What does a young woman do with a degree in political science, with a focus on political theory, during a time when the main jobs open to women were to teaching, nursing, social work, waitressing and secretarial? That was the question I faced when I finished my classwork and only had to complete a paper for independent study credits to earn my undergraduate degree.
One measure of success for a woman in the mid-1960s, a carryover from the 50s and before, was to find a man with good prospects and settle down to raise a family and support his career. For whatever reason, this was not in the cards for me to be able to do.
After declining to go to a masters program in political science where I was accepted, I headed from California back to New York City. After having spent my freshman year there, I still craved the kind of energy and motivation that I had felt during that earlier time.
I spent most of the year working with young kids in one way or another. Over the holidays I served for a month as a temporary substitute aide in a large children’s shelter that was located on Fifth Avenue across from Central Park on the edge of Spanish Harlem.
I was assigned to the floor of the shelter for children aged 6 and under. The kids were segregated by age – except for one room set aside for sibling groups — into 14 different self-contained rooms.
I covered different shifts and moved from room to room. What I found was a crash course in the power and impact of professional leadership.
In each of the three best-organized rooms, the children were well-behaved and happy despite their situations. I figured out that the head teacher or counselor in each of these rooms was educated with a masters degree from the Bank Street College of Education, a graduate school that was then housed in the West Village.
The other rooms were led by people without this same kind of professional background. Their approach was probably most influenced by the way they themselves were raised. The management and culture within each of these other rooms fell within a range between acceptable and unacceptable.
In the worst of the rooms the lives of the kids were chaotic. At the same time they were attuned to a kind of routine, low-key physical discipline, like having their ear pinched, to get through the day. They were not taught how to behave in themselves or how to be with each other.
There are two caveats here. One caveat is that it became clear to me that in the best rooms the head teacher or counselor selected and trained their staff so that the same culture was maintained across the day and night shifts.
The other caveat is that I do not know what role they may have had in selecting the children who were assigned to their rooms. Although the behavior of the kids could have been a factor in their assignments, my sense was that the Bank Street-educated teachers and counselors were there to serve and this was not just a job to them.
They may even have sought out kids who had the biggest challenges, where they felt they could make the most difference.
After leaving this job I was able to enroll as a part time student in three classes at Bank Street College. I wanted to learn more about the qualities that I had found in these lead teachers and counselors. After the spring semester I spent a month as a research assistant to one of the professors. My job was to assess the performance of storytellers who read books aloud to young kids in different child care centers in Brooklyn.
After being accepted in the early childhood education masters degree program for the following fall, I went back to California to gather some belongings I had left there. I discovered a community of people who were experimenting with an alternative lifestyle and decided to join them. I found a different kind of positive energy based on the land — even though we were just over the hill from Oakland — and no longer felt the need to be in New York.
My path from there lead to a fifth year in education that qualified me to teach, although I later learned that this was not to be my own calling. I started a family, we moved to rural West Virginia to be closer to grandparents and live on a farm, and I ended up with masters degrees in education and social work and a career as a social worker and planner.
The takeaway from my experience in the children’s shelter was a gut level understanding of how professionalism and expertise in a field have a real live positive impact on the people we work with and serve.
It took me longer to learn about the importance of personal character. I discovered through my life and work in our state that the qualities of character are not grounded in graduate classes or a particular career path but in family, community and faith practices.
On a practical level these qualities of character can be passed on one-to-one through our parents, teachers, and faith leaders. We also learn, lifelong, from other adults who may serve as coaches, role models and mentors.
After the past four years with our former president and even longer with our current governor, it is no great revelation that this same lesson about the value of professionalism and character also applies to political leadership for better and worse.
In my experience the most successful leadership is grounded in a combination of both concepts: professionalism and character.
People may take a variety of pathways into political leadership. We can learn about them from their track record along whatever path they have followed.
We can also learn a lot about what to look for in a leader by watching our local governments, including school boards, and our state legislature. The ways that committees and other groups are run, the kinds of policies and laws they consider, the asking of hard questions and the open debate within a culture of respect, all depend to a large extent on the professionalism and the character of the committee or group chair and his or her team.
These qualities are non-partisan and can be demonstrated, or not, within both parties.
The recent implosion of the now-former governor of New York has been a graphic lesson on the interaction between the public and private facing self. As his situation clearly demonstrates, we do not always have the information we need when we recruit and elect our public officials. There are also too many times when we do not have good choices among the candidates running for an office.
Still, we can never know for sure how someone may act once they are elected. All of us learn about ourselves and each other as we respond to pressures that often may seem to come out of nowhere. One of my own mentors, a veteran athlete and coach, believed that the key to understanding how a person functions is to observe closely how they handle competition in playing sports and games.
I have learned the hard way to be old school in viewing the development and selection of good political leadership. It is always a great joy to witness people who come into the work with both a family legacy of professional service and the character to do the best possible job.
I also rejoice when I see leaders who evolve into competent and even great leaders through their own struggles to counteract and move beyond some of the less functional lessons that they may have learned coming up.
The challenge for each of us is to continue to learn and grow as things unfold in our lives. We also need to have compassion for ourselves and each other while we go through the ups and downs of this process, day in and day out.