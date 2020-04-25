Betty Rivard: Making sense of the balancing act

I woke up the other morning wondering if it is really possible to protect our people here the way our governor sincerely wants to do and also please his friend, the president, at the same time.
Then, after the daily press conference, I felt the conflict even more deeply.
I would not want to be in the position he is in, watching the death rate go up while fearing that we will enter into an irreversible downward spiral that will lead to even more death and destruction if we do not reopen our economic system past where it is now.
Still, the things I am hearing in his pressers are just not making sense to me.
On the one hand, we are being reassured that we have the funds, via the federal stimulus, to maintain our priorities in the state, at least in the short term. The extra money that has already been deposited in the state’s accounts appears to be two or three times as much as our projected deficit for this fiscal year. The governor feels optimistic that we will be able to use it for the backfill we will need in order to keep up.
On the other hand, we are presented with this specter of a devastating great depression, with lives lost to suicide and overdose, if we do not reopen sooner rather than later.
It was my understanding that the various federal stimulus packages, with more to come, are designed to head off the kind of depression that would cripple us as a country. I have trouble seeing how our actions in our small state will make or break the economy if these measures do not work.
On the one hand we are focusing our energy — and rightly so — on testing of patients and staff in all of our state’s nursing homes, where many of our most vulnerable citizens live.
On the other hand we are told that hospitals that meet the established criteria may reopen their doors to elective procedures. We are promised that we will have enough of the necessary tests to keep their patients and staff safe, while still being able to treat new victims of the pandemic.
I agree that it makes sense to report the data for nursing homes separately. Family members need to know the risks that are facing their loved ones in these homes.
At the same time, the staff are not residents of the homes. They go back to their own homes and families after their shifts. They are in the community and at risk of carrying the virus along with them. The patients themselves may need to be hospitalized in order to get the necessary treatment. They also become part of the general population along with those who come into the same hospitals from their own or their family’s homes.
I also think about the staff I have seen working in hospitals and nursing homes over the years. There is an immeasurable overlap between these staff and the 51% of our state’s population who are at risk due to age and chronic conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. Early evidence points to obesity, in particular, as a risk factor for younger adults who are infected with the virus. Re-entering the non-essential workforce can threaten the health and lives of working people with these risk factors.
I understand the commitment to base our decisions on the realities here in our state. We have had a great deal of success in doing this to date.
I also understand that there are risks in anything we do.
I agree that we have lots of very smart people in our state who can calibrate things correctly if we support them and enable them to do this work that they are educated to do.
Our governor has the continuing challenge to keep any political or economic pressures away from the people with their health expertise and the best interests of our citizens as their only focus.
If we err, it needs to be on the side of offering the greatest possible protections from the virus to the over half of our citizens who are the most vulnerable. This means as little contact with others as possible and the maximum emphasis on the known protections of social distancing, washing our hands and wearing a cloth face covering.
We also must have widespread testing to know who is safe to be in the public workforce and who must be in quarantine. We cannot guess or just take someone’s temperature. We know now that in many case this virus is transmitted by people without symptoms.
The governor is on target with his vision of universal testing. Combined with tracing contacts and isolating people testing positive, this is the only way, short of a vaccine, to provide something even close to the protections we need.
There are no short cuts. Viewing this process as a game and keeping score compared to other states cannot guarantee our success. Likewise, we cannot risk the lives of our people for larger political maneuvers as part of the electoral process at any level.
I truly believe that our governor understands how every single life matters in and of itself. He speaks from his heart in asking for prayers for each person and their family.
We all need to support him in following his better angels. He has the authority in our state right now to determine, to a large extent, our collective fates.
My neighbor in the country, who lived in the house where he grew up until his passing over a decade ago at age 96, used to say often how money is the root of all evil. Protecting our lives is more critical than any economic or political considerations. Our governor is correct at the end of every presser when he says to stay the course.