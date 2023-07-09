Air is the breath of life. We cannot survive without it.
Our recent experience with lower air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke brought home to us here more than ever the health risks that we are currently facing as global warming increases around the world. It is more important than ever that we attend to these issues and work to make a difference however we can.
The health effects from lower air quality can directly affect the approximately half of our state population that belongs to sensitive groups. These groups include those who are under 18, 65 or older, or between those two ages and affected by heart and lung diseases or pregnant.
Anyone who breathes in PM 2.5 particulates (fine air particles that are harmful to our health) can be affected by short term symptoms such as eyes watering, coughing and shortness of breath. These particulates can also lodge inside of us and accumulate over time to cause damage that contributes to heart attacks, strokes and other major health issues.
PM 2.5 particulates may also be referred to as soot, though not perhaps the “soot” most of us associate with that word.
Unlike that black soot, the PM 2.5 particulates are invisible. We can breathe them in without even knowing it. As I have shared earlier, I first started plugging into the Air Quality Index (AQI) on my iPhone weather function several years ago. I had trouble breathing during a walk home at night from the ballpark and could not figure out why. I discovered that the AQI was elevated even though the air felt mild and breezy and the sky looked clear.
I now check the AQI along with the weather first thing every morning. I also consult it through the day when I have to stop more often on my walks, even though it is not too hot or cold and the sky is a deep blue with white fluffy clouds. I can often feel the resistance when people comment on what a beautiful day it is and I respond that the air is still terrible. It is a little like wearing a mask when others prefer to forget about COVID.
On July 28, I woke up to the highest AQI reading that I had ever seen — 155. This put us in the red zone of health effects to some in the general population and more serious health effects to members of sensitive groups.
I suggest that the time is right for all of us to ask hard questions about our state’s response to this reading. Unlike New York State, West Virginia appears to have no system that alerts us even when the AQI reaches the level of orange that means it is unhealthy for about half of our state.
I looked in vain online for any recognition by the governor, our mayor, or the state or local media that we were in this hazardous zone. If a person were not used to looking at the AQI, or did not have a device to be able to do this, how would they know the risk they were facing just by going outside or leaving their windows and doors open? That morning was hazy, but haze can be caused by a number of other things that are more benign.
Dinosaur that I am, it did not occur to me to look at social media. I learned later that our Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, to their great credit, may have been the first to share information about what was going on via a posting on their Facebook page. I cannot confirm the exact sequence of the postings but it appears that the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) posted something next, also from a public health perspective.
At some point the governor’s office website had a link to a formal alert that was issued jointly with DHHR by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on DEP letterhead. Information began appearing in the media as reporters covered the story.
A politically astute colleague pointed out to me that two factors may have contributed to what felt like no sense of urgency that morning: the feeling that there is nothing we can do about this and the anticipation of impending outdoor events over the long holiday weekend, including the Charleston Regatta.
A variety of comments on the local health department Facebook page points to other factors, including a lack of accurate information and the inclination of some people to question the science and the facts, as played out during our recent experience with the COVID pandemic. I also saw a stoicism about having to go to work outside anyway and concern about the strong will of an elder who was determined to mow his lawn come hell or high water.
What came through most strongly was a genuine concern for the effects of what was happening and heartfelt prayers for the well-being of everyone who was affected.
Since then the Gazette-Mail has done us a service with its fine reporting by Mike Tony about the responses of key players in the state to the recent call by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for comments on its proposed tightening of regulations on PM 2.5 particulates. As Tony pointed out, this tightening does not even come close to the standard for PM 2.5 particulates that is set by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Our AQI of PM 2.5 particulates is already frequently high based on factors like vehicle emissions, power and chemical plants and other industries. The wildfire smoke brings in more PM 2.5 particulates on top of this that are entered into the mix.
The science is still in process to document on a nationwide basis what kinds of PM 2.5 particulates are linked to which source of wildfire smoke and how that factors into deciding which fires to fight and how to deal with the effects. As stated in a June 28 New York Times article, “The Emerging Science of Tracing Smoke Back to Wildfires,” by Delger Erdenesanaa: “What’s burning in a wildfire determines what kind of pollution is in the smoke. A forest fire burns differently from a fire in a swamp, or a fire that burns buildings. As smoke travels, its chemical composition may change with time and distance.”
The science already clearly points to the fact that global warming is the common denominator between the wildfires and extreme heat, which both also affect our ability to breathe freely. As Erdenesanaa goes on to write: “It’s clear that wildfires have become more frequent and intense in recent years, fueled in part by climate change’s role in drying out many landscapes.”
A logical next question is how our state’s views of global warming may affect our responses to air quality issues. Specifically, who has gone on record as opposing the EPA tightening of standards for PM 2.5 particulates? Tony references our governor, his DEP, state House and Senate leadership, the state Chamber of Commerce and the Manufacturers Association.
Who supports the EPA tightening of standards? The Tony article mentions representatives of a local Catholic church climate group and the state chapter of Mom’s Clean Air Force.
Each of us needs to decide where we are on this and other issues related to the quality of the air we all breathe. We can make a difference with who we support and the energy we devote to this. We need to let our elected and appointed officials know how we feel and take their responses into account in the way that we vote. A few other potential actions include:
- Inform ourselves about the AQI and how this affects us and those closest to us. Note that the AirNow.gov website that was referenced in the alerts and news stories has not been functional for our area for some reason. This needs to be fixed and alternative options listed in the meantime. One option that was suggested to me is purpleair.com, which is also free to access.
- Take what we learn into account in making contingencies for outdoor activities, just as we do with thunderstorms or extreme weather. We know that some of the Canadian wildfires are burning out of control and are likely to continue throughout the summer. The air currents that carry the smoke can defy predictions. So we always need to be flexible with a Plan B.
- This flexibility also applies to event planners, as challenging as this may be. I recently attended Live at the Levee and Regatta events where a rainstorm passed quickly through, each followed by a rainbow. The MC was following closely on the radar and could alert us to the short duration. Thunderstorms can cause things to shut down. Air quality issues can be even harder to follow and each of us makes different decisions based on how we are affected.
We are all breathing the same air. We need to find, use and share good information in order to protect ourselves and decide how best to use our time, energy, other resources and votes.