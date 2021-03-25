The last weeks of the legislative session have historically been among the most intense as the number of bills are winnowed down and the deadline approaches for their passage. I have found that one of the ways to deal with this intensity is to establish and begin to pursue interests and goals that go beyond the end of the session.
Another way to help in keeping perspective during these times that can sometimes feel chaotic is to celebrate and enjoy the emerging signs of Spring. This is especially true during the years when a governor is elected and the session extends into April.
This year we have the added release of vaccinations that can relieve at least some of the fears and concerns we have been living with over the past year. We can now feel at least a little more freedom to be with other people even as we continue to exercise the basic precautions that scientists advise us to use to protect ourselves and others.
Right now I am also feeling inspired by the fact that, no matter what happens at the Capitol, we as citizens will have renewed opportunities for input as our counties, cities and towns decide how best to use their new federal stimulus funds and other resources.
This is prime time to explore how best we can participate and to consider the tools that these local entities will need to make the best decisions going forward.
One of the tools that was used in the past is the community survey or needs assessment. We can learn from organizations such as The Hub that have kept the use of this tool alive as they serve our communities around the state. We can also identify and look to best practices by others who have experience in using this kind of tool.
For those citizens who have access to the internet, we can benefit from new uses of interactive surveys and live Zoom sessions to lift up our voices. We also have new opportunities to do whatever it takes to reach out to and involve people in low income, rural and minority communities who may have had less of a voice in the past.
I know that we are waiting for detailed guidances from the federal government about how the new funds may be used. Based on what I have read, there are at least three primary purposes.
First is to address the actual costs of continuing to fight the pandemic.
Second is to address the basic human needs that have resulted from the pandemic’s effects on income and everything that goes along with that, including food, shelter, utilities, child care and health care.
Third is to use any remaining funds for critical infrastructure needs like broadband and water systems.
My concern is that it will be far easier to focus on the first and the third of these purposes and to pass over the second, related to basic human needs.
From my point of view the most vulnerable people in our state have already suffered from the actions that the governor has taken with the stimulus funds that he controlled over the past year. The main exception has been the funds that were specifically targeted for unemployment payments to working people who lost jobs as things were shut down. We have also seen some funds that were targeted and used for public education over the past year.
Collectively, we have never been very good at identifying and agreeing on basic human needs. This is not a new issue. There may, however, be two primary developments that we now need to take into account.
One is that this latest round of federal stimulus funds has given priority to investing in a uniform subsidy to each one of us as well as additional direct payments and credits for families with children. These investments are designed to lift as many as half of our families out of poverty, with all of the benefits that this will bring to their children and their prospects for the future.
The other is that our country is starkly divided in terms of our commitment to our responsibilities for universal public services, like health and education, and the degree to which our government needs to assist our most vulnerable citizens.
We have been watching these divisions play out in the most recent decisions by our governor and state legislature.
We cannot know yet what we may find as the arena for investing federal funds moves to our counties, cities, and towns.
I am heartened by polling that shows overall support by people nationally for the new stimulus funds. I am looking to this support holding true as we implement the use of some of these funds in our home communities here in our state.
We can have input into the processes for our involvement, how best to develop and learn about the necessary tools, and the actual decisions on the optimum use of the new funds.
Let us begin to prepare now for this new universe of activity where we can make our voices heard. Local entities need to make us feel welcome. We, in turn, need to move past our comfort zones and walk in through the doors, whether in person or online.
The results will be both stronger families and stronger communities. Our whole state will also benefit from the synergy of our local involvement and investments in the people and places that are closest to us and that we care about the most.