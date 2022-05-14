I have long accepted the truism that in order to change the world we need first to be open to change within ourselves.
As anyone knows, this can be easier said than done.
A handful of other truisms can be helpful in this process of opening ourselves up to change.
First, life is complicated.
Second, each of us is unique, with our own personal history and our views of the world at any given time.
Third, we are also unique in the way we manage and negotiate the differences among us, including variations in our ability and willingness to find mutual accommodations and agree to disagree.
Fourth, our personal and collective survival depends on our doing whatever it takes to bridge any gaps.
Fifth, we need all of the help we can get through higher powers and mutual love and support in order to build and maintain these essential bridges.
With relationship to the complexities of life, all that we need to do is to look around us. Especially here in our state, with our wild places, including our rivers flowing through Charleston and our ever-changing weather. When we look out the window we can see the infinite number of moving parts that are interacting ceaselessly in real time.
People who have depicted rural hillbillies or our indigenous antecedents as somehow less fit and intelligent than town and city dwellers totally missed the point. Our citizens who have lived and still live at least in part off of the land have to have a highly evolved practical intelligence in order to understand and handle everything that is involved in their lives and surroundings.
The additional layers of culture, economics and politics can only depend on and mirror the exigencies of our natural environment.
We also need to consider that, even in a digital age, there are lots of people who only connect with each other in the old ways, in person or by phone. These people are as smart and developed in their thinking capacity as any of the rest of us. They may even have the advantage of a superior ability to focus and connect with each other on a deeper level since they are away from the constant demands and distractions of the digital world.
With relationship to our uniqueness, I saw an interesting quote in a “By the Book” interview with the author, Candice Millard, in a recent edition of The New York Times. In reference to a book that takes a wider, political view of historical violence versus a more individual, criminal view, she states: “It is a complex and at times painful book, but history is often complex and painful, and trying to understand it is one of our few real paths to progress.”
After a month of immersion in going through my papers and artifacts and those of other family members, I can really relate to her statement on a personal level. I have read a number of books and articles about downsizing and managing our possessions. They have each been helpful in their own way.
I am not sure that any one of them really does justice to the value of keeping things as a kind of personal archive that helps us to understand our own histories. As I read through letters – some of which I did not know until this round of going through boxes that I even had — I learn more about the lives and perspectives of the members of my extended family of origin. This can help me in the current relationships among those of us who are still around.
I also view my own life with new eyes. I have only just discovered that my mother saved a large cache of my letters from my first years of summer camp through college. Also from my early adult years, before we again lived in the same vicinity and I did not need to write.
Many of these letters match up well with my memories. Some of them show me things that I may have been blind to at the time and have not consciously taken into account in the years since then.
I am just one person. Multiply this kind of process of mining history across families, communities, states and countries. There is a lot to consider here, to say the least.
With relationship to differences, I was reminded recently how challenging it can be to agree to disagree even among close friends and allies. How much harder is it to reach out to those whose lives and views are diametrically opposed to our own? We know that there are also people who are so locked into their beliefs that they are not even open to discussion.
We need to contemplate how powerful forces can instigate and thrive on a divide and conquer mindset. We may be pitted against each other at all levels, even within the family, in order to distract us from the real imbalances and inequities that these forces depend on to maintain their power.
With relationship to survival, we are facing existential threats to our democracy and to life on earth as we know it. The stakes do not get any higher.
We know that one of the most critical divisions among us is the extent to which we attend to and care about these threats. Yet each of us approaches these most critical issues in our own way.
I know that from where I sit it can be hard to grasp that the people promoting voter suppression also believe that they are protecting our democracy. Not even sharing the same set of facts, like the documented low incidence of fraud, just adds fuel to the fire. It is the same with global warming, despite the visceral effects it can have on us day in and day out.
The views of democracy and global warming may also be integrally connected.
It is not a far leap to view what is happening with our democracy as being a result of carbon interests who are protecting their own wealth and power. I have seen suggestions that the failure of these interests to perpetuate themselves based on the popular vote is a primary motivation for undermining the electoral process.
Surely a majority of our people understand what they see with their own eyes. Where they go with that gut level understanding can vary based on the information they listen to and accept and the extent to which they are drawn into rabbit holes on what are essentially peripheral issues.
We each need to use our own street cred and sense of humanity to keep pointing out these rabbit holes. Our lives can serve as a testimony to what matters for our collective survival.
With relationship to bridges, it is up to each of us to understand our own personal history and biases, reach out wherever we can to those who are different than we are, and persist in the difficult work of trying to find common ground. Faith practices can help those of us who embrace them. All of us can focus on love and not fear related to those who are different.
We can also benefit from simple things like taking a walk that get us moving and out in a world of inherent complexity. Even if we start slow and closest to home, we can do this. I am testimony to the process, since I can remember when it took a great effort even to leave my home and walk to the nearest tree.
Self care and wellness are essential, with all that these concepts involve. Building in times of stillness and meditation can only help amidst all of the demands and distractions in our daily lives. I have done these practices before. I am now trying to relearn the best way to do them in our digital age when I, at least, find it harder to unwind and settle down.
Somehow, some way, we need to keep developing the capacity within ourselves to accept the complexity in all of its forms. The key is not to select only some facts or look for only simple answers. We must also decline to look to more powerful leaders with set answers that handle the complexities for us with the promise that all we need to do is to join and believe and everything is taken care of.
No, the complexities cannot all be put into a neat package and taken care of for us. The natural world does not work this way.
We also cannot be protected from the awareness and experience of pain and suffering. Students of nature know that even in the wild there are life and death struggles.
We are all both unique and interdependent with relationship to each other and the world around us. Through understanding and thinking for ourselves we can best find ways to reach out to others. Our human connections allow us to build and sustain the kinds of bridges that all of us need.