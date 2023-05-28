Far better minds than mine have grappled with the reality that there is evil in the world. Still, it is up to each of us to determine how we will deal with it and not allow it to take over our lives.
I am looking forward to the gospel concert at the Vandalia Gathering. This is where I first heard these words: “Don’t let the devil ride, he’ll want to drive the way. . . Don’t let him drive your car, he’ll take you too far.”
Religion in its various forms can help us to personify both evil and its antidote, faith. With or without religion, we still struggle with how best to deal with it all. Beauty and creativity are two common ways to stay centered in the good.
My mother loved beauty. In her last years, before she died at age 91, her primary touchstones were Beethoven and flowers. She especially loved the Ode to Joy chorus in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. A CD player with high end earphones allowed her to listen to it. In her last days, at a local hospital, the headset next to her on the bed brought the majestic music close to her.
Like many others I tend to focus on the process of creating as a kind of haven of calm within the storm. This process can take many forms, and we each have our own favorites. I love how our town uses FestivALL as one way to celebrate the life of so many of the arts.
I do not know how to express this exactly, but I know that for some of us involvement in civic life and politics is also a way to confront the dark forces that we know are around us. At the heart of this involvement are the impulses to try to live our best lives and to connect with and support others who are doing so also.
This is also where the rubber hits the road in terms of our choices within our democratic system – both to protect and preserve it and to be full participants in it.
The tragic irony – too weak a word, but I am not sure what works better here – is that this same public-minded process also brings out the worst in some people and sets the stage for epic battles over the use of power. It is not up to me to question the classic statement from Lord Acton: “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
At the same time our democratic system gives us the opportunity to recruit and select leaders who will do their best to share the power of their offices in order to empower the rest of us to contribute as we can. We need to recognize the potential of those who are dedicated to public service and making a difference to the good.
I was heartened when Hoppy Kercheval shared in a recent column that two accomplished local political leaders are at least considering running to be our state’s next governor. Hopefully other fine candidates are waiting in the wings to declare for statewide and local offices. I have only the greatest respect for anyone who is willing to brave the kind of attacks that they may be likely to face from opponents. We already know that outside money based on outside agendas will be a factor in our state.
A statement in a recent Politico newsletter is as illuminating as it is troubling. A member of Congress questioned how the president and his staff could quote Socrates when we are in the middle of a bar fight with leaders in Russia, China, and elsewhere. I am fine with my president and his team invoking philosophy to look at the bigger picture. In fact, I feel like we need to do more of this in light of the existential high stakes that we are dealing with.
I have trouble with the idea that some elected officials may be seeing the world only through a kind of no-holds-barred lens. At the same time I recognize that this is not an uncommon point of view among a large cohort of our elected leadership right now whose primary goal is to do whatever it takes – including sacrificing our democratic system – to hold on to their power.
I may have referred before to the counsel of my social work mentor, a lifelong athlete, that the key to success — in our case for good public policy — is to control the game. I continue to resist using the language of games to define public life. Yet I know the reality is that narratives can shape how we think about things and the actions that we are willing to take or support.
My fervent hope is that people will continue to run for office, and that others will support and work for them, while resisting the notion of a bar fight. I, for one, am not willing for autocratic leaders from oppressive countries to dictate how we view ourselves or our actions as a democratic people.
We need to evoke and stay true to the democratic ideals that are designed to unite us and not to divide us. Show up, over and over, wherever we need to be. Go high where they go low. These dictums apply to principled people of both parties or no party.
I need to confess that the very idea of having principles was once foreign to me. I grew up as a Brownie and Girl Scout and dutifully repeated our pledge at our meetings. My family and their friends were committed to public service. I participated in a variety of faith communities, although I was not committed to one.
I also supported and participated as I could in the fights for civil rights and social justice. These were not barroom fights, but fights based at least in part on the bedrock principles of non-violent disobedience.
Yet there was a time in my late teens when I questioned everything and felt adrift even from these moorings. It took a close friend, a philosophy student at the time, to remind me of – and work to serve as a role model for – the importance of having principles.
This is a quality that I still look for in leaders today. For better and worse we are now aware more than ever about the degree of alignment between how people present themselves and how they actually perform. We have factual bases for making our own assessments of how they walk the walk, or do not, on the things that most matter to us.
Part of how we can deal with evil is continually to look toward and support the good where we see it. Referring to Hoppy Kercheval again, I was delighted by his response to a recent question from a listener to his talk show.
The question: Where is the good news? Hoppy shared a litany of the kinds of everyday interactions that can delight and astound us. Then, in the break before the interview, his station showed a five-minute video that incorporated drone photography to highlight the beauty of our state. It felt like a healthy reminder of how blessed we all are to live here.
Surely, somehow, we can find, build on and celebrate the commonalities that bring us together alongside of our differences.
Evil is not healthy, fun or life-affirming. It hurts both the practitioner and whoever it is directed against.
There is a better way that involves love and healing. The more we can find this way within ourselves and support it in others the better all of us will do.