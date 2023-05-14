My first work with the New Deal photographs that I later documented in my book began with a focus on Omar, a historic coal mining town in Logan County that defied all of the stereotypes.
I had trouble identifying the place when I first drove through because so much is now gone. In the early part of the last century Omar was a planned community with well-built houses, landscaping, schools, churches, restaurants, a car dealership and a large movie theater. A multi-story company store had furniture, clothing and fresh meats. A clubhouse boarded single miners and included a barber shop.
The schools were segregated along with the clubhouse. Blacks were confined to the balcony of the movie theater and take out from the restaurants. They only went to the back doors or maybe worked to provide domestic help inside the large houses lining the main street where the top bosses lived.
Yet worker housing was integrated, at least in the beginning. I heard stories of kids playing in their neighborhoods after school without regard to race or ethnicity. One woman told me the biggest divisions were between management and workers. I also heard that a Black doctor provided the best care and most people preferred to go to him.
The coal dust from the steam-engine-led trains going through and the smoke from the burning gob piles and coal stoves affected everyone. Imagine trying to keep porches clean and hanging clothes on the line in the face of all that.
The photos taken by Ben Shahn in 1935 and Marion Post Wolcott in 1938 documented both the segregation and the diversity. Three white kids walked just past the small bridge – one of the few remnants still there – on their way to the housing for professionals referred to as High Collar. A group of schoolchildren gathered for photographs in the playground at the Black school.
Black and white men in Sunday dress sat in a row along the curb outside of the clubhouse – Shahn later turned his photograph into a painting collected by a museum. A young white boy walked down a hill with several Black children. Other photos showed a Russian miner, also a Polish miner, by their respective houses.
Several people told me how in the mines everyone was the same color once their faces were covered with coal dust. They depended on each other for their lives as they worked underground.
The mini-exhibit I curated from the photographs was first displayed at the museum at Logan State Park, then moved to other venues around the coalfields. I’ll never forget the initial opening at the museum where an older man, a white former union miner, told me with great pride about his granddaughter who was in the process of getting her doctorate. He talked about the importance of kids preparing for a future that went beyond coal mining. This was the living legacy that he was most intent on being a part of.
At the Southern West Virginia Community College near Logan I led a gallery tour with a group of Black students from a girls’ club at the high school. Some of them pointed to houses where their grandparents had lived. They invited me to an event at the park’s conference center where they were honoring the elders they had interviewed to produce a small booklet about their lives and times.
At the banquet I saw highly successful people who had been part of the diaspora to places like Huntington and bigger cities like Cleveland and Detroit. Each person was invited to the podium while their story was read by the girl who interviewed them. Then they went back to their table with large gift bags that were presented by the students.
I wonder about the legacy being created by some of our leaders today in the name of coal miners like the man who was so proud of his granddaughter and others like him. I read about the lack of ethics. The missing sense of obligation for debts by our governor that is well-documented in this paper. The continuing fight to protect our obsolete coal-fired power plants while increasing our utility bills and contributing to the extreme weather caused by global warming. The funding reductions for all of the things that support families like food programs, health care, public education, child care and unemployment benefits. The decline in enrollment in our public colleges and universities.
Donating 500 books from the national Library of Congress to a public library in Logan, as my congresswoman did recently, is great. It just does not cut it in terms of voting against the supports that families depend on. Neither does increasing our investment in mental health services and the fight against substance use while denying the basic protections that help to keep us more stable in the first place.
What are these leaders passing on to their own children and grandchildren? Great personal wealth, to be sure. A sense of entitlement that they deserve to be more than OK while their neighbors are not and somehow have God on their side. A two-class society where the rich get richer and the rest of us get poorer while supporting their lifestyle and habits.
Is this really what God wants for those who believe in Him and those who do not? It defies common sense and understanding and flies in the face of a faith based on love.
At the same time it is so heartening to see the real work of community development still being done by people who want to improve things on the ground where most of us live and work. Where these other leaders manage to contribute, like with the books to the library or the ribbon-cuttings they participate in, so much the better.
It is just so critical right now to remember where the real support is coming from and who voted for or against what and continues to do so. Spread the word, neighbor to neighbor. Point to each of the many ways that our lives are affected to the good by positive federal actions. Continually highlight the supports that so many of us – and those closest to us — depend on that some of these same leaders asking again for our vote are willing to put up for grabs.
Ask hard questions of all candidates based on their track records compared to how they present themselves – and dis their opponents — in their well-funded ads.
Support our press who are willing to dig deep and share the results with us so that we can carry the word forward.
We can do this. Defy the polls and come out to do the work wherever and however we can. This is our time. We can show the country and the world who we are as a state and a people.