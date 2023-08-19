I have decided to free myself from the fetters of political identity and rebrand myself as a centrist. When I look around at the people I see and encounter on my walks around town, I rarely see a political identity.
What I see are people like me who mostly want to take care of business, enjoy our day and spend time with our friends and families and get along well with our neighbors. I agree with Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, the new House minority leader, that our state is basically purple. A minority of voters may identify with one party or another. We also have substantial minorities who identify as no party or who do not register to vote.
As a centrist I believe that most of us in our state and our country agree on a number of fundamental issues. These issues include making our vote count, government support for addressing universal human needs and protecting clean air and water and the survival of life on our earth. I know that I am not alone in looking for leaders who share my commitment to these fundamental issues with a solid track record that demonstrates that they walk the walk.
From what I am reading and hearing, the agenda of the No Labels group that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has publicly supported does not fit the bill. I leave it to others for a detailed critique of what they refer to as a commonsense policy agenda. What jumps out at me is the use of platitudes to gloss over the real challenges that we face. These challenges require hard decisions, including our transition from carbon.
The overall approach strikes me as being far more conservative than centrist. It clearly protects the wealth that is based primarily on carbon, also on financial constructs such as hedge funds that I do not attempt to understand. It is the protection of wealth that, according to an analysis by Jamelle Bouie in a recent New York Times column, promotes divisive views, especially those based on race.
Justifying the fact that a small proportion of the population has so much more wealth than everyone else combined can require creating the fiction that some people are inherently superior to others, which is why they have more. This fiction leaves everyone else on their own to take care of themselves and their families since nothing can remediate this inherent inferiority.
Then people are warned that one group or another will take away whatever they have if they do not find a strongman to protect them. This is the essence of the autocracy that we can see manifesting itself right now in real time.
In contrast to this divisiveness what I witness and trust in as a centrist is the love and respect that so many people have for each other across identities day in and day out. On the streets of our city and at various festivals and other events, including at the ballpark, we come together without judgment. It is only the occasional t-shirt that brings in political divisions. As West Virginians and visitors we come out to be in each other’s company and celebrate the food, music, sports and other events of the day.
I am convinced that we also share common beliefs about what we want in our lives and the lives of our children and beyond. I wish that those who seek to provide leadership would stay more focused on the positive actions we need and how to get there than on attacking whoever they choose to identify as extremist. The attacks feel like more of the fearmongering that they profess to oppose.
I also take to heart the caution of a veteran newscaster in a recent online interview to beware of fundraising that is masked as a political movement. He was specifically referring to the No Labels group, but this same caution has a broader application.
Closer to home, it particularly concerns me that, as a centrist, my choices may be limited in the race for U.S. Senate. Manchin, our incumbent, recently appeared to be running away from the same helpful measures that he was instrumental in getting passed into law. He is quoted frequently as opposing the extremism of our president. Yet it is our president who helped to seal the deal and deliver new laws and funding that greatly benefit our state and our people.
If Manchin runs for reelection, one of his opponents could be our current governor, who takes credit for the use of the funds that his party opposed. He also uses these funds to try to remediate the losses caused by his gutting of government services in order to give tax breaks that primarily benefit the wealthy. Another candidate, our incumbent congressman, appears to deny the usefulness of any of these federal funds, which he voted against.
At least Manchin has in fact voted to address a number of our centrist concerns, like protecting health care coverage for pre-existing conditions and capping costs related to diabetes. I know it may be pie in the sky, but if he could only break free of the lock that carbon interests have on him he could use his substantial political skills to help to overcome the divisions and bring us together to get the real job we need done.
Maybe if enough of us here in the center connect with our neighbors and speak out with our candidates we can make a difference to the common good. A legislator told me recently that if a person ran for office in opposition to increased utility rates they could undoubtedly win. Yet it is the carbon interests that continue to force these increases and deny us the ability to cut costs through signing up for measures like community solar.
Welcome to the reality where almost all of us live. We are the center. We need to find and elect leaders who will truly represent us.