I am writing this op-ed without yet knowing the final results of our 60-day legislative session.
Last week, for the first time this year, I saw a number of the legislative leaders in person when they crossed over from the Capitol building to meet with the governor at the Culture Center. This was only my second venture out, before and after the weekend, to stand at a distance with masks on among fellow advocates expressing our views.
Even with legislators I consider to be friends, it felt almost like a shock to be in the same place in real time. With others it felt like a reminder that yes, we are real people, not just on screens, still sharing our concerns however we can.
After so many years of being around the Capitol I felt a natural affinity for even those people whose views and actions I have been involved in fighting.
I had a similar feeling earlier in the day when a friend and colleague spoke out in favor of a position that I had just spoken out against. In this case, though, neither of us has power over decisions that affect the other, and I feel no need to advocate with her. I feel confident that we will be able to agree to disagree and continue to do the work we are doing together.
One of the things that has really struck me lately is that hermetically sealing off most of us outside of the Capitol during this legislative session has also had the effect of sealing off the members and staff inside. I am not sure that many people really grasp the extent to which hanging around together at the Capitol for 60 days can, over a period of years, create a feeling of family.
The Afrilachian poet, Crystal Good, has graphically described her experiences there as being like high school, with some interesting parallels. I have viewed it more as a kind of family or community reunion that includes our long histories with people, for better and worse.
For me one of the highlights of legislative sessions has always been the specially designated days, like those for counties, farmers, home schoolers, the arts, local history, vo-tech schools, colleges and universities, and others. These days have brought in people from across the state who have gotten to know each other through their common affiliations and interests.
All of these kinds of events and visitors are potent reminders to legislators of who they represent and give them connections with their everyday lives outside of the session. Introductions of people in the galleries are also a big deal in terms of recognizing folks from back home and bringing them to the attention of the other members.
The newest members may not have had the benefit of these experiences unless they were around the Capitol before being elected. I wonder if it is harder for them to feel the kinds of connections that we have had in the past. I also wonder if this lack of connection might may it easier to objectify or even demonize those who disagree with them and what they are doing, especially where they may be most influenced by a national playbook that is not really grounded in our state.
I have particularly strong memories of the special legislative session on the budget and income tax in 2017. I felt like things went on for so long and got so spaced out that almost all of us were standing together — this was when the well was still open — and shaking our heads. There was a certain kind of bonding that happened just by going through this experience together.
One of the important life lessons I have learned at the Capitol is that we are all brothers and sisters under the skin. The best of my teachers have taught me how to take a hard blow from an opponent in a fight and then get up and say hello when I pass them in the hall the next day. Sometimes we even find ourselves working together on the same team for or against a particular issue.
Many of my colleagues may have developed this kind of capacity through sports, but I did not. Girls’ sports were in a dormant period when I was growing up in the 1950s and 60s, so I lacked the opportunity to have that kind of experience.
One of my greatest concerns now is that there are hardliners, who are addicted to the fight, who will be so effective at setting the terms that others of us will find it more difficult to focus on our common humanity that we are committed to protecting.
In the past I have seen people with bullying behaviors who could prevail only by getting an opponent to do themselves in and go against their own values and beliefs.
Giving into these kinds of dynamics can only hurt ourselves and our values. As challenging as it can be, it is more critical than ever that we keep working to stay on the high ground. Michelle Obama was right about that, at least from my point of view.
Of course we still have to fight for what we believe in. It is also natural to feel the blows when they come and do what we can to protect ourselves from those who come at us. Practices of nonviolent resistance can also come into play here.
At the same time, over the long term, I continue to feel strongly that we must find a way to come together to succeed as a state and a nation.
Along with global warming, this process of healing and coming together may well be the biggest challenge of our times.