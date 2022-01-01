So, I am sitting here in southern California looking out across a small orchard and sentinel palm trees to distant rock-strewn hills and the mountains behind them. Hummingbirds continue to gorge themselves at the feeders outside the glass doors.
It is mild and sunny, with a slight breeze. Some wispy clouds feather across a blue sky as more move in from the ocean, which is out of sight to the west.
There is no way that I can keep up with all of these actions and the analyses and responses to everything going on at home, especially pertaining to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
As I free myself up to hang out with my family and friends here, I will not even try. I just hope that the pieces that do come to my attention add some clarity.
What I do know for sure is that we are in a time of increasingly deep and rapid change. Alvin Toffler wrote about this dynamic in 1981, when he said that we were challenged even then to keep up with the rapidly evolving pace.
We are now what feel like light years beyond that time, and his forecast has tested out. He was writing before widespread use of PCs or iPhones or other devices. We did not have the information highway or social media and all that goes with that.
I do not remember the details of his book, so I am not sure if he anticipated the amazing ability of our digital natives to integrate and keep up with it all. I still remember a moment in the mid-80s, which I may have mentioned before, when my then-toddler and I were at my mom’s apartment in D.C.
We were watching her TV when a zoom-like grid appeared with rapidly changing images. I was a bit dazed at the complexity of it all.
My younger son was sitting on the floor in front of the screen. He sort of shook his head for a minute, in a kind of double-take, and then just went with it.
I realized then how adaptable we as humans could be.
I love to point out to friends in my age cohort how striking it is that we are now making appointments via text to talk by phone.
Some of us can remember the time when even the concept of planning anything at all was viewed as a kind of challenge to God. How could we as mere mortals dare to plan when everything is in His hands?
My perception for a long time was that fatalism was ingrained in the psyche of our state’s culture in a way that defied my understanding.
This phenomenon was a particular challenge to me as a professional planner. My job was to encourage and coordinate a proactive and collaborative approach to our work.
Now I watch younger friends and colleagues who are not only brilliant at professional systems planning but also plan their own personal lives down to the minute. They are also masters of all of the many tools that facilitate these processes.
I feel relieved that in my retirement I do not feel the compulsion to do like they do. I know that I sometimes frustrate others by going too slow or taking too long to meet their intrinsic timetables. I still have friends who are way less connected than I am.
I need to confess that one of my own kind of perverse pleasures is to indulge totally in my lifelong tendency towards procrastination. In high school I was one of those kids who did all of my homework late Sunday night for my classes the next day.
I continue to have a few deadlines and manage to meet them, if just barely. I am actually better at being on time for appointments because I schedule fewer things and look forward more to doing each one of them in turn.
Still, I plan to keep following a practice in the new year that I developed decades ago. I learned this practice from a wonderful husband-and-wife team of trainers who I met at a regional public welfare conference. Based on my recommending them to the planners of our annual social work training conference, they became regular presenters here for many years.
The takeaway from one of their workshops that has stayed with me is the need to write down three to five goals for the coming new year. They may even have suggested limiting ourselves to three goals. I chose on my own to develop five or more.
They were particularly insistent that these goals be written down. So I dutifully buy a small plan book before the end of each year and set aside a page where I list them.
I think over the years I have gone from more formal sentences to just a couple of words for each goal. I have also varied my approach between the general and the specific.
I rarely if ever look back on the goals. Somehow just the experience of writing them down is enough to get the job done.
On those times when I did look back after a year or so I usually found that the goals were prophetic. I may not have met all of them, and sometimes the frame of reference may have changed.
Somehow having written them down gave me an overall sense of direction that I managed to internalize.
This practice has required me to think ahead to the next twelve months and figure out what I most want to have happen during that time.
One of the benefits is that it gives me confidence that there will be a future, even as the addition of more years continues to bring new risks and factors that need to be considered.
Another benefit is that I take the time to think broadly, above the fray of daily events as they unfold.
I also know gut level that there will be ongoing changes. I embrace the very process of change as a reality with no delusion that things can ever remain the same.
At the same time I can zero in on what I know to be universal and eternal. Examples that come to mind include love, peace, faith, caring, fellowship, community, the cycles of things growing, the sunrise and sunset, and the night sky.
I know that everyone reading this is getting the gist of it. I will stop here with the suggestion that you try out this written goal-setting process for yourselves.
I wish everyone many blessings in the new year.
We can live in the moment while looking to the future and embracing the unknowns and the changes as they unfold.
Each of us can set goals that will reinforce that we have a voice in this process.