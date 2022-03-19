We are very blessed to have a clerk of our state Senate with the integrity to enforce the midnight deadline on the passage of bills on the last night of the legislative session. I have heard stories of the hands on the clock being manually moved back before midnight to allow for a late minute vote. I have also personally witnessed a more casual approach to this deadline.
The bill that was stopped attempted to increase government control of teaching and learning in our state. Now is the time when we need critical thinking more than ever to understand and sort out the incredible complexities that affect our own lives, including the news from afar.
The only thing that is simple and black and white about what is happening right now in Ukraine is that war crimes are being committed against innocent civilians. These citizens are mostly women and children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.
This is not the first time this has happened there, on a very large scale. The city that my grandparents listed on the manifests of the ships that brought them to this country is in a territory that changed hands multiple times over the centuries. They were escaping pogroms that targeted Jewish people whose ancestors had been in the city for most of its thousand-year old history.
In the early 1930s, Joseph Stalin, as leader of the Soviet Union, deliberately caused a famine that killed four million Ukrainian people, over 15% of the total population. A recent Washington Post story describes the unimaginable horrors of that time. It goes on to say that Russian leaders labeled what happened as false news. The leaders misrepresented the history not only in the 30s but again as late as 2015.
Ten years later, 1.2 million Jews were murdered in the middle of World War II. Some Ukrainians were complicit in these murders while others are now honored as heroes for risking their lives to save their neighbors. During the 20th century one city went from one-third of the population speaking Yiddish to less than a tenth of a percent being Jewish.
It is clear that we are relating to this war differently than others we have witnessed in the recent past because Ukrainians are white Europeans who look like the majority of us here.
We also need to understand how the country’s traumatic history has shaped its people in ways that we cannot even fathom. The Post story said that the bodies now left lying in the streets evoke memories of what happened during the famine. It is hard even for me to look at photos of mass graves without thinking of the murders of Jews at Babi Yar.
There are still living witnesses to these unfathomable tragedies.
The closest analogy here that I can even think of is the history of enslaved persons and the way that the Civil War affected our state, pitting brother against brother. We can still see residual effects of this history in some of the dynamics that we are dealing with now. Yet this is just a fraction of the depth and breadth of the Ukrainian experience.
The current war also involves a nuclear power in a way that we have not encountered in our most recent wars. The annihilation of our species is back on the table.
Diplomacy is the only option for ending this war. Hard stop.
Critical thinking is required to seek out stories and read between the lines that negotiations are continuing. All of our energy and prayers need to stay focused on this process. Not on leaving the way open to intervention that threatens all life on this earth, as our senior senator and others have done. Where is the common sense that he has been so proud to practice and promote?
Negotiations in this complex environment and history can take some time. Yes, the killings and suffering continue and expand. Things may continue to get worse before they get better.
A negotiated peace is still the only way.
Each of us plays a role in promoting peace, beginning with ourselves. There is so much pain in the world and in each one of us. How do we transform this pain into hope and love?
Nothing is easy about this kind of transformation. Faith in a higher power is essential to many of us, especially here in our state.
Even this faith can take us in different directions, some more warlike than others. It can lead us to simplistic answers that only view others as worthy of love if it is on our own terms.
The more unconditional love we can find in ourselves and share outward with others, the better all of us will be.
It is like in my church during the times when someone hurt so badly that we all gathered around and shared our presence by laying on hands. This is the kind of healing power that we need to create in the world, starting at home.
So even though critical thinking is a factor, healing goes well beyond this faculty to a place of being here for each other. To share the pain in a way that allows it to pass through us so that we can all move to a better place.
I keep thinking of the woman in Russia who held up the sign behind the TV anchor to impress on her people that there is a war going on. This kind of truth-telling and witnessing is what we each need to do, wherever we are.
The cat is out of the bag. The truth will set us free, whether in our own lives or through a larger community.
The majority of supermajority of legislators who are trying to control our view of the world cannot prevail.
Martin Luther King, Jr. expressed this universal truth: The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.
We each have a role in this bending process. We need to keep the faith that we can move and are moving to a better place during our time here on this earth.