Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I have decided to free myself from the fetters of political identity and rebrand myself as a centrist. When I look around at the people I see and encounter on my walks around town, I rarely see a political identity.

What I see are people like me who mostly want to take care of business, enjoy our day and spend time with our friends and families and get along well with our neighbors. I agree with Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, the new House minority leader, that our state is basically purple. A minority of voters may identify with one party or another. We also have substantial minorities who identify as no party or who do not register to vote.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Tags

Recommended for you