“Talkline” host Hoppy Kercheval’s recent statement that the state Democratic Party is challenged to find relevance has provoked some interesting debates. I agree that we are challenged. There is no question that we need to do better from here on out.
I have two very different perspectives on the issue of relevance.
One perspective is that the election validated that there are places where we still matter. We have done well in a number of local city elections and in at least some county races across the state in the last two cycles, even in the face of other significant losses at the county level.
We were also a major factor in the landslide movement to defeat three amendments that represented a power grab by the legislative supermajority. We are clearly on the right side of history in support of preserving our voice on local taxes and schools and the role of the judiciary in appeals of any impeachments.
The other perspective is that at least some segments of the state Republican Party are more irrelevant than ever. Calls for my way or the highway and meddling with democratic processes are about as bad as it gets in terms of representing who we are as a state and a people. The same goes for the opposition to federal and state funds that we so badly need to address our real needs.
The main explanation I have heard for the disconnect between what our people want and those who were elected is that the national tribal politics overruled everything else. I have heard from candidates who met voters who said they liked the person and their policies. There was just no way that they were going to vote for a Democrat, at least this time around.
I do not agree with other observers that we are doomed to eternal one-party rule by the current supermajority. Times change and people change along with them. I still believe that we are a state of smart thinking voters, regardless of the outcome.
Our Democratic U.S. senator has been single-handedly responsible for a whole array of funds, benefits, programs and services that are still kicking in. As it becomes clearer how helpful these are, and who voted for and against them, the political dynamics can and will change.
We are already pursuing organizational changes in the state Democratic Party that will better connect with voters and support our candidates in future elections. One thing about hitting bottom is that there is nowhere to go but up.
The voices of the true majority of our state’s people are clear on the issues that matter the most. We are diverse, committed to public service and not going away. We want to control our own funds and decisions in order to invest in the infrastructure, schools, libraries, EMS, police and fire departments that most affect our quality of life. We have even put our money where our mouth is by approving all but one or two of our local levies this cycle.
We know that our quality of life is the strength of our state that will bring more people to live here and keep us from leaving. We will do whatever we can to protect and further develop this quality of life.
Those elected officials who oppose these developments will just dig their hole deeper. National politics will not continue to save them. The lived experiences of our people will carry the day as we more and more turn to the candidates with proven track records of addressing our real needs.
Likewise, any attempts to hide what is going on cannot prevail. More and more citizens are becoming interested in how the sausage is made. Social media can be used to spread the word quickly to the good as well as to stigmatize and misinform. Regardless of what happens with Twitter, we will be seeing increased communications as our digital natives continue to take hold.
I have to confess that I cannot stomach discussions I hear about what other country to move to if and when things fall apart here. This is not the time to give any power to dystopian thinking.
We need every ounce of our energy to invest in making a difference in what is happening here and now. Support our positive leaders and call out the rest. Keep a close eye on the upcoming legislative session in person or from home.
Involve ourselves in the decisions on spending new federal funds. Advocate for using our state funds where they are most needed to stabilize our quality of life and invest in our future and continue to fight giving them away to the wealthy or out-of-state interests.
Encourage good people to seek local, district and state offices in the next election cycle. Just because a member of the supermajority won this time, and many were unopposed, does not mean that they will win next time or be without viable challengers.
Relevance is in the eye of the beholder. I cannot think of anywhere else where I would rather be, among caring and committed people who are working to make a difference for the benefit of all of us.
May future Novembers build on what we are learning during this one. It is time better to align our elected leadership with who we are as a people – diverse, community-minded, and committed to helping make the most of our lives and the lives of our neighbors.
Finally, I am thinking about how the meaning of November was enriched for me when I first moved to rural West Virginia and immersed myself in our culture. There was deer-hunting, of course, including the sharing of the bounty. There was also the tradition of slaughtering a hog on Thanksgiving and using the people who were gathered to help to process the food for the winter.
All followed by a big meal where everyone was welcome. Tables full of multiple dishes. Good conversation. In some homes playing instruments, singing, and dancing.
One of my friends who ran for office this past cycle said that we need to bring back the fun. The Novembers that I remember from childhood always involved lots of play among the warmth of family and friends. Whatever our faith traditions, there was also a spirit of thankfulness for our many blessings.
This is also still a part of who we are. Now is the time when we need to move on in this spirit.