Reorganizing the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic while the ocean is running into the holes in the ship. This is not a reflection on DHHR. The focus needs to be on all of the decisions of the state as to how it uses our taxes to make things better or worse for families, kids, and other vulnerable populations.
Shifting images here, picture a pyramid. At the top are the families and kids who are in crisis and need the most intrusive and expensive treatment, including removal of kids from their homes due to abuse and neglect or violations related to juvenile justice. This is the smallest group with the highest cost.
In the middle are families and kids who can benefit from early intervention at the first signs of problems and at a lower cost.
At the bottom are all families and kids, some of whom have low incomes and struggle to address basic needs such as food, shelter, health care, and access to high quality child care and public education. In some situations public provisions, benefits and programs, including emergency services, can make all of the difference in reducing the risk of more serious problems that require more expensive interventions.
Taking resources away from addressing basic needs and from intervening early at the first sign of problems creates the crisis we have now. Too many families are being split up with kids who require out-of-home care, including high end high cost specialized treatment.
We need to connect the dots here. It is just common sense. Examine and document the pressures that affect parents’ ability to get by and in some cases can lead them to turn to drugs or other dysfunctional behaviors that impact their kids. Use our state’s resources to remove these pressures instead of breaking up families and removing kids down the line.
We have the funds right now to do a whole world of good. Reducing taxes to give thousands of dollars to the wealthy – with only enough for an extra cup of coffee a week for people like me — only makes things worse for those who need help the most.
Even one-time funds like those we are getting from federal resources can be strategically invested with tangible results via a stronger economy based on stronger more stable families. We know the long term benefits of raising healthier children and youth who do better in school and become contributing adults.
This is not rocket science. It is also not the time for magical thinking.
If it were not so sad I would have to laugh to watch the clamor to flatten the state’s budget while committing us to permanent reductions in tax revenues that we are unable to sustain. Trickle down theories that investing in the wealthy will benefit all of us have been disproven over and over.
We need to get back to the basics in both mandates and expenditures. Establish a viable living wage, as some of our cities are starting to do. Provide universal sick and family leave. Maintain and grow Medicaid where our state dollar brings in three or more dollars in federal matching funds. Restore expanded eligibility for child care and require sustainable compensation for those who provide it.
Stop draining our pocketbooks with continual increases in our utility rates to protect carbon industries or the profits of corporate water. Do more to maintain the secondary roads that so many of us depend on. Make the most of any money for broadband to bring each of us the same opportunity to participate in education and the greater economy regardless of where we live.
You get the picture. Look at every action by the legislature and the governor in light of these realities. Let them know your thoughts about the direction they are taking us. Take the complete aggregate of their decisions into account the next time you vote if you are not doing this already.
Our job this next two years is to stay real in the midst of all of this fantasy. Care about and look out for our neighbors. Listen to their concerns and share the kinds of questions that we have. Do whatever we can to promote good decisions while calling out and attempting to stop the bad ones.
Some voices are calling for feeding the chaos and letting the supermajority fall of its own weight. I suspect this will eventually happen without us trying to feed into it.
I prefer to focus on any good that we can do be by whatever means are necessary. We need to acknowledge that at least some of the issues go back to a time when the other party was in power but did not always itself act in the best interests of our people or our state.
We need to forge new alliances that are laser focused on these best interests and where people are willing to work together for the common good. Rearranging the deck chairs is a side show and a distraction that takes us further away from where we really need to go. It is not helpful for the left hand to give while the right taketh away.
Stand back to see the whole picture. It is not a pretty sight but it is what we have to deal with right now. Our people are hurting. We cannot turn away and take the money and run.
What is done onto the least of us is done onto me. The well-being of our economy and our people depends on the strength of all of our families and children. We cannot have one without the other. Start with this broader goal in mind and the other pieces will fall into place.
Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.