I am getting a very strong impression that the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing here in West Virginia.
For instance, Gov. Jim Justice, while handing out grants to arts organizations and individual artists during a recent trip to Huntington, told the recipients, “Just keep doing what you’re doing and absolutely just keep pushing, pushing and pushing the Legislature and all of us to do more because I know, the more we’re able to do, the better things will be for all of us, that’s all there is to it.”
With Justice was Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, who said, “If you don’t get great arts, you don’t have great communities,” and that “we celebrate who we are through the arts, whether it’s in education or whether it’s through actual arts performances, and what’s really important is that we got the governor here, we had a bunch of legislators here celebrating all that.”
This effusive support for the arts — which I totally embrace — leads me to wonder if the governor really understands what has been going on with the proposed cuts at West Virginia University or the statewide impact that is already underway. The consultant that WVU President Gordon Gee has brought in has imposed a process that is totally contrary to the marshaling of problem-solving and planning resources within and around the university. It is also blind to the critical importance of all of the creative aspects of our state’s culture and economy.
Not only that, but the unconstitutional gag rule that prohibits WVU faculty members from speaking out to share their own perspectives and the reported threat that any appeal may lead to even worse cut-backs are imposing a culture of fear that threatens to permeate higher education throughout the state.
Brian Broome, an award-winning assistant professor in the English Department at WVU, lays everything out particularly well in an op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post, titled, “My university might cut humanities. I’m angry — and afraid.”
In one key passage, Broome states: “I am angry because we seem to be turning everything that celebrates our shared humanity into a business. But business is just a means to an end to a life of some measure of happiness and joy. Money is one ingredient, but hardly the only ingredient, in that recipe.”
All of this points to a fundamental question: Can our state afford to invest in the creative aspects of our culture and, if so, what role does WVU play?
There are a lot of people, from WVU alumni to those directly affected by the university’s proposals, weighing in on this question right now. Independent groups are convening here and in several other counties to develop and promote their own collective vision to present to the WVU Board of Governors.
The people attending these sessions are likely to include several generations of those of us who, as WVU graduates, have worked, thrived and built our lives around the lessons we learned in school about how to make a living doing something we love. It is disingenuous, to say the least, to celebrate and further our accomplishments at the same time that we are being disregarded and undercut for the value of our life’s work.
I am not sure that anyone has a clear picture of the level of contributions that we as creative graduates have made throughout the professions. We have also worked to build the foundations that others have depended on for future generations to survive and to thrive here.
I have heard that history is generally written by the winners. Still, even within our supermajority Republican Party, we are seeing this kind of intrinsic conflict based on their own actions. Even if we measure everything by money, which a number of us do not, the data establishes the economic value of creative thinking, entrepreneurship and innovation in the arts and humanities.
Affected departments and programs at WVU are trying to get the word out on just how this data applies. Why are they being ignored — and even threatened — for telling the truth, especially at an institution that is dedicated to the truth? This just makes no sense to me.
I keep thinking about those billboard signs at the Interstate-77/64 split in downtown Charleston that used to tout the pursuit of excellence at WVU. That excellence has not gone away — yet. But it will be impossible to sustain, with the plans that are now being put into place.
One of my friends, a fellow alumna, has suggested the consultants WVU hired came into our state with a stigmatizing attitude about who we are. She speculated that they assumed we are ignorant hillbillies who have no need of anything creative and must just be treated and trained as fodder for our industrial and corporate masters to increase their own wealth.
But that’s not who we are. West Virginia has an incredibly rich culture. It exists in every nook and cranny of our state.
Not only that but, collectively, we are as smart and creative as anyone else in the world. I suspect most of us are familiar with the long list of awards and honors that have been given to our people, many of whom are still alive and well, and practicing their craft, broadly defined.
It is just so unbelievably crazy for the WVU leadership to get sucked into some weird political dynamics that lead to them eating their own. The school’s Board of Governors has to be too smart to go along with this. Surely, they and the governor who appointed them can find a better way to engage their constituents, not just at WVU but across our state, in continuing the full pursuit of our dreams for what we all can be.