Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Reorganizing the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic while the ocean is running into the holes in the ship. This is not a reflection on DHHR. The focus needs to be on all of the decisions of the state as to how it uses our taxes to make things better or worse for families, kids, and other vulnerable populations.

Shifting images here, picture a pyramid. At the top are the families and kids who are in crisis and need the most intrusive and expensive treatment, including removal of kids from their homes due to abuse and neglect or violations related to juvenile justice. This is the smallest group with the highest cost.

Stories you might like

Betty Rivard, of Charleston, is a retired social worker for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Recommended for you