Today I feel like my elderly cat. She is curled up in a spot of sun on the living room rug before the cold rain sets in outside. I am too comfortable to go out in that rain. I will save my walk for tomorrow.
One of my goals has been to have at least one meaningful conversation, in person or on the phone, every day. Today I have already been blessed with two phone conversations.
In each of these conversations I heard variations of the same major theme.
The takeaway from one of them, with a friend and fellow advocate, is to wonder at how some of our colleagues can focus their energies on judging and excluding others when we face major fights for the well-being of our neighbors, the soul of our country and the fate of our planet.
In the other one, a former co-worker who I had not spoken with in years expressed her amazement that we are so challenged to protect the land, water and air that are all that we have.
All of us acknowledge that this has been a very tough couple of years. It is difficult to see an end in sight right now.
Each of us is finding our own ways to cope with what we are dealing with. We also do our best to protect ourselves and others around us from being infected by COVID-19.
I have read newspaper articles and watched embedded videos with professionals who advise us to develop habits and routines when there is a feeling of chaos. This can be a healthy process in caring for ourselves, including doing our best to limit the stressors to what we feel we can handle.
There is also the danger that we will fall back on some old ways of seeing and doing things that can get in the way of positive adaptations to change.
An example is if I surround myself only with people who look like me or share the same approaches and views. I may be more aware of this happening in my identification with a political party or other large group than I am in the various sub-groups that I am involved with.
I am specifically concerned about the dynamics within our state Democratic Party, which is in the process of opening itself up to new changes right now. In my mind, the key to success is to find enough common ground, however we decide to define this, to be able to support each other as members in winning elections and achieving our goals.
Retreating into narrower historical factions may feel good and self-protective, but it is not helpful to the state or the party during a time when we need to come together.
I am encouraged that new doors are being opened and new people are coming forward, as are the same people in new roles.
We also continue to have at least some elected officials who have been able to develop relationships and positive histories that may help to return them to office, even within new legislative districts. There is a lot we can all learn from these leaders.
Younger generations of members continue to come forward to devote their time and energy to our common ideals.
Even though I am here in my house, I can feel the force of a fresh wind blowing.
Many of the new leaves that are already budding out now will survive the cold and the storms to bring new growth as we move into spring.
The Bible says that faith as small as a mustard seed can still move mountains. We all know that there are mountains to be moved here.
We need to find the faith in ourselves and in each other – also in any greater power that we may believe in — that can be essential for us to succeed.