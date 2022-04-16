“Stop the World — I Want to Get Off.” Without ever seeing this 1961 play, the title sometimes resonated for me when I was a teenager and young adult.
Despite being in the middle of Holy Week as I write this, despite the confluence of celebrations by the world’s great religions, despite the blooming flowers and trees and the new leaves coming out, the title comes to mind again now.
On the one hand we know all of this beauty and faith.
On the other hand it is impossible not to feel the horrors of a war that is going on in front of our eyes, albeit remotely.
Then a shooting in a Brooklyn subway triggers a PTSD response. It is like a punch to the gut from the effects of the dystopian novels that I read way back when and the news stories of real events in the intervening years.
I imagine this kind of feeling could be even worse for those who have had a steady diet of TV news or watched some of the films that go beyond even the novels. There are also the video games.
Worse still are the real memories for veterans of past wars who we know are among us.
With whatever wisdom I am able to muster, I keep repeating the same mantra that I have learned from others and that makes sense to me ongoing: Hope is action.
Now more than ever we need to claim our birthright as citizens of our democracy that functions better than it does not.
We are entering the crucial final weeks of our state’s primary election. Some of our races locally and elsewhere in the state are highly competitive. In some cases there may be clear choices. In other races there are so many good candidates that we may be challenged to know how to choose among them — at least I am.
This is one of those key elements of our democratic system where we have a clear agency by the way that we cast our own vote.
We can also contribute our time and treasure to candidates we support. Channel all of our real and valid angst about the state of the world into positive activities that are at the heart of what we are able to do in our democracy.
We can reach out to our neighbors to encourage and enable them to register and vote. Enjoy meeting people via a door-to-door canvass or make calls from the comfort of our home. Host or attend a house or garden party or ask hard questions at a town hall. Put up a yard sign or bumper sticker. We are a small enough state that people still notice who supports who.
Set up a recurring donation, even if small, that can go a long way for a candidate who may have no competition in the primary but who faces a tough fight in the general election. Even the price of a couple of cups of coffee each month can add up to funding for a campaign manager or help with PR and other expenses.
Celebrate that we have the ability to participate fully in this electoral process.
Giving in to the wave of darkness is not helpful to anyone. Take the time to understand what is happening and mourn the loss of our innocence, such as it is. Our feelings are always valid: we cannot control them.
We can do everything possible to refocus our thoughts on the better world that we continue to envision and work toward. Our faith traditions and practices can help those of us who have them. Nothing soothes the soul in the same way as a walk outside in the rejuvenating spring.
It is OK to be OK, even to feel joyous. This is our birthright too: our love for life and for each other.
I am reminded of the old gospel song, written by Jennie Wilson in 1906 and included in at least 91 hymnals:
“Time is filled with swift transition.
Naught of earth unmoved can stand.
Build your hopes on things eternal.
Hold to God’s unchanging hand.”
There is a lot of work to do, as we all know.
I watch as the new leaves dance in the wind outside of my window. The leaves and the wind are calling me to move outside along with them.