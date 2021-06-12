This is a really hard time to be a West Virginia Democrat. It feels like our top state Democratic leaders are fighting tooth and nail against the values that so many of us grew up with as members of our great party.
I know that I am not the only Democrat who still holds these values close to my heart as intrinsic to who I am as a citizen of our state and our nation.
A colleague has suggested that it is only a matter of time before a national analyst tries to connect the dots between the current turmoil in our state party leadership and the way that our senior senator has become the focus of dissent within our national Democratic Party.
Hoppy Kercheval casually made this link in a recent column by referring to the ruling faction of the state party as “Manchin Democrats.” He defines these Democrats as moderates who are fighting against progressives.
Hoppy ignores the fact that many moderates and even conservative Democrats are also already committed to seeing changes in our state party following the punishing losses we have suffered over the last three election cycles. I am also guessing that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has his hands full right now and is not obsessed with trying to control or micromanage our state party.
The through line that I have finally come to is that neither the state party leadership nor Manchin are listening to their constituents. They have both been described as living in some dream world where only they define their own terms.
There is no clear connection between their terms and the reality that so many of us are seeing here on the ground.
Related to our state party, Brad McElhinny has quoted the chairwoman as saying how we have always had an affirmative action plan. She said that otherwise the national party would have declared the state party to be out of compliance decades ago.
Yet, as I understand it, as of last year all the members of the state executive committee were white. The first three Black women added to the committee under pressure from the national party were at first not even allowed to vote.
The document referred to as an “affirmative action plan” was limited to the selection of delegates to the national convention. The affirmative action committee required by the national bylaws only met for the first time at the beginning of this month.
Related to the U.S. Senate, our senior senator has essentially put the entire Democratic agenda at the mercy of the Republican minority.
Yet, as I understand it, President Biden now has a higher approval rating in our state than Manchin does. There is also widespread support here across parties for the American Recovery Plan that passed the Senate without any Republican votes.
Specific to protecting elections and voting rights, Newsweek recently reported on a poll that showed 79% of West Virginia respondents, including 76% of Republicans, were in favor of the For the People Act. As of this writing, Manchin has declared that he will vote against this act while supporting at least some provisions of the John Lewis Voting Rights bill.
We need to be clear that this is not an either/or. Support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act must be paired with the affirmative protections and expansions in the For the People Act in order to guarantee access to the polls by all Americans, including rural and middle-to-low income voters and all of the diversity represented in our new state Democratic Party caucuses
Cecil Roberts, head of the United Mine Workers of America, hit the nail on the head in this quote from the Washington Post: “It is wrong for these states to attack the basic rights of citizens to participate in our democracy. Congress should be doing everything possible to not just maintain, but expand voting access and create freer and fairer elections. If only one party is interested in doing that, then so be it.”
Some national analysts suggest that Manchin’s actions are dictated by his desire to impress his conservative constituency in our state with the fact that he is independent of the rest of his party in D.C.
The fact is that both a diverse party here and the protection of elections and voting in our state and nationally are essential to the future prospects for both Manchin himself and for our party in general. Democrats must continue to hold the majority in the Senate in order for Manchin to stay in his role as the powerful Energy Committee chairman.
We will also need to recruit, mobilize and empower a diverse community of Democrats and others in our state for him to win re-election to the Senate in 2024.
Even if he decides not to run again, this diverse community is the essential foundation for any other Democrat to be elected to succeed him.
Beyond these concerns, I agree with our current president and others that what we are facing is the future of our democracy itself. In a recent interview Barack Obama said that he always thought that Republicans would stand by our democratic system to control any threat the last president might present. He went on to acknowledge that events this past year have demonstrated that, with notable exceptions, not only has this control not happened but the Republican Party leaders are still perpetuating this threat.
I fervently wish that there were something that we here on the ground could do to bring our state party leadership and Manchin back down to earth with us.
This is where we live and deal daily with the consequences of their actions. I do not know what it will take to get to this place.
What I do know is that we each need to keep speaking out to share our views, no matter how challenging it may feel to do this. At least I know it is challenging for me, since I have learned to view Manchin as a friend despite the differences in our views of some things.
I feel that we can at least serve as an important reality check based on our own experiences and perspectives. In doing this we can only help him and his prospects for continuing in leadership if he wants to over the long term.
Still, we must have reality-based leadership that will build on the energy of the rest of us so that we can all get where we need to be based on our belief both in democracy and in the Democratic Party.
At the state level we need to support, facilitate and contribute to the changes that need to be made. We also need to build in accountability to keep things on track.
During the remaining years of Manchin’s current term we each need to keep reminding him what we as Democrats and citizens of our state and our country believe in and support. My fervent hope and prayer is that he will be able to open his ears, mind and heart to hearing our voices.
We all need him to do the right thing to help preserve our democracy in our state and our nation.