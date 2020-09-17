At a recent news briefing on COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice came right out and told us what might be the most important thing about himself. He said something to the effect that he is the most impatient person in the world.
Patience is something I know a lot about because my late mother, for whatever reason, also was congenitally impatient. Along with her positive qualities of public service and a love for the beauty of nature and great art, she passed this tendency on to me.
Our governor also identifies strongly with his coaching. My mother was a star athlete in high school. Her sports were tennis, basketball, and track and field. She majored in physical education in college, before teaching it in high school for eight years before I was born.
Long story short, I grew up in a time from the late 1940s to the early ’60s when we did not have competitive sports for girls and all of the resources were invested in the boys. I did not benefit from the kind of coaching and team sports that are part of our lives now.
My experiences of coaching and mentoring came mostly from two wonderful Girl Scout leaders and a few teachers who sponsored activities like journalism and speech. In college, I was blessed with a couple of great professors who were veterans of World War II. They taught political theory, with a focus on analysis and creating a far vision based on cooperation and community building.
As an adult, I have been able to find incredible professional and personal mentors who were born and raised in our state. One of them identified my impatience as an issue early on. Both he and subsequent mentors have been willing to coach me with close and caring attention to the virtues of patience and how best to develop and practice it.
I realize now that our governor might not have been in a position to benefit from this kind of coaching. With the resources he has had, including a team of people who basically answer to him, he might have been able to just sort of barrel on through without understanding the damage to himself and others that he can leave in his wake.
The pandemic is not on his team and has defied his approach to things. COVID-19 is totally opportunistic and knows how to take advantage of every possible opening. The governor is correct in calling it a killer. We also are learning how it can disable people of any age for life, even when they might not initially know they have it.
I am guessing that, in his coaching experience, this governor makes a practice of analyzing his opponents to understand how they work and then builds his game plan around how best to defeat them. He wins games, so he must also know how to bring out the best in his players and help them to learn and grow in their games and, hopefully, also their lives.
He is now being called on to apply these skills to the pandemic, as well as to his own life. Impatiently “running to the fire” just does not cut it. Pandering to every interest that wants to keep something open because of their own impatience to get back to normal life only gives COVID-19 more opportunities to flourish and spread. Calling for unity only on his terms denies all of us the benefit of expressing our voices and concerns.
We are not only dealing with this pandemic, as everyone knows. We are in the midst of an economic crisis that is taking a terrible toll on people with the least income and the biggest disparities, in terms of race and poverty, at the same time that they are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
We are coming to a reckoning with our country’s inherent racism that contributes to these dynamics.
These challenges call for patience in working with others, to develop workable long-term solutions. The saying that comes to mind here is: Physician, heal thyself. Coach Justice, coach yourself. If you need help, then find someone you trust to coach you to deal with and get past your impatience.
Specifically, with regard to COVID-19, we must have a vision and take a long view, in order to protect our people from this terrible virus. We know that not everyone likes what we are called to do in this fight. We must have a leader who can inspire trust and help us to do what is required based on the data and the science.
We also must have a voice through our elected officials and our journalists, to bring out the hard questions that we ask. Finding answers is the basis for making our own decisions about what we each need to do and committing to following up despite the difficulties for ourselves and our families.
Less than 50 days to an election and four months to inauguration is a long time in the life of a virus that can double its spread every week. We started out with one or two deaths a day. We are now up to more than a dozen deaths on some days.
Some people, including some athletic coaches, are refusing to protect themselves and others and are clamoring to open up more, instead of tightening up and denying COVID-19 its openings.
I think I heard the governor’s team tell us that we are projected to have a total of well over a thousand deaths by the end of the year, if we keep on our current track. Our governor has the power to save most of those lives, and the suffering that can come to many who survive, by the actions he takes.
I know from experience how hard it can be to dig deep and examine and change a quality that is as ingrained as a lifetime of impatience. It is not too much to ask our governor to do this hard work when so many lives are at stake.
There is no substitute for the patience that is required for vision and planning, based on the science and data, and for involving the different voices that can get the job done. We are in a race against time.
It is still possible to move quickly to take the steps that will get us to where we need to be. Patiently figuring out exactly what we need to do now can help us save the health and lives of our people.