Betty Rivard: Making the right choices about state's future

At both a personal and a societal level, budgets are about choices. My social work mentor back in the ’80s and ’90s used to say that if a child breaks his or her leg in the driveway, we will use our money to get the leg fixed instead of painting the house.
The logical question right now is why we want to park $150 million in state funds for Medicaid in a lockbox, when we could use it to draw down approximately $450 million in federal matching funds and invest in the health care and addiction-related crises that we share right now in our communities and as a state.
The answer I hear at the Capitol is that this is onetime money, we do not want to add on to our base budget and we will need this money to fill holes that are already projected over the next several years. We are told that we also need to protect at least part of these funds from being swept away by the current Legislature to fill other, non-Medicaid, needs that cannot draw down the three-to-one federal match, as has happened in past years.
I suggest that there is another way to look at this money. Please bear with me as I break down the numbers, at least as I understand them.
We actually have $309 million in onetime state funds for Medicaid that are available to spend. This $309 million will draw down $627 million in federal matching funds if it is spent on Medicaid-eligible services.
With both the state and federal funds, the total is $936 million — almost a billion dollars — that we can devote to the crisis in our state.
To their credit, the budget proposed by the current administration already includes a total of $93 million of this $309 million in state funds for Medicaid-eligible costs to eliminate the waiting list for the IDD waiver, pay for increased child welfare needs and take other necessary steps that will add to its base budget.
“Only” about $60 million of the $309 million will be swept away for non-Medicaid needs, thus losing the ability to draw down a federal match of $180 million, for a total of $240 million in funds diverted from Medicaid-eligible needs. I believe this may be less money than has been swept from these accounts in past years. The totals are still significant, nonetheless.
The same state Department of Health and Human Resources that is responsible for administering Medicaid funds also oversees the Office of Drug Control Policy. This office has worked with stakeholders from across the state to develop a strategic plan to address substance use disorders and other addictions from prevention through treatment and recovery. The plan includes both health and behavioral health needs of vulnerable families.
I have listened to legislators of both parties firmly commit to doing whatever they can to help implement this strategic plan.
I implore them now to put their money where their mouth is.
Two of the needs beyond the governor’s proposals that are already on the table and moving through the Legislature include dental coverage for adults who receive Medicaid and an extension of post-partum maternity care to one year for women who are currently covered for only 60 days.
Please join with me in creating a vision for other ways that these funds could be a game changer in solving our current crisis.
What if we invested in quality child welfare and adult services staff by rewarding higher credentials like a bachelors or masters degree in professional social work? Research shows that, with competitive salaries and working conditions, staff with these higher credentials help families to make better decisions and maximize the resources available to them in their communities. These professional staff also stay in their positions longer due to the commitment and investment they have already made in their own education.
What if we also increased funding to Medicaid-eligible providers along with requirements that they expand services where needed, likewise rewarded higher credentials, and upgraded all staff, including paraprofessionals, to the minimum of a living wage along with full benefits?
What if we provided all of the Medicaid-eligible staff and services that are still needed in our schools?
What if we revisited the current services package of the IDD waiver not to look at the bare minimum supported by some other states, as has been suggested, but by assessing exactly what supports are actually needed by families in order to support their minor and adult children with these disabilities in their homes and community?
I am confident that people actively working across the state, as well as impacted youth and families, can add to this list.
The bottom line is that we are on the verge of making a political decision that it is more important to lock away money to protect ourselves from asking for more funds in the future than it is to address the pressing needs that are staring us in the face right now.
We are willing to commit to bond issues to fix our roads and pay the interest costs that span generations. I am not questioning the wisdom of fixing our roads. However, with the state Medicaid funds, and the federal three-to-one match, we can invest in our human infrastructure without paying interest. We can also avoid the risk of a reduced federal match, which is adjusted each year, or the block granting of funds based on a lower level of expenditures.
We already know that investing now can save us the additional costs of family breakdowns and services to children dealing with trauma throughout their young lives. We also know that a thriving and healthy workforce is the minimum condition for business investments in our state.
We must stand back and look at the choices we make now. We have an unprecedented opportunity to set our state on a far better path through investing these Medicaid funds to meet current needs.