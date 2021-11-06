For months now I have been involved in conversations about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
I hear from family and old friends out of state and talk with in-state allies on Zoom, on the phone or in person. I know that I am not the only West Virginian who is being viewed as a Manchin whisperer just because I live in the state that elected him.
The dynamics seem to be intensifying the closer we get to the high stakes decisions that he is involved in making in D.C. Many of us here are being asked by outsiders to do whatever we can to reach out to him on the most critical issues. We each approach this request in different ways, depending on our own priorities and the gifts and relationships that we bring to the table.
Some of my friends are so upset by the ups and downs related to Manchin that they are just turning away and focusing on other things in order to protect their own personal lives. We have so many challenges in connecting with each other, including our families, due to the ongoing pandemic. I will also be refocusing on family during this upcoming holiday season, although I suspect that the conversations about Manchin may continue.
In all of this, the following three considerations have become top of mind.
n What does Manchin’s personal history and long public track record tell us about his decision-making process now?
n What options do we as his constituents have to contribute to this decision-making process?
n How do the responses to the first two questions affect the decisions that each of us needs to make related to the political dynamics in our state going forward?
With relationship to Manchin’s personal history and long public track record, statements by my friend and fellow op-ed writer, Renate Pore, as referenced in a recent New York Times opinion column by Farah Stockman, are the best description that I have seen.
“‘He does sit down and listen to everyone ... Sometimes he votes the right way ... ‘ She [Renate] said he hails from a large Italian family that was known for helping neighbors. ‘He has a good heart, but he doesn’t believe that policy can make a dramatic improvement in people’s lives, unless it’s business and facilitating business growth ... He likes to talk about his great family, their compassion and generosity. But he has also imbibed the conservative worldview that low-income people are irresponsible and not deserving.’”
We also know from public records that Manchin profits from fossil fuel interests both through his own holdings and the kinds of donors who contribute to his campaigns. A colleague shared a report that the top two donors in the last quarter were Texas oilmen.
From these perspectives it is notable that Manchin has gone as far as he has to recognize the reality of global warming and to support at least some measures to mitigate its effects. He is also actively supporting significant concrete investments in the economic transitions that are already taking place in our state.
At the same time, he has continued his longtime fight for investments in carbon industries even in the face of critical questions about their economic feasibility. He has also continued to oppose at least some of the proven measures that will most quickly and effectively reduce our carbon footprint and the global warming that results from it.
To date Manchin has been willing to protect our right to vote and hold fair elections that will counter the kind of suppression that Texas oilmen have imposed in their own state. As of this writing we do not yet know what he will do to help pass the laws that he has supported and taken a lead role in negotiating.
With full access to the worldwide press, Manchin has doubled down on his views of West Virginians and our legitimate needs for targeted government support.
Another opinion column in the New York Times, this one by Jamelle Bouie, includes the following statement in another context that also applies here: “Democracy requires empathy. We have to be able to see ourselves in one another to be able to see one another as political equals.”
Manchin has attended to our needs in some ways but not in others. He voted against the repeal of the Affordable Care Act even at some risk to his own political future. In his last election he ran and won based on a platform of protecting health care coverage for the majority of our citizens with pre-existing conditions.
Most recently he has made statements and taken actions related to what he called “entitlements,” a living wage, work requirements and paid sick and family leave. These statements and actions have appeared to many of us to show a basic lack of empathy or understanding for the realities of the lives of most of us here in our state.
So how can we as constituents contribute to Manchin’s decision-making process?
I suggest that we need to thank him for what we think he gets right even when he knows he is putting at risk his own profits, donors and voters who will oppose him.
I also suggest that we need to try to show empathy ourselves in understanding the kind of world that he has come from. This world of the baby boomers is rooted in a kind of personal charity and community support to help the most vulnerable and, yes, judge who is deserving or not.
During those times strong women were generally confined to their homes as a part of the shift from the wartime economy where they were an integral part of the workforce while men fought overseas. Men were viewed as the primary wage earners.
Women who worked were limited to care-related and service type jobs where they were paid less based on the assumption that the men would provide for them. Of course, this assumption was never even valid at the time for working women who did not have a husband for whatever reason.
Even Manchin’s fellow senators who as women are sharing their personal experiences are having trouble getting through to him how much things have changed.
All of us here in our state need to continue to do everything we can to share our own stories and lift up the voices of our vulnerable neighbors. At the same time we need to continue to build the kind of political power that can establish us as equals whether Manchin and those who think like him are able to hear us or not.
My final question is really the most important one to me right now. How do all of these dynamics affect our personal decisions related to the political dynamics in our state?
I suggest that each of us considers how best to do the following:
n To figure out for ourselves how best to contribute our unique combination of time, talents and money to making the kinds of changes that we most want to see.
n To maintain our faith in our fellow citizens and practice empathy for them in the face of the stigmatization and even the actions of some of them who most seem to be working against their own interests and the common good.
n To do what it takes to build real power through supporting good candidates and reaching out to encourage our neighbors to register and to vote in the new election cycle.
n To articulate and promote clear messages about what we stand for, including the ways that government is already making a difference to the good in our lives and can do even more in the future.
n To play active roles in continuing to fight for good policies and ensure that the laws that are passed, including any funds that result, are effectively implemented for the benefit of all of us.
n To support each other, celebrate our successes, and find creative ways to lighten the load of the difficult and challenging work that we are committed to doing.
You will notice that in all of these things that we need to do, Manchin is not even a factor. The political dynamics in our state cannot depend on any one person and the limitations of their personal and political history, their world views, or their interests, no matter how powerful they may appear to be.
We, the people, are the essence of our democratic systems. Each of us. All of us.
We can be the change that we want to see. Put another way, this change cannot happen without our contributing to it in any way that we can.