Air is the breath of life. We cannot survive without it.

Our recent experience with lower air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke brought home to us here more than ever the health risks that we are currently facing as global warming increases around the world. It is more important than ever that we attend to these issues and work to make a difference however we can.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

