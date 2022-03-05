I recently hit the wall in more ways than one.
A bad bill passed one house of our state Legislature despite years of efforts to forestall it. I was aware of other bad bills passing. I spilled water on my laptop that ruined it. A few days were too cold and wet to go out for a walk. I was in limbo about my housing transition during steps over which we have no control. The country that my father’s parents and infant older brother fled for America was being invaded, with all of the horrors that go along with that.
Fortunately, at least some of these things were offset by a number of blessings. Legislators were willing to stand up against the bad bill. A refurbished laptop was was delivered overnight. We had a few springlike days. Some dates were set for key steps in my housing transition process. I received emails from two grade school classmates, one encouraging us to email birthday wishes to our favorite teacher, who is now in her late 80s. The other reconnecting after many years of silence.
A number of meaningful conversations of various lengths.
I subscribe to the L.A. Times and kept seeing their full page ad for an online interview with Jane Goodall via their book club. I did not sign up in advance due to not knowing if I would be available to watch it. Then, just ahead of the scheduled time, I was inspired to register.
It was a wonderful interview, well worth watching. Goodall, now also in her late 80s, has just co-written a book about hope. The takeaway from what she said reflected a story by a reporter in the New York Times that I had written about earlier:
Hope is action.
We make a difference in our lives every day. It is up to each of us to decide the kind of difference we choose to make.
I have not followed Goodall closely or seen the films related to her work. I mainly knew that she invested a good part of her life working with chimpanzees in their native habitat. Her scientific studies established the intelligence of species other than ours.
I fell in love with chimpanzees as a young girl. We used to make annual trips to the Detroit Zoo, where there was a special outside amphitheater built to face a stage where chimps in street clothes put on a show. I especially remember one chimp who rode a little bike, which I think may have been motorized.
I did not think then about the downside of their being in a cage or where they had come from. They seemed to enjoy performing for us, and I enjoyed watching them act a lot like me.
I have a very different consciousness now, in part due to the effects of Goodall’s work.
A couple of other things came out in the interview that it may help to share here.
During COVID she is living with her sister in the same house where they grew up. She was born in London but her mother and the children moved outside the city while their father served in the second world war.
She was used to traveling for most of the year to spread the word about her advocacy movement, mostly involving students. Her main focus has been on the fate of the earth and what we can do about it.
For the past two years she has stayed at home and established some simple routines. She said that one of the times she loves most is a midday break where she sits outside and enjoys the visits of a couple of wild birds.
She also joins her sister and has a whiskey every evening after working all day.
She misses leisurely times with friends in a restaurant talking over a glass of wine and a meal.
She was willing to lend two prized possessions to a traveling exhibit that is based on her life and her work and is currently in Los Angeles. One of these possessions is a small stuffed monkey with a music box inside that she loved as a child. She poignantly reported that some museum staff decided it was OK to cut into his back to remove the music box for replication and then sew him up again.
The other possession is a cloth doll that her mother made for her during the war. She enjoyed animals more than dolls as a child, with the exception of this one.
As she talked she pointed to a shelf off camera where one of these old friends lived. You could feel the palpable loss of not having them with her. As someone who is very attached to some objects, I could really relate to her feeling of loss.
Goodall brought that same sense of loss to her description of what she sees happening with our earth. The chimpanzee reserve where she spent so much time in Tanzania is now surrounded by bare hills where there used to be trees.
She said that she understood why people needed to use and sell the wood in order to eat. She also talked about recent local efforts to reinvest in and reforest the land.
She remains optimistic that we still have a window to address global warming before reaching a tipping point. She is happy with the science on which this position is based. (She spoke just days ahead of another scientific report that says that this window is narrowing more quickly than projected.)
She offers a litany of things that we can do as individuals in our own lives to demonstrate hope through action. She pointed to becoming a vegan decades ago. She talked about things like reducing use of plastics and turning extra lights off.
Goodall also points to the youth groups under her umbrella of Roots and Shoots that exist in 65 countries. She said that anyone can form a group and affiliate with her umbrella organization. This affiliation gives the groups resources and a way to support and learn from each other.
She has seen how participation in these groups has helped younger people to dispel feelings of depression, despair, and anger at the world they are inheriting. The groups have also been around long enough that she has seen students go on to become respected professionals in professional fields where they can continue to address global warming.
Maybe these are the kinds of groups we need in our state, if there are not any already. You can go to her website at rootsandshoots.org for more information.
We also have many other environmentally-focused groups whose great work adults and youth can plug into.
Beyond this there is the message of hope as action that we can all internalize in our everyday lives.
The choice is up to each of us: How will we choose to use our time?