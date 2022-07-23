Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I took typing in the first half of the eighth grade. I felt like I mastered the mechanics by the end of the semester and persuaded the school to let me switch to an art class for the rest of the year. Various clerk-typist jobs helped with college expenses. Now, of course, keyboarding is a daily part of using computers.

I can still remember this sentence that we were given to practice on: “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.” I am not sure why it was chosen. The reference only to men was characteristic of the times.

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

