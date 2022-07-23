I took typing in the first half of the eighth grade. I felt like I mastered the mechanics by the end of the semester and persuaded the school to let me switch to an art class for the rest of the year. Various clerk-typist jobs helped with college expenses. Now, of course, keyboarding is a daily part of using computers.
I can still remember this sentence that we were given to practice on: “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” I am not sure why it was chosen. The reference only to men was characteristic of the times.
The sentiment holds, though, for all of us. We are dealing with actions that are designed to crush any hopes we have for the future. As women. As people living on our earth. As voters who can potentially make a difference to the good.
Each of these hopes is embraced by different but overlapping groups of people. Based on reports of polls it appears that there is popular support for reproductive health care for women, addressing global warming and protecting voters rights and fair elections.
We need a full court press of all of us who share these hopes in order to elect officials who will enact our collective agenda following the midterm elections.
We do not need to belong to the same groups, our groups do not have to join together and we do not all need to be members of the Democratic Party.
We just need to focus on our common goals and go for the win.
That is not happening now, at risk of losing it all. At the same time, we do not need to adopt the mindset or tactics of those who oppose us in order to prevail.
We allow so many things to divide us. Identity politics. Class and economic interests. Purity. Living in blue versus red states.
These divisions sap our energy and divert us from the task at hand.
There has got to — got to — be a way to get past this.
Good leadership would be nice, but that is not even something that we can depend on. We need a movement that is so grass roots that it transcends any politics. An outpouring. An awakening that we can each make a difference through our vote and other basic rights as citizens.
We need to be smart enough to recognize and get past the use of divide and conquer strategies to pit us against each other. To validate information and its sources. To reach out and listen to the underlying trauma and needs of our neighbors and find effective remedies wherever we can.
This is not pie in the sky or rose-colored glasses. We can do this. At least a little bit every day, day in and day out. Send an email, pick up the phone, go to a rally, visit our neighbors, skip a few of the treats and donate the savings to a candidate.
We only have so many days before the die is cast, beginning with early voting. Even during these dog days of summer, when the creeks run slow, the dust rises and the air feels thicker than usual, we can step up to the plate.
Using our citizenship muscle is like taking walks every day. Start by putting on our shoes. Then pick a destination, or not, and get out to put one step in front of the other and cover some ground. It gets easier. We go faster and longer. Find a citizenship coach or a partner and report our daily progress. Invite others to join us.
Let us not waste the energy of our angst and our anger, our concerns for ourselves and our neighbors and the future of our children and their children. Stop wringing our hands. Complaining about who is doing what or not doing what. Looking for a living savior to come help us.
This is a challenge that we can take upon ourselves. Young people are leading the way, as they have in the past. As we did when we were young. Even if they look or talk or act different than we do, we need to support them. Their hearts are in the right place and they are fighting for their future. What more can we ask for?
I first saw the singer then referred to as Little Stevie Wonder when he was 14. I was in a half-empty neighborhood theater in London on a rainy afternoon in the spring of 1965 when he was led onto the stage at a Motown review. No one said it better than he did on his 1976 Grammy-award winning album, Songs in the Key of Life:
“It’s that love is in need of love today/Don’t delay, send yours in right away/Hate’s goin’ round, breakin’ many hearts/Stop it please, before it’s gone too far.”
Do yourself a favor and take the time to give it a listen. Then lace up your shoes and do your citizenship walk for the day. It will take you to amazing places. We will all be better for it.
Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.