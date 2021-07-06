I have been struggling to connect the dots on some things that I see happening. Finally, it occurred to me that we are all being tossed and turned on the turbulent waves of political theater.
At the same time, I feel this intense craving for our political leaders to get real. I am focusing here on our two U.S. senators, because they are the most visible on the national stage and the most impacting in their actions and in the potential for the good or harm that they can do. The results of their actions can affect our everyday lives.
We live in a democracy where we vest a lot of power in our elected leaders. Through some combination of circumstances and their ambitions, our two senators are now each making the most of that kind of power.
The challenge for us and for them is to use this power for good while knowing at the same time that we may not all agree on what that good is or exactly how to achieve it.
Someone pointed out to me that Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., no longer needs to have any concern for those of us who are in the minority as Democrats or independents, since her party has a clear majority in our state now. Still, I know that, on a gut level, she has a kind and caring staff that continues to provide constituent services to anyone who requests them.
Under her direction, they also work very hard to help negotiate good results on some important protections. Two examples that come to mind are a recent farm bill and a public lands bill that benefit our state and our country. I have personally had many good experiences with Capito’s staff, here and in D.C., and she herself has been kind to me.
I also share the appreciation that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., expressed toward her in a recent interview on Hoppy Kercheval’s show. He stated that her leadership on a Republican alternative served as a foundation for a bipartisan agreement on an initial infrastructure bill.
This bill still falls far short of what I and others believe is needed and what Democrats are still going for, but at least she showed a willingness to break through the barriers of her party of no to seek a constructive agreement.
Where Capito loses me is in statements like this one on the For the People Act from a recent emailed newsletter: “This legislation is a despicable, disingenuous attempt to strip states of their constitutional right to administer elections, and should never come close to reaching the president’s desk.”
She went on to say how she wants us all to exercise our right to vote through an easy and accessible process and to ensure that each vote is counted. She points to the success of our last election. She states that she was proud to stand with the 54 of our 55 county clerks in defending our state’s authority to run our own elections.
I have noted before that people I have heard from in our state are not just concerned about fair elections and voting rights here but also about the effect on our democracy across the county. I have also documented elsewhere the problems that some of us had in the last election cycle in our own county. These problems at least suggested a pattern of voter suppression that threatened our votes.
I have seen reports that county clerks have been willing to accept amendments proposed by Manchin to address their specific concerns. I also read that many of the clerks are in support of other provisions of the act.
I wonder if these reports can convince Capito to change her mind to align with Manchin and our clerks. I remain grateful to her son, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, who, as chairman of our House Judiciary Committee, was able to stop a voter suppression bill during the most recent regular legislative session.
I am also grateful to Manchin for allowing the For the People Act to move ahead to the point where it is now. I am just hoping and praying that he will continue to see this bill through and do whatever it takes to remove the barrier of the filibuster.
I appreciate Manchin’s role in negotiating the bipartisan bill that will provide good, well-paying jobs in building physical infrastructure, including broadband. His willingness to support moving ahead on a parallel bill to provide income enhancements in the care-giving professions and additional good, well-paying jobs in the extension of clean energy also is a major step in the right direction.
I suggest that this is the time to look at these investments broadly, in terms of the long-term stability of children, families and our environment that will more than offset the risk of adding to the national debt.
Where Manchin loses me is in statements like those made to Kercheval that demonize the Green New Deal and those who support it as being far left. I write this after being confined to my house on another beautiful day with blue skies, white fluffy clouds and a breeze through the ferns hanging on my front porch. I could watch this scene only through my living room window.
Last weekend, I had to cut short participation in wonderful outside FestivALL events when the heat began to overwhelm me.
I cannot imagine what my cousins in Portland and Seattle have been going through this past week with temperatures hotter than the records in the desert Southwest. Or the anguish of the families in Florida who lost love ones in the tragic building collapse where sea rise appears to have been a possible factor.
I give credit to Manchin for acknowledging to Hoppy that global warming is real. We now need him to use his powerful position as the chairman of Senate Energy to make the real and meaningful changes that substitute clean energy for carbon emissions.
Groups like Reimagine Appalachia have given us realistic blueprints for transitioning from carbon in a way that keeps our workers, communities and economy whole. These blueprints are already supported by key mayors and unions across our state. It appears that our president has embraced them in parts of his infrastructure plans.
Manchin needs to use his fervor for bipartisanship to join hands with fellow Democrats in both houses of Congress. In working together, they can pass and implement the investments that we must have to protect ourselves and our earth.
I wish both of our senators could find it within themselves to stop playing to the crowd. I know they have the broadest possible audience right now. As career politicians, it is natural for them to want to please people and to get caught up in the play. I also know that they each care about our state and our people in their own way.
Now is the time to do whatever it takes to stay grounded, listen to all of our voices and use their power and positions to protect us in the most elemental ways. The stakes could not be higher: Our votes and our democracy on the one hand, along with our health and all life on our planet on the other. At least from where I sit, it is impossible to consider one hand without the other.
It also is up to each one of us to speak out and reach out, to remind our two senators and our other elected officials, and any candidates for office, how we see things. I hear from people who are sending letters and emails and making phone calls to our senators and others for the first time.
Each of our lives and our voices are more important than the applause of the crowd.
Irrational as it might seem, I had always had a vision of how our state can help change the world to the good. The key is for all of us, including our senators, to stay true to ourselves and who we are as citizens of our great state.
We and our senators are here for the long term. I cannot help but to feel that, in joining together, and with God’s help, we may be able to work miracles.