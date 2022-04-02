My first stint with the former Department of Welfare started in September, 1973, when I was 28 years old. During the 20 months that I served as a caseworker with adults who were elderly or had disabilities, I witnessed first hand the effect that federal funds could have on people’s lives.
On the one hand, SSI, which was relatively new back then, gave income stability to people who did not qualify for Social Security, or only for very low amounts, based on their earnings or survivors’ benefits.
At the same time, new nursing homes were opening up and we were encouraged to fill them whether or not that was where people preferred to live their waning years.
We had a very popular chore services program that paid for help with simple tasks for people who could not afford to pay for these services on the open market. The funding for this program was constantly being threatened, and I could not understand why.
When I left the department to go to graduate school full time, I was supported by a fellowship that focused on aging. My placement was with an area agency on aging, which then hired me to direct an information and referral/outreach program with paraprofessional staff in each of six counties.
I had the opportunity to attend several public hearings to advocate against cuts in the chore services program. A colleague told me I would either be hired back by the department or put on an advisory council. Sure enough, I was hired back and was able to spend a couple of years working with social services contractors around the state.
Once I got to the state level, I learned more about the nature of the funding that shaped the department’s decisions. The chore services program was funded with state general revenue, whereas the nursing home beds qualified for a generous federal match via Medicaid.
Even though chore services cost less per person, and gave people the quality of life that they wanted, they were, in effect, more expensive for the state to invest in. Not only that, but the building of nursing homes was a lucrative investment where local businesses, and later corporate interests, were able to make money to benefit themselves and their shareholders.
Fast forward to the mid-1980s, when I spent four and a half years coordinating adult services in the Kanawha County DHHR office. During this time the federal government offered states the ability to qualify for a waiver to use Medicaid funds to help keep people at home instead of going to nursing homes at a comparable or lower cost.
This program became known as the Aged and Disabled Waiver Program. It required a moratorium on the building of nursing homes and additional beds. Kanawha County was selected as one of 14 counties to pilot the program. In my job I was at the table for this process and even represented our state at one national meeting on the program.
By the time I returned back to the state level to work with the director of social services and then coordinate state social services planning, the AD Waiver Program was well-established. It helped a lot of people to get the care they needed and wanted at home. At the same time, the need went beyond the demand and there were frequently long waiting lists.
The concept was also applied to other populations as a substitute for institutional care. The Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver has only been stabilized in recent years after also experiencing long waiting lists.
All of these programs have depended on caregivers, primarily women, to do the hands-on care that is required to keep a person at home and in his or her own community. Over the years I came to understand, in part through my rural neighbors, how these jobs devalued the critical work of the caregivers who brought their considerable skills and training to difficult and challenging jobs.
I also saw how the state was in effect creating the circumstances where these workers had to depend on public benefits, like SNAP and Medicaid, in order to feed their families and address their own health care needs. Just as when the chore services program was threatened, it did not make sense to me why we would do this to our own people.
The SEIU and other advocates are now pushing to address this issue through new federal funding. As of this writing it is still unknown whether or not this funding will be available through a new reconciliation bill.
Yet, at the same time, we need this investment now more than ever before. A national group recently came to Charleston’s Davis Park to start a tour of large paintings that were done by caregivers to illustrate the importance of their work.
Speakers at an afternoon press conference included Josh Sword, head of our states’s AFL-CIO; Ryan Frankenberry, state director of the Working Families Party; and representatives of our regional SEIU, including a caregiver from Beckley who shared the realities of her work and that of her colleagues.
One of the main takeaways for me was the analysis of the effects of inadequate care options due to difficulties of the work combined with low pay and no benefits. Both Sword and Frankenberry reminded us that the new federal funds through ARPA and the bipartisan infrastructure bill are going to create an expanded need for a skilled workforce.
At the same time, people are leaving the workforce in order to care for both children and adults in their own families because they cannot get the help they need to provide adequate care for children or adults in their families.
Investing in adequate care can not only create well-paying jobs for the caregivers but also free up family members to go back to work and fill the jobs to build and maintain the physical infrastructure that we so badly need.
For me it was another of those aha moments: This really makes sense.
Our elected officials in D.C. need to get this job done.
As the speakers pointed out, this is not a partisan issue. The caregiver from Beckley called on our whole Congressional delegation to take the lead in this common sense solution that will benefit everyone in our state.
She also reminded us that state legislators need to be on board, and that elections are important in holding elected officials accountable.
We all need to be advocating on this issue and asking candidates where they stand on improving pay and benefits for our caregivers.
This is another of those dynamics that affects every one of us, either directly or through our extended family and community. This kind of investment in our caregivers is also a cornerstone of building the thriving economy in our state that we all want and need.