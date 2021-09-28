Over 50 years ago, my former husband, our oldest son and I were the beneficiaries of a private financial incentive program that convinced us to move to West Virginia.
My parents offered to buy us a farm and deed it over to us if we stayed there for five years.
Part of their motivation was not to enrich the state but to enjoy the pleasures of knowing their first grandchild and any who might follow. Unfortunately, my father passed before our youngest son was born, even though the mission of protecting our earth is common to both of them.
We never qualified for the full incentive. After four years, we moved from a vintage double-wide trailer on 100 acres, where we had 67 sheep and three dairy goats, to a two story house on 21/2 acres that was up a dirt road on a hill around the corner from the farm.
We moved several times after that, all within our adopted state, and raised both of our sons here. They are the ones who eventually left, because of their need to pursue their careers and live elsewhere.
I love our state and I am committed to being here for as long as I can be. At the same time, I know that I am always, in some sense, an outsider, since I was not born and raised here.
Over the years, especially earlier on, I felt like I was the recipient of a kind of attraction, because of the larger world I represented, combined with suspicion that I could just up and leave anytime, with everything that goes along with this. I learned to accept this tension as endemic to our culture.
I eventually found that, to a certain extent, I internalized at least some of these same kinds of feelings toward others. Just as people have done with me, I have found myself giving the most credence to those who grew up here. I learned to test fellow nonnatives in some ways to establish their loyalty and devotion to our state.
I also have learned that there is a good reason for this kind of dynamic. From my point of view, it is grounded in the fact that our state has been treated like a colony by outside interests who own the bulk of our land. These interests also have exploited our resources and our people, while taking their own profits elsewhere.
To add insult to injury, outside interests also have tried to blame the victim, by looking down on us like it is somehow our fault that we have been exploited. It’s as if they need to show that we deserve the way we are being treated.
Nothing could be further from the truth. West Virginians are, hands down, the most caring, innovative and intelligent people I have ever known. These are qualities that have been required, to survive not just the traditional challenges of rural and small-town life but also the kinds of treatment we have endured here.
Living here 50 years also has helped to nurture these qualities in me in a way that I cannot imagine happening in any other place. I am convinced that, with all of my own limitations, I am still a far better person than I would otherwise be, because I have lived here almost my whole adult life.
In fact, what originally drew me to our state was not the financial incentives or even proximity to my family. What I actively sought was the opportunity to learn from the wisdom of our land and our people. I am eternally grateful, especially to so many great teachers, for being a part of the discipleship process that is so ingrained in our state.
I am the grandchild of immigrants who came to this country from Eastern Europe in the late 1800s and just after the turn of the century. I never knew my mother’s father, and my father’s parents passed away when I was a young girl. So I did not know what their various moves meant to them or what they might have gone through in settling in this country.
I saw my mother’s mother about once a year into early adulthood. She emigrated from Lithuania at age 11, and I remember that she had a slight accent. As I understood it, she had worked very hard to minimize this accent, to the extent that she could.
I also heard, possibly secondhand, that she had memories of the Cossacks riding through her village and setting houses afire. I imagined her early life as a scene that might have come out of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
All of my aunts, uncles and cousins whom I have known were fully assimilated into American society. Almost all of them have had professional self-sustaining careers.
I agree with Hoppy Kercheval’s recent column about the need to develop rational policies toward the treatment and future of immigrants to our country. We cannot know if or when this development might happen.
What I do know is that we might be faced, in the short term, with decisions about new immigrants from Afghanistan as our country takes in refugees from the war that we waged in their homeland. I view these immigrants as a potential new resource to our state that can be as valuable as the people we are now seeking to entice to live here through offering paid incentives.
We need to support people who want to stay here and also encourage a whole range of new people to join us in our state. My guess is that any outsider, regardless of where they come from, might be subject to the same kind of tensions that I have experienced. We might even want to help them understand, ahead of moving here, why these protective measures have been developed.
Just as I have, newcomers to our state also will benefit from the strong qualities of our culture that go beyond any monetary incentives that we could ever hope to offer. Best-case scenario: They will respect and treasure our culture here and be allowed to contribute however they can.
This can be a great win-win situation for all of us. I like to think that, as West Virginians, we can be open in our approach, regardless of the status of our national policies or the political dynamics that might be involved.
We can all benefit from bringing into our state new energy and ideas that build on our strengths and who we are. We can only gain from the gifts of the people who are willing to move here.
We will all grow as a people and a state by embracing new residents and ideas, regardless of where they come from or why they have chosen to live their lives here among us.