I was intrigued by a recent op-ed by Hoppy Kercheval with the title, “Kansas vote means little for abortion in WV.” This is not syncing up with what I am seeing and hearing elsewhere.
In his analysis of Kansas voters rejection of an abortion ban, Kercheval focuses narrowly on one county in Kansas, the fact that they had a single issue to vote on and the narrow legislative options made available during our own special legislative session in West Virginia that is still not completed.
A New York Times analysis pointed out that in many counties the vote against the abortion amendment in Kansas was substantially higher than the vote for Trump in 2020 even where it didn’t prevail. That differential contributed to defeating the amendment with opponents from across the state.
The single issue on the Kansas ballot was structured by supporters to give it every possible advantage, yet it still failed by a double-digit margin.
The narrow options that were considered by our state Legislature do not reflect the views of a critical mass – and even the majority based on some polls — of voters in our own state.
Following the Kansas vote I had the opportunity to view a webinar where a number of professional organizers from different national advocacy organizations, some with direct experience on the ground, reflected on broader implications of what happened there. One of the takeaways for me is that significant new portions of the electorate were moved to come out to vote.
They also pointed out that these same people are now more likely to continue to pay increased attention to what they can do as citizens. This attention may be as local as getting a street or a road fixed or voting in a school board election.
Many of these new voters may also share similar views on more global concerns. Examples that were highlighted are protecting voting and elections, investing in programs and services for people and fighting global warming.
In order to mobilize these voters on an ongoing basis, the organizers agreed that a more wholistic approach is required across what may now be siloed interests.
From my point of view, this kind of wholistic approach is essential at all levels — local, state and national. This is where the rubber hits the road here at home.
As Hoppy points out, we do not have a single amendment on the ballot like Kansas to vote up or down. I agree that it is more complicated for everyone to deal with via legislative races and establishing a presence at the Capitol. This is also true for virtually every issue.
The fact is that there are already multiple interests focused on various aspects of the common good that are involved in these kinds of complications day in and day out. We have a significant activist portion of our electorate across the state. People are working in each of our counties to educate and register voters and bring out the vote.
Our challenge is to expand this work further, articulate the larger goals that we have in common, and create effective coordinating structures to work together to achieve them.
Another recent article in a national publication proposed that women in particular may have reached a breaking point under the pressures of the last several years. An economy that has depended on our participation for growth and success has been systematically putting up barriers to what we and those who support and partner with us need to do.
The author points to the effects of COVID on people who have had primary responsibility for taking care of others and the defeat of investments in basic programs and services that are taken for granted in other countries, while funds are readily available for international militarism. The ongoing attacks on human rights related to health care, including reproductive health. The assault on basic voting rights and fair elections that are intrinsic to our democracy. The existential threats to all life on our earth.
Other commentators have noted the sense of depression and paralysis – a kind of ennui — that has resulted from these ongoing attacks. Many people are tired from having to fight so many battles at once.
At the same time we are seeing an incredible vibrant energy pour forth from young people and others who are picking up the banner. This is just as true in our state as it is everywhere else.
I can understand why those who are invested in the status quo may prefer not to see or recognize this energy here or to give it any power. Yet, even on short notice, people did have a presence at the Capitol, where they made themselves known. Friends who were there told me that there were not many people with gray hair. Probably wise, due to being at higher risk for COVID, and taking precautions like so many of us are still trying to do.
This is just the tip of the iceberg of the interests among people in our state. Recognizing this energy and working to build on it is the best antidote to ennui that I can think of right now.
The times we are in are call for each one of us to act however we can. Support those who are carrying the banners. Work with them to join hands. Pick up a banner ourselves from wherever we are.
Our future is in the outpouring of so many of our young people and in their passion for the common good that affects every one of us. We need to work together to join in with them however we can.