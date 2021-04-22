I recently got an email showing a postcard from the state Democratic Party. On one side, against a blue background, it says that we need to thank Democrats who have given us stimulus checks and shots in arms. It also adds: Help is here. On the other side, against a red background, it says no thanks to Republicans, including our junior U.S. senator and three members of Congress. It points out how they voted on that stimulus: No.
I have heard that our senior U.S. senator is planning a tour of the state to talk about new federal funds and encourage people to plan well for how best to use them. He played an integral role in the decision to give funds directly to counties, cities and towns instead of going through the governors of each state.
Our governor has announced his own tour to promote a failed plan to phase out our state income tax. This plan, which the legislature rejected in 2017 and again this past session, rewards our wealthiest citizens by a shift from the stable progressive source of revenue that income tax provides to a combination of higher regressive taxes and less government services for the rest of us.
The distinctions cannot be more clearcut.
Yet, we know that things are more complicated down here where we live.
It is only fair to recognize that the governor rolled out the first vaccines early and effectively to the nursing home residents who were at highest risk. He has also continued his order to wear masks at a time when some governors have backed off despite increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in their states.
We also know that people from both parties and no party will make the decisions about how new federal funds will be used at the local level. Our elected officials, including those listed on the post card I saw, are likely to be invited and show up to deliver oversized checks and participate in ground breakings and ribbon cuttings wherever and whenever they occur.
This is all OK. This is how democracy works.
My own lifelong bias and experience, built on a foundation that goes back to my parents and grandparents, is that we are responsible for helping each other. I view government as the primary vehicle for leveling the playing field and addressing the basic human needs of our fellow citizens who cannot provide everything they need for themselves.
The last legislative session painfully brought home to me how everyone does not share my conviction about the merits of investing first in our people. I am still puzzled that the same elected officials who work to reduce government also want to reduce my power to use my vote, take decision-making away from the cities and counties that are closest to me, and dictate some of the most personal decisions that I can make in my own life.
Some legislators and their supporters even want to jeopardize my own health by refusing to wear masks, keep their distance or get the life-saving vaccines that can protect me and others. I recently saw a reference to these people as freeriders who are selfishly depending on the rest of us to mitigate the pandemic for them through our own actions.
The danger, of course, is that there are not enough of us who are getting the vaccines and taking precautions to create the critical mass needed to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. We are already seeing things continue to get worse instead of get better.
Some localities are moving ahead quickly on how to use their new federal funds. I am asking that they pause and take a deep breath before making any final decisions. I also suggest that the following elements be considered not just in how the funds are to be used but also in who is at the table to make the decisions.
n Ask yourself this question before any decisions are made: How will these funds best address the needs of those who have been most harmed by the pandemic? We know the triple whammy suffered by low wage workers, including minorities, who are in front line positions, are most likely to have pre-existing conditions, and are experiencing the highest rates of hospitalizations and deaths. We also know they have the greatest barriers of all kinds, including the personal fears and reservations of some of them, to accepting the vaccines.
n Establish the biggest possible tables for decision-making. Only those who are most impacted will be able to answer this key question in a way that pinpoints the most precise needs. The last round of funds provided lunches that some kids could not access or that did not meet their nutritional needs. Small businesses were offered grants that were more than some needed and not enough to allow others to survive. We need to know exactly what is happening on the ground for our funds to be most effective.
n For people already in power, open yourselves up to listening to and sharing your power with people who may not traditionally be at the table, including minorities and people with low incomes. Maximize participation by reaching out to bring people in both virtually and in person.
n Once around the table, establish that each person is to leave his or her hat at the door and work together to define and agree on what their community most needs to address the effects of the pandemic. Recognize each person to speak in turn without questioning or debate in order to benefit from all of their ideas. After full discussion, arrive at a consensus by taking the time for each person either to agree to the outcome or indicate that they are willing to live with it.
n Within these parameters, look at where we can get the biggest bang for our buck. Make investments that will multiply our funds and lead to future benefits for ourselves and our children.
n Coordinate with state decision-makers in order to make the best possible use of each category of funding. We already know that there are overlaps built into the federal funds in categories like food insecurity, housing assistance, health care, broadband, and water. Where does it make the most sense to target local funds versus advocating for the use of state funds that are available now or may be allocated soon pending further federal actions?
n Think broadly about what infrastructure means and who and what we depend on in order to get by in our everyday lives. People are definitely a part of this equation. Human hands are essential to care for our children, our elderly and people with disabilities or other health issues that require personal attention.
We cannot continue to take our caregivers and health aides or their services for granted. Our government payments for some of their own staff and for contracted or subsidized services still keep these workers and their families close to poverty levels. Too many of them are dependent on the same kinds of government programs and services that support at least some of the people who they serve.
We must break through this longtime cycle and build in the basic elements that lift into self-sufficiency our caregivers and other essential workers who we depend on. These elements include a living wage, paid sick and family leave, quality health care, and good public education at all levels.
n Finally, we need to act now to prepare for and invest in a future that is more sustainable for all of us in addressing global warming. I have seen excellent blueprints for creating well-paying jobs so that people now in fossil fuel industries are fully supported at the same levels they are now. These blueprints also include apprenticeships and other new opportunities for bringing more people into our workforce either for the first time or as a way to replace the kinds of jobs they have lost.
Our President has shown us a path out of the divisiveness that has paralyzed us as a distraction from addressing the growing gap between the wealthy and the rest of us and addressing our real needs. We still have time to refocus and join together to make the most of the tools he has helped to give us.
By joining together at the state and local levels we can work to end the pandemic, enjoy a full economic recovery that works for all of us, address systemic racism, and forestall global warming.
As a proud West Virginia, I am convinced that our state will grow and prosper in the process. It is all well and good if a private donor wants to pay outsiders to come to the parts of our state that are already enjoying the greatest success. At the same time, we know that every one of our counties is full of wonderful gifted people who can benefit from our investments. These investments will allow them to stay in the beautiful places where they choose to remain and raise their own kids surrounded by their families and friends.
We know that each of our state’s citizens may identify with one party or another or no party. Identifying and addressing our needs for these new federal funds does not have to be a partisan issue. The way that we plan for and utilize the funds affects every one of us.
Each of us has a role in this process.
Let the hard work begin.