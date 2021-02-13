In 1974, when I was turning 30 and halfway through my first stint working with the state Department of Welfare, a local news story pointed to what felt at the time like a great revelation: West Virginia was paying out more in federal taxes to support the rest of the country than we were receiving back to invest in our state.
I was serving as a caseworker with people who were elderly or had disabilities in Marion and Monongalia counties. Through my work, day in and day out, I was seeing stranded communities left behind by coal mining and abandoned wooden oil derricks. I lived on a farm within 10 miles of Farmington and knew neighbors who were mourning relatives who were lost to the mine disaster there. I watched how families were consumed by the demands of rotating shift work at the remaining active mines.
A recent article by Emily Badger in the New York Times does a great job of capturing how not only our state but other places with lower geographical densities have suffered from national urban-density-based economic policies and their effects on federal spending during the years since then. She points to the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd’s mission to turn around the drain on our taxes by using his position to bring over a billion dollars in federal resources into our state.
Badger also does a great job of putting into perspective the challenges that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is facing right now on behalf of our state and others like us. All of the accusations I’ve seen of pork barrel grabs for money completely miss the mark and discredit the positive work he is already doing to remedy our state’s situation. He certainly understands as well as anyone the current research and analysis that documents systemic issues related to the increased wealth inequality in our country that we and our fellow states with similar characteristics are dealing with now.
As the article also points out, these historic systemic inequalities require new investment structures for long-term change. Our unmet needs include broadband, land remediation, corrections in federal policies and programs and other improvements.
Unfortunately, right now we also have to put our energy into protecting and growing our state’s current investments in basic human needs. These needs include food, shelter and income; K-12 and higher education; health and behavioral health care, including addressing the ongoing substance use disorder epidemic; and child care and other support services.
We are at a crossroads as a state as all of these current investments are under attack. The governor and supermajorities in our legislature have declared that the way to grow our state is to ship out more of our wealth to out-of-state corporations and shareholders, shift more of our essential taxes to those of us with middle and lower incomes and drastically cut the public services that all of us depend on.
Experience tells us that a no-growth policy for state government for three years, as the governor is calling for, will in and of itself require cutbacks. Normal inflation, especially in health care, means that we can buy less with the same amount of funds.
Somehow these changes are supposed to attract hundreds of thousands of new residents to live in our state.
Why in the world would anyone choose to come here under these conditions?
We already know from the data that states that eliminate income taxes have less economic growth than their neighbors who invest in addressing the needs and quality of life of their homegrown businesses and their people. More households now move into West Virginia than the number of our citizens who move away to states with no income tax.
In 1932, our state’s voters passed the Tax Limitation Amendment to our state constitution, that capped our property taxes at a time when many of our public services were delivered by the counties and municipalities who depended on these taxes. This was the same year that we helped to elect President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who immediately launched programs that rescued our nation from the Great Depression.
Due to the self-imposed tax limitations from the 1932 amendment, West Virginia had to shift responsibility for more public services to the state level. At the same time the state had to fight to come up with even the modest matching funds for the federal resources we needed to take care of our people during hard times.
This was a classic example of our whole state shooting itself in the foot. We must not repeat this same kind of history this time around by starving ourselves of resources when we need them the most.
We know that Manchin is leveraging his position to help not only our state but also others that are in a similar situation. His role as chair of the Senate Energy Committee is integral to his ability to ensure that our people and communities are protected during the national and global movement toward a carbon-free future that is essential to supporting life on our earth.
We need a governor and a legislature that will partner with and support Manchin in the essential work he is doing. Those of our leaders who support tax cuts and tax shifts cannot continue to hollow out the state by gutting its resources and enriching those who have more at the cost of those who have less. We are still living with the consequences of these kinds of mistakes that were made over the past decade under the premise that we would do better. In fact we know now from the data that our economy and our people have suffered from the loss of tax revenues.
Magical thinking does not work in the realm of economics, which affects the lives of real people. Now is the time to protect, invest in, and build on our strengths as a state. Strong and healthy communities are the essential base for keeping people here and inviting new people in. We must position ourselves to thrive from our new federal-state partnerships that redress past imbalances.
I have the greatest respect for the legacy of Sen. Byrd and all that he was able to accomplish. At the same time, in this new era, we will go beyond the names of our leaders on buildings, roads, bridges, and industry specific infrastructure.
We must all work together to make the systemic changes that we and other states need. It is only through making these changes that we can diversify our economy and ensure the broadband and public benefits and services that our state’s citizens and communities depend on in order to thrive and grow.