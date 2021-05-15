Every time I go through the papers and other items that are in boxes and on shelves in my storeroom, I find something that I do not remember seeing before. This may be something from one or the other of my late parents or sister. I may also find a piece from my own past that jumps out at me with new meaning in the present.
This is what I found recently on a form with the date “19__ “ that was torn up for scrap paper: “In a society without compassion we are all truly needy.”
Judging from the date and my handwriting I was still working for DHHR when I wrote this down. There is no attribution, so I am guessing that I wrote it to express something that I was observing and feeling at the time.
When I read it now I am flooded with examples of how this statement applies to so many dimensions of our current experience.
At the same time, I am trying my best not to dwell on the negative but rather to look for the good in people and focus on moments of beauty and grace and actions that are expressions of hope.
I am the first to admit that it is not so easy to do this sometimes. My own neediness comes through as I want so much to touch a nerve that will cause someone to come around, examine their behavior and make the kind of changes that I feel need to be made for them to be their best selves.
I will at least try to offer some positive examples of compassion in the hope that they will be as inspiring to others as they are to me.
The first example that comes to mind is the city council member who was willing to stand up to all of his peers out of concern for the lives of the people who were helped by the needle exchange.
I also think about the legislators who likewise stood up for trans children and youth who want to play sports.
I celebrate my neighbors on the East End who, over a very long period of time, have been willing to sell or lease their homes to organizations that provide supported housing for people with developmental disabilities or who are in recovery from some kind of addiction.
I am likewise inspired every day by the residents of these various homes who enrich our neighborhood here as they work to be as independent as possible and, for those who are in recovery, accept the help they need to change their lives for the better and become healthy and strong.
I appreciate all of the people I see on my walks who either keep a distance or wear masks or both, since none of us knows at this point who is vaccinated or not and the science tells us that even outdoors we still need to be careful.
I also value the shopkeepers who have restructured their customer service to accommodate the mandates and create safe places for all of us to buy what we need.
I applaud the resilience and generosity of our children and youth who continue to look out for the rest of us and engage in conversations even when we wear masks.
I thank every single person who has been willing to get the vaccine as a protection for themselves and for the rest of us, individually and collectively.
This is where I have to confess that I hit the wall in my neediness for what happens next.
I want everyone to get the vaccine who can possibly get it. I am especially concerned for those people who work in a position that puts them close to the rest of us.
I want all of us to follow the science until we are at the lowest possible risk. This includes the greatest possible protections for our youngest children who still do not yet qualify to get the vaccine.
I want us to open our hearts to our most vulnerable citizens who have been affected by the pandemic, to those who need to share a home in a group setting, and to those whose addictions still have a hold on them that they cannot break without patient support to encourage them to get help.
We all know that no person is an island unto themselves. Our forced isolation this past year has taught us more than ever to value our connections with others, remotely and in person.
Some of us have found that this experience brings us closer to whatever higher power we may choose to have faith in and to join with others in sharing this faith.
I used to know a woman from a rural part of a county up north of here who shared this wisdom, that she tried to live by: Trust God and love your neighbor.
This timeless and universal counsel continues to apply here and now. I am grateful for everyone who embraces this and acts on it in their lives. My greatest wish and prayer is that we may all be in that number.