice president. A firm grounding in facts. Fidelity to the truth. Respect for evidence and data as a basis for making decisions. Listening and responding to the realities being faced by the people who are affected and those who amplify their voices. Giving all of us the information we need to make the decisions that only we can make for ourselves.
We can celebrate that so many of our fellow citizens showed such extraordinary good sense and restraint in their practices around the past holidays. Their judicious actions prevented the kind of spikes in cases that had been widely predicted.
Right now I am afraid that our governor has painted himself into a corner by saying for months that the vaccine would arrive soon and solve everything and we would be free to go back to our old ways. In fact, now more than ever, we need patience during the systematic distribution of limited numbers of doses. We also need the adoption or continuation of full precautions until everyone is protected.
How can people be inspired to volunteer to do these hard things that are required of us when there is no respect for the facts of our situations or the realities of our experiences day in and day out?
I shudder to think of the complexities presented by our upcoming legislative session, essential as it is. The science has already been tossed out and the people at the Capitol all put at risk by the lack of requirements for masks and by keeping people at close quarters.
The coronavirus does not give two whits for all of the money and power. It looks for opportunities to grow and spread wherever it can.
The governor must convince the members of his own political party to do what is needed to protect all of us and lead the way among their own peers and constituencies. Good leadership calls for meeting with each one of them to talk all this through. A good leader can explain the situation with data in hand and ensure that each legislator understands the consequences of their actions for their friends and neighbors their own district. Then follow up to monitor and support them with whatever tools they need both at the Capitol and back home.
This is not the time to shy away from creating these kinds of meaningful relationships, up close and personal, like both of our US Senators and at least some of our other Congressional and legislative leaders are so good at doing regardless of their political party.
Our governor owes it to himself and his own staff and visitors to do everything possible to ensure that everyone follows precautions in the building where they all work.
Regardless of what happens, each of us can keep sharing our truths. We can witness and remember what we are unable to control. We can also do everything possible to take care of ourselves and others in the face of the challenges to our health and our lives.
We have to find the faith to support our best leaders and continue to hope and pray that the others can still learn and grow. Stay to the high ground. Reaffirm where the truth leads us. Continue to listen to divergent views and actively work toward finding common understandings.
While some things may be beyond our control, we still have the power to stay in control of our actions and direct them toward the best interests of all of us. Our ongoing challenge is to take a long view and do everything possible to build toward this better future for our state and our people.