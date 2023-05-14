Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My first work with the New Deal photographs that I later documented in my book began with a focus on Omar, a historic coal mining town in Logan County that defied all of the stereotypes.

I had trouble identifying the place when I first drove through because so much is now gone. In the early part of the last century Omar was a planned community with well-built houses, landscaping, schools, churches, restaurants, a car dealership and a large movie theater. A multi-story company store had furniture, clothing and fresh meats. A clubhouse boarded single miners and included a barber shop.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

