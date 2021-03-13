These are fraught times. We are still living with a lot of unknowns related to COVID-19. The most recent CDC guidelines, which I trust to be based more on the science than they may have been in the recent past, still leave a lot up in the air.
After completing the grace period for the two shots of vaccine, I can now meet without precautions with a few others who have also had the vaccine and completed the grace period. This is good news. I am not sure how it will play out in my own situation, but it feels like a step towards the kinds of relationships that I have enjoyed in the past.
I will still wear a mask and keep a distance in public places, wash my hands often, and wipe things down. I am hoping that the few shops I feel safe entering now will continue to do their part to enforce these basic precautions.
The CDC still advises against travel, so my adventures will be limited to where I can walk in the city. I may find a way to ride with someone who has also had their shots and is willing to take me out to my farm in the country and back. If so, the one-hour trip will be the farthest I will have traveled in the past year.
My home church is reopening with full precautions, including a plexiglass shield around the pulpit and no singing. Much as I miss it, I do not plan to attend. I will continue to join in the zoom-based service of my adopted church, at least for now. I cannot know when we will get to the level of immunity where I feel comfortable at my home church or when my adopted church will also go back to their physical building.
I may end up a church orphan at some point. If I do, I will look for something else online, no matter where it may be. I feel that God always finds a way to be with us whether or not we are in a designated building or among other worshippers.
In fact, one of the things that keeps me going right now is the signs of love and beauty that I am blessed with every day. Always unexpected, always delightful and welcomed when they occur.
One of the coolest things to me is to be at the right place at the right time for some magic to happen. An old friend walks by just at the moment when I most want to see them. A new neighbor brings her young son to the sidewalk to try out his new walking skills. Another neighbor texts me a photograph she took when she saw me sitting by the river.
A great blue heron stands on the edge of the water while a group of ducks swims around nearby. A large hawk sits on a lamppost or on the bank or high up in a tree – could it possibly be the same one? The sunset paints the sky in a kaleidoscope of changing colors. The full moon rises above the Capitol dome.
This past year has taught me more than ever before the truth of the ancient wisdom about living in the moment. I see how these moments of grace happen in good times and bad.
I know that we will get through this. Not to return to some gloried past, but to embrace a new future and build toward a better day.
This is not the time to falter and give into our fatigue. Rest is good. Resignation or disregard for others is not. Dear fellow shopper, please walk a wide berth around me when you are leaving the fish market.
This is a good time for spring to come around again. Each flower and leafed out tree is a blessing. The sun feels good when we see it and the rain can water the new seeds. Soon we will be harvesting our small gardens and enjoying the colorful yards, fields, and flowering trees. Our days already get longer.
The Legislature is still meeting. The work that is being done there can affect each of us in our lives. Along with other advocates, I oppose some things and make the case for others. I listen to the opening prayers that the right things will be done.
I know that we do not all agree on what these right things are. I applaud the civil discussions when we see them. I have to trust that our democratic processes will work to further the best interests of our state and our people.
It gets confusing sometimes. The other day I watched a woman lead a prayer for the wellbeing of our children and families. Then she and a majority of her colleagues voted for a change in the law that both evidence and common sense demonstrate will be harmful to these same people.
Right now we have no way of knowing how all of this will play out.
Likewise I watch people who have sworn to serve the state yet disregard their own rules on mask-wearing. I can only hope and pray that some force wiser than I am will bring us all through to a better place.
Still, we each have agency in our own lives and the decisions we make. We can continue to witness and do our best to practice those things we believe in. Find the small moments that enlighten us and bless our days. Encourage and support others.
I am reminded again of one of those most basic expressions of wisdom: Be the change that we want to see. I can only ask for the strength to be a part of teams that are working ongoing to produce the positive changes that we all need.