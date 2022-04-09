One bright spot of this COVID season has been to see two major solo shows at the Clay Center that highlight the prolific work of local artists, both of them women.
The first exhibit featured the wonderful domestic paintings of the late Anne Shreve. Her large, bright paintings of gardens and interiors were a most welcome balm during a very challenging time.
The second exhibit, which runs through June 5, consists of a sample of the work of Ellie Schaul, who continues to take her art in new and creative directions as she has done throughout her life. The title, “Ellie Schaul: Reimagining the Familiar — A Sixty Year Retrospective Exhibition,” prepares us for the amazing variety of approaches that she has expressed over the past decades and continues to explore.
Until I saw this exhibit, I had no idea of the breadth and depth of Schaul’s work. I need to confess that I was always a bit shy of and maybe even a little intimated by The Art Store, where she served for 16 years as gallery director, when it was located in South Hills. I felt like it was part of an elite world that was mostly foreign to me. I only rarely ventured up there, usually for an event that featured someone I knew.
I was much more comfortable, especially during ArtWalk, going in and out of the store when it moved downtown to Hale Street. I only remember seeing a small number of Schaul’s pieces there during this time.
In this context, the exhibit at the Clay Center is a revelation. I benefited from the added blessing of a personal tour by the artist where she generously shared back stories of a lot of her work.
What came through to me most forcefully is the way that she used her lifetime of experience and talent to demonstrate her respect for our people and our state. Four relatively recent pieces really stand out. These pieces are also included in the well-put-together catalog that accompanies the exhibit.
- “WV Holler Series #4” brings a whole new meaning to the word “holler.” In this large painting Schaul transforms a small stretch of road here in our city that she travels from her home and back. She infuses it with detail, light and color that preserve its contours while bringing a spirit of magic and joy to the homes of her neighbors down the hill.
- “Learning from Blanche and Ortha #1” takes this kind of respect even further by learning from and building on the meticulous needlework of two women who lived in Gilmer County during the last century. The work of these two women is also featured by Susan Feller, a master West Virginia textile artist, on her website and in an article for a national magazine. Schaul’s piece is a humble but beautiful ottoman with an internal construction made out of egg cartons.
- “Building West Virginia” is a monumental diptych that is prominently displayed on the back wall of the gallery. The painting was commissioned by Orders Construction based on its history of building and restoring bridges and overpasses around the state.
The diptych Is a fantastic tribute not only to our state’s beautiful landscape but also to its infrastructure and the people who build and maintain it. Young kids who are passionate about large earth-moving machines can really relate to this. Ask them to locate the port-a potty, which we all know is integral to the job site for this kind of work.
- “Zeitgeist House” is a reconstructed dollhouse with oil on wood and miniature artworks by fellow artists and friends. This wonderful piece celebrates not just Schaul’s artistry but also a cohort of West Virginia artisans who contributed their work.
Two other dollhouses in the exhibit extend this concept even further. Be sure to look in the windows that are strategically placed for better views of the small pieces of art.
The exhibit also includes samples from other great series of her work. These series include paintings of more freeways and their construction — I love the one looking towards the back side of what is now the Capitol Market; intricately painted furniture; and domestic views of rooms and gardens that are close to the heart of the artist.
Schaul grew up on a farm near the coast south of Boston, had a beach house for years and returns regularly to visit with her family there. Paintings with scenes from this part of her life are also in the exhibit.
In addition, two giant cut-out figures are on the back wall. Each of the cutout figures is clothed in a collage of pieces that are taken from repurposed watercolor paintings that the artist tore into strips.
One piece has a workman pushing a wheelbarrow with a dog riding in it. The dog is one of the artist’s golden retrievers, now gone, who show up in some of her paintings.
The other piece includes two circus performers. It would be right at home on the walls of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, where so many of us enjoyed seeing the circuses over the years.
The tender beauty and robust energy of these cut-outs is just mind-boggling to me. They exemplify the kind of caring and can-do spirit that infuses all of Schaul’s work and represents the best of who we are in our state.
She even brings a new insight into the way we view our land in the couple of recent landscapes that are represented here. These landscapes include “Spring Trees #VIII,” the signature piece for the exhibit, and another painting titled “Spring Trees.” In the same spirit as the “Holler Series,” these paintings transform ordinary scenes of our state’s woods into magical places that are rich with colors and light.
The arts in general, as exemplified by this great exhibit, play several major roles in forging our future as a state. It goes without saying that they are an integral part of our economy in providing jobs for artists, attracting tourists, and improving our overall quality of life in a way that contributes to individuals and businesses wanting to invest in and settle here in our state.
The arts also build our individual and collective self-concept and our confidence that we can invest in ourselves.
They offer a space for us to come together across our differences.
Finally — and I know this is critical for me and I imagine for many of you — they offer a welcome respite from the intense realities that all of us are dealing with during these challenging times.
Time spent with art in all of its forms gives us what amounts to a mini-vacation. We are transported into new realms that take us beyond our daily lives. We can then return refreshed with new perspectives on what we are each called to do.
Following this tour of the exhibit, Schaul went on to speak as one of the featured guests in the series “Three Things.” When I saw the video of her presentation I realized that her public advocacy had touched my life in a way that I never even knew.
At a key point during a legislative session in the sixties, Schaul combined arts and advocacy in helping to organize artists and supporters to appear at the Capitol. They testified and witnessed in support of the state accepting what was then new federal funding for the arts and humanities. Since that time I have had the blessing of being a part of dozens of projects that were supported by these funds.
I realized that Schaul is one of a cadre of unheralded leaders who have dedicated themselves to a high quality of life in our state. This work is an inspiration for all of us in pursuing the use of our own unique gifts.