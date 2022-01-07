We are a week into a new year that presents us with a lot of unknowns. Congress is returning to work in D.C. with a daunting agenda and a lot still to work out. Here at home — the tip of the Capitol dome is visible from my front porch — a new legislative session is about to start.
I cannot travel to D.C. or make any difference there. I am unwilling to take the risk of being in our Capitol among the many people who take no precautions against COVID-19, as if they are invincible and apparently oblivious to the risks to those who are around them.
The alternative to being oblivious — that they actually want to do harm — is too horrible even to contemplate.
How do we participate as citizens if we cannot witness what is going on? It has always been a fight to be in the room, much less at the table. Those who oppose this exposure to the light are winning this battle. What will they do in the dark?
I have heard rumors that the leadership wants just to pass the budget, lay low and go home — maybe distribute enough federal funds that everyone has something to work with back home in their districts.
This sounds to me like a reasonable plan.
You know, maybe they can try to win election the old-fashioned way: Find out what they need to make life easier and figure out how to do this, rather than trying to scare the bejesus out of everyone by demonizing other candidates and neighbors while finding a way to profit at our expense.
It is said there are some people with power who want to use their positions to impose their will on everyone else.
No one can know this early on how all of this will play out.
I am not going to have the bandwidth to get into the weeds on anything up there after three decades of being in the thick of it, even last year remotely.
I am undertaking some good changes in my own life that need to happen during this same time, and there are only so many hours in a day.
I have great faith in the advocates with the courage, or whatever, to be inside of the Capitol and to make their presence known. I will still try to help from home, however I can.
This also is election season. By the end of the month, we will know who has taken the leap to run for office, and what they are running for. It will be up to each one of us to study the candidates and decide who to support and at what level, in terms of our resources of money and time.
A family friend, who was in LBJ’s U.S. Cabinet, once gave a speech about how the year before and the year after an election are the prime time for change. Of course, I realize now that we are always in one of these years, but it seemed to me to be profound at the time.
It is always prime time for change.
Right now, change does not necessarily require a new candidate, since even the incumbents we know are serving in new districts. This means that candidates have new people to reach out to, to listen to and learn from, and to appeal to for their vote.
The realities of COVID-19 clearly complicate everything. Two years ago, the primary election was even delayed.
So far, as of now, it is like nothing is happening and we are at business as usual. None of us can know how all of this will play out, either. The only wisdom that comes to me now is that we need to keep staying grounded while working toward our ideals. We all know it’s not that simple.
It is still all that we may have control over during times like this. So we need to keep a clear head and heart, to make the most of the situation we are in at any given time.