A guest opinion that was published in the New York Times, rather fittingly, on the day of this year’s summer solstice tells a stunning tale with its headline alone, which reads: “We’re Watching the Sky as We Know It Disappear.” The writer, Paul Bogard, is a professor of English at Hamline University, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He sets the stage with this lede: “The first day in early June when my 5-year-old and I camped in Minnesota’s lake country was the usual heaven – perfect calm for canoeing, an osprey overhead as we braved a swim in the cold spring water and a clear blue sky.
“But the second day the sky was smoke, the sun a ruby disk.”
Bogard is also the editor of a book, “Solastalgia: An Anthology of Emotion in a Disappearing World,” that was published this past February. This term, “solastalgia,” is new to me, but it was coined two decades ago by an Australian philosopher, Glenn Albrecht. According to the Amazon blurb on Bogard’s book, Albrecht describes solastalgia as “the homesickness we feel while still at home.”
The blurb goes on: “It’s the pain and longing we feel as we realize the world immediately around us is changing, with our love for that world serving as a catalyst for action on its behalf. This powerful anthology brings together thirty-four writers, educators, journalists, poets, and scientists to share their emotions in the face of environmental crisis. They share their solastalgia, their beloved places, their vulnerability, their stories, their vision of what we can create.”
In his Times piece Bogard writes, with a reference to his daughter, “I hate this smoke for what it does to our present and what it says about her future. I feel rage when I think of the companies, governments and individuals who continue to make decisions about burning fossil fuels that promise to fill my child’s future with smoke. But I also have to find another way to feel. I have to find ways to hold joy alongside anger, hope alongside grief.”
He finds hope in the progressive legislation that was just passed by the Minnesota legislature. This included, by a one-vote majority in the Senate, “a robust clean energy bill.” He ends by speculating on whether the pervasive smoke from the Canadian wildfires might serve as a kind of wake-up call for people in other states to pass similar legislation. I have read recently about how the past 15 years of smoke from the California wildfires have been the basis for that state’s strong commitment to make real changes.
We have already been taking baby steps in this direction. We now have laws that permit net metering for rooftop solar power and support large, utility-scale solar energy. A bill to allow for community solar, at no cost to the state, passed our House of Delegates and has bipartisan support in both West Virginia legislative chambers. Passage into law in the next legislative session would allow homeowners like me, whose roof cannot accommodate solar panels, and people who rent, to buy into small scale solar producers in order to decarbonize while lowering our costs for utilities.
“King Coal,” the film by West Virginia native Elaine McMillion Sheldon, was introduced at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Its premier this month to a full house at the Culture Center theater followed awards at a number of film festivals and an excellent story in the Gazette-Mail. The film, which will be widely available later this year, is an ideal vehicle for facilitating further discussion and action related to our ongoing transition to clean energy.
The elephant in the room for all of us is how to deal with the combination of powerful corporate interests and underlying emotional elements that continue to resist the changes that we know we must make. None of us want to be told that our actions are the result of an underlying pathology that requires behavioral health treatment. We still encounter a stigma – and a scarcity of practitioners — related to this kind of treatment even when it is clearly needed.
At the same time, it can be helpful to recognize and validate the effects that environmental change are having on our emotional lives day in and day out. I submit that these effects are intensified by the longer term changes that have affected our state going back to the time of the great deforestration in the late 1800s. West Virginia University Professor Emeritus of History, Ronald L. Lewis, described these changes in depth in his 1998 book, “Transforming the Appalachian Countryside: Railroads, Deforestation, and Social Change in West Virginia, 1880-1920.” The localized effects of resource extraction that have followed have affected the same communities that were formed in order to get the job done.
Bogard’s piece led me to a June 30 article published in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine that may help us better understand ourselves and our neighbors during the time of transition we’re experiencing. This article is specific to the mental health aspects of dealing with climate change, but I believe it also has a broader application to the environmental trauma that our state has been subjected to since at least the last two decades of the 19th century and the implications of this legacy for the current times.
The article is useful not only where the rubber hits the road in terms of specialized behavioral health practice but also in helping us to develop empathy and compassion for each other despite our various political differences. The title of the piece is “Eco-emotions and Psychoterratic Syndromes: Reshaping Mental Health Assessment under Climate Change.”
In the abstract the authors briefly describe climate change. They go on to say: “The threat to humankind is not only physical (i.e. heat waves, floods, droughts) but also psychological, especially for some groups. Insecurity, danger, chaos, and an unstable system due to climate change have both short- and long-term psychological effects. In this scenario, the need for new psychological categories is emerging, namely, eco-emotions and psychoterratic syndromes which include eco-anxiety, ecological grief, climate worry, and climate trauma.”
A two-page summary table lists mental states related to climate change with a brief explanation for each one. This table alone is worth the price of admission. Fortunately, we have free access to this article via our National Institutes of Health, National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov), where it can be read and downloaded as a PDF.
I suggest that we may want to consider the following questions in light of this concept of solistalgia and the research related to it.
- How do all of these dynamics contribute to our individual and collective psyche here in our state?
- What is the interrelationship with our history with colonial and outside corporate structures and how does this legacy still play out today?
- What are the links to the pathologies we are dealing with now via substance use disorders, including opioids and alcohol?
- What are the tangible individual and public health consequences of all these dynamics, including being first on the bad lists and last on the good ones across a number of categories?
- To what extent are we still in a situation of blaming the victim, even in terms of how we view ourselves and our neighbors?
- Is sharing an underlying condition of love and yearning for what has been lost in the natural environment a common thread that can help to bring us together and strengthen us in reducing our vulnerability to being pulled further apart?
- How can we do more to recognize, nurture and build on the eco-anger that can be a positive force for making the changes that we need?
- How do we build the necessary alliances and understandings with those beyond our borders whose anger is directed at us as the citizens of a state that is still beholden to outside interests?
I am including these questions for all of us to chew on and add to the list based on our own thinking. The literature around solastalgia can assist us in our ongoing process of outreach to others while being the kind of change that we want to see.