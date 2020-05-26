Betty Rivard: Seeing a disconnect on the coronavirus (Opinion)

I just found out that I have lost someone I know to COVID-19 in what is the first, and I hope and pray, the last time. He and his wife were close friends with my late sister going back 50 years, and I got to know them through her. He was smart, kind and funny, until his health issues overtook him and he could no longer get the care he needed at home.
I never got to see him in the congregate care setting. As we now know, these settings have turned out to be among the most high-risk places for our neighbors around the world who are most vulnerable to this virus.
I have watched in dismay as our state has refused to focus its resources on all of our prisoners and staff in correctional facilities. Now, we also know that this neglect has included our children and youth who are in juvenile detention. A couple of old friends, unfortunately, have an adult child who is in a regional jail, in part, as a result of the substance-use addictions crisis.
There is no justification for putting their lives, or the lives of anyone in prisons or jails, at undue risk because of this virus. The judges and juries who sentenced them, or the plea bargains they agreed to, did not contemplate them giving up their lives or their long-term health as a result of their crimes.
The data shows that a number of the juveniles are in detention facilities for violations of probation for what might have originally been very minor crimes. A number of adults have not even been tried and convicted.
This is a travesty for which we are all, in part, responsible as citizens of our state. Even those of us who, as Democrats, supported this governor when he ran in 2016 must share in this responsibility.
The elections this year give us the opportunity to correct this situation by, first, voting, and second, by our decision on who to vote for. In the meantime, we must continue to deal with this governor at least through the inauguration in January of whoever wins in November.
I continue to see a major disconnect between what appear to be his heartfelt feelings for the importance of each life lost, on the one hand, and the lack of sufficient action to protect all of our most vulnerable citizens, on the other. We know, as a fact, the dangers of any kind of congregate settings. Correctional facilities are a prime example of these dangers.
The disconnect also plays out in other ways. Despite the pledge to transparency, there is no clear path from the science to the decisions on what to reopen when. This lack of a clear path does not inspire confidence in our ability to determine the consequences of the reopenings or to make the necessary adjustments if the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase as a result.
We are told over and over to wear masks, but we do not see a widespread campaign to cause this to happen. This is not just an issue for the governor, although he and his team set the tone and are in a key position to take the lead to cause this to happen.
We must have a broad educational campaign for everyone, state residents and visitors, to understand and honor the critical importance of wearing a mask to protect other people, as well as themselves. This is not a matter of political alliances or being macho or whatever. It is a basic protection that can help us as a state to live with the virus until it is no longer a threat.
It also is still unclear what protections either workers in general or state workers in particular will have when they are told to report back to work in settings that might put themselves or their families at risk. The governor has dismissed even asking these questions as political.
These questions are not political to the people who are directly affected. They might be a matter of life and death to them and to their families.
No one is fighting the concept of reopening in some form. The challenge is truly to do it and manage it based on the science. Just saying we are doing that does not make it so.
When the governor shared the gender, county and age of each person who died last week, I couldn’t help but wonder if this was someone I knew. As it turns out, it was. I can testify that he had a family and friends and was a great West Virginian, like all of the people lost whom the governor honors.
No one is immune to this virus, based on what we know now. The governor is the protector-in-chief in this situation for as long as he holds office. I support him and his team in the good things they are have done. At the same time, I still reserve the right to question the things that do not seem so good. My motivation is not political, unless caring about the well-being of our state and all of our neighbors here is political in his mind, in which case I am proud to claim this label.
Overall, we have done well as a state, but we must continue to work hard to do better. It is only through being really smart and committed to protecting ourselves and each other that we can get through this pandemic without undue loss and all come out OK on the other side.