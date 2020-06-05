Betty Rivard: Hard to teach those who think they know it all

One of the hardest things for me in life is when I do not know what I do not know, or when I see that happening with others.
I find it especially hard watching this condition in people who are in leadership, when their decisions can affect the rest of us.
I look at our president and wonder what grasp he has on the constitutional foundation of our country, how that is the source of our greatness, or even the legal responsibilities that go along with his office.
This past week I have been appalled to watch both Governor Cuomo of New York and Mayor De Blasio of New York City as they denied the police brutality that is documented over and over again in multiple videos and first-person reports in the newspaper of record.
I also look at the daily press conferences of our own governor and hear him say things that do not even make sense on the face of it.
It is impossible to defend against racism when Gov. Jim Justice singles out our only black president as the one person who is not welcome on our state because Justice holds him solely accountable for the historic economic and environmental changes that have reduced our dependency on coal. Those changes were clearly in motion before Obama was president and have continued on after that. But our governor also has the burden of professing his love for a POTUS with proven racist views, which can, at the least, affect his credibility on this issue.
There is nothing transparent about keeping reporters at a distance, picking and choosing who can ask questions, and prohibiting any follow up while giving answers that totally miss the mark. The questions of reporters reflect the interests of all of us. When they are shut down we are all denied the information we need.
Daily appeals for wearing masks cannot reach or convince the over 99.9% of our people who are not tuning in to the daily press conferences to hear these appeals and do not have the benefit of knowing the most up-to-date science on why this is so critically important. Widespread educational campaigns and promotions are the minimum required to reach all of these people and secure the protections we need in our state. Mandatory masks and the rights of businesses to require them are logical next steps if there is not voluntary compliance.
Watching numbers of cases of COVID-19 go up without taking action to slow or reverse reopening do not correlate with a commitment to make decisions based on the data. This virus travels very quickly, as we know. We do not have the luxury of downplaying or ignoring the data in a particular location that shows persistent increases in cases.
A pro forma reference to each of the deaths and a request to keep each person and family in prayer ignores the fact that the actions of the state may be contributing to these deaths. The state is clearly not putting the well-being of our people first in all of its policies, including using public benefits to force people to go back into their offices or other workplaces despite the health and safety risks to themselves and their families.
Potential deaths based on a misreading of history are not the same as the scientific patterns that the coronavirus is documented to follow. Specifically, World War II was not the result of internal divisions within our country caused by economic hardship, nor was it fought as a way to bring people together and get out of the Great Depression. This is a revisionist view of history by those in the Republican Party who have never supported our government’s responsibility to care for all of our citizens. The wealth exists in our country now to take care of every one of us without the risk of any lives.
How do we convince someone who is so confident that they know everything that they don’t and need to learn? With relationship to elected officials, we can vote them out of office, but that can take awhile.
In the meantime, we have to use whatever power we may have to convince them to open up their minds to new ways of thinking. As part of this process we depend on and use our constitutional rights to freedom of speech and the press and the right to peaceful assembly.
Unfortunately, those of us who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus cannot take the risk to join in group protests or even engage in face-to-face meetings now or in the near future.
I am grateful that the free press provides an outlet and a voice for asking our questions. I just hope that our governor, in particular, is attentive to reading and listening to the press and willing and able to open his mind to what he may not know he does not know.
I am also willing to be enlightened when this happens with me. I know how much I have always benefited from the profound tradition of discipleship that is intrinsic to our culture and the patient and ongoing support of so many great teachers.
I anticipate that by the time anyone sees this op ed, Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio will admit to learning a few things and change their actions accordingly.
My only hope is that this piece and the voices and actions of others may be of some benefit to our governor in his position as a leader in our state.