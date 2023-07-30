All of us know that elections matter. Sometimes we may not be as conscious of the downstream effects at the state level here that may carry over.
This reality was brought home to me when I attended and spoke at a recent public hearing hosted by the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC). The three members are appointed by the governor to staggered six-year terms and confirmed by the state Senate. The governor also designates the member to serve as chair.
With the reappointment of the member with an expiring term, all three members will serve during at least part of the next governor’s administration. Although the offices are non-partisan records show that all three have ties to the current governor and his party.
In preparing for the hearing I also realized that these three unelected officials may be the public officials who have the most direct and pervasive influence on my personal life. Their decisions affect how much money I have in my pocket and the quality of the air and the temperature level that determine when I am able to go outside. This is about as up close and personal as it gets.
One of the speakers at the public hearing described how she had moved from Ireland to our country with the expectation that her vote would matter in our democratic system. Instead she felt like the PSC basically constitutes the kind of taxation without representation that led to the revolution and the founding of our country.
Others spoke about how the lack of accountability for electrical utilities, in particular, have put them and their families in harm’s way. The high rate of power outages, linked in part to the failure to maintain rights of way, means that the devices a disabled veteran depends on might not have the operating power that they need.
One woman spoke about recent severe storms leaving a downed tree entangled with electrical live lines on her elderly parents’ home. She claimed they were trapped inside for three days when the utility would not give priority to removing the lines and getting them out.
The most common thread through the comments was that the continual rate increases in both the electric and the other utilities are forcing a major part of our state’s population to make hard choices between the necessities of life. With incomes that are either fixed or low or both they cannot cover these utility increases without reducing expenditures for the food and medicines that are critical to their lives and their health.
PSC commissioners with salaries of $90,000 per year may have trouble understanding that phasing in rate increases does not change the fact that people will have no way for extra money to come in. There are more demands on things like Social Security cost-of-living increases than a person can keep up with. It is unrealistic to expect most retirees to go back to work in their later years, nor should we have to.
Those of us with at least a little discretionary fixed income are seeing it diminish to the point of no return by the multiple rate increases. Keep in mind that we may also need more heat in the winter and more air conditioning in the summer in order to protect our health and stay comfortable inside. PEIA retirees like me can also anticipate additional costs in the near future following the Legislature’s decision to shift the burden of any increases in expenses to beneficiaries.
At least one of the commenters linked the high cost of electricity in our state to the likelihood of a downward spiral on the rest of our economy. They questioned the ability of both people and businesses to afford to stay in the state and the multiplier effect of fewer jobs and even more people leaving.
I was not the only person who linked our high reliance on coal-fired power and other carbon-based industries to both immediate adverse health effects and the increase in global warming. Temperatures are setting new records around the world. We already have air quality issues locally without regard to the recent smoke blowing in from the Canadian wildfires that have moved us temporarily into the danger zone.
The connections are clear between the fossil fuels that our state PSC protects and the effects of global warming around the world. What if the PSC truly invested in an approach that would foster our transition to alternative energy? What if they forced the utilities to pass any savings back to us as ratepayers instead of rewarding their executives and shareholders?
What if they worked with the governor and the Legislature to create a vision and goals for a cleaner future like at least some other states are doing? Educate the public about the real choices that the state needs to make in order to protect us both now and in the long run?
The PSC is charged by law to protect both our people and our economy. Each of us can do a google search on the members to see where their past interests have been. In a nutshell, there is plenty of documentation on conflicts of interest.
These three individuals are who we have for now and into the near future. What will it take for them to broaden their vision and dedicate themselves to the common good that is in the best interests of all of us?
Only one of the commenters voiced support for the use of coal and the rate increases that are at hand. She talked about how it is God’s will that we suffer from the kinds of storms that have always been with us and that there is nothing we can do about it. She exhorted us to oppose the president and the measures he is taking to reduce global warming.
We know that she represents at least a part of the electorate in our state and the people they have chosen to represent them. Right now these voices are the loudest and have the votes to prevail.
Another commenter highlighted how she also is a Christian who believes in God’s will. She follows the teachings to care about others and be a steward of our Earth. She also spoke about being called to help make a difference in accordance with these teachings.
These kinds of divisions continue to play out in our state. It may take several election cycles to see where this leads us.
In the meantime, we have these three commissioners with near God-like power to influence the conditions of our lives. As several commenters pointed out, if the rate increases were put to a popular vote they would surely be defeated. It is up to the commissioners to weigh all of the factors in making their decisions on each particular case.
It is to their credit that they opened up the process to include the opportunity for public input via the hearings and other communications. Several voices within and outside of the state are questioning if we may be at a turning point as the effects of global warming enter directly into our lungs and we and our loved ones cannot stay out in the heat. There is at least the possibility that this personal experience will get our collective attention in a way that the pockets of flooding have not.
The voices of those at the hearings represent the first wave of a sea change. The two commissioners who were present were attentive to what this might mean for their work. May God or whatever higher power we may believe in be with all three of them as they wield the considerable power that they have over our lives, the life of our state and the fate of all life on our earth.