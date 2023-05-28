Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Far better minds than mine have grappled with the reality that there is evil in the world. Still, it is up to each of us to determine how we will deal with it and not allow it to take over our lives.

I am looking forward to the gospel concert at the Vandalia Gathering. This is where I first heard these words: “Don’t let the devil ride, he’ll want to drive the way. . . Don’t let him drive your car, he’ll take you too far.”

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you