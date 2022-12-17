There are times when the juxtaposition of our daily habits and routines, on the one hand, and more cataclysmic events, on the other, are especially apparent. This is one of those times.
On the routine side I start off the day by setting out the trash. I see out my window where my neighbor is posting a new poem in the display space between our houses. I have a load of laundry to run through the washer and dryer in the basement. I need to get back with someone who suggested last week that we talk when we both have the time.
I am also finishing my Christmas card list by tracking down some addresses. I have packages to wrap and carry to the post office to ship off. While I am out I will stop by to see my friend at her shop. Then maybe walk up to the farmers market or along the river to increase my miles as my health care team has suggested.
Later on feed the cats again, make dinner and do the dishes. Read the print and online papers to catch up on the news.
All of the cataclysmic events do not make it into the papers. Some are broadcast on social media and I am alerted via emails or phone calls from friends.
Others are so quiet that I may even be the only one who notices them. You might even suspect that these events are all in my head and did not happen at all. Still, they felt important to me at the time and they still do.
Some events are far away, like reports of the fires, floods, famine or war around the world. Some are as close at hand as the newspaper that I pick up from my front porch six mornings a week.
Recent events at the Gazette-Mail have raised the question of whether it is ethical for me to continue to write these columns that I submit for publication here. I do not know the answer or how my decision may be judged. I have chosen to write and submit this column by the deadline because as of now it feels to me like the right thing to do.
I faced similar dilemmas during my career as a professional social worker and planner. Keep in mind that this was before social media or even common use of personal computers, much less laptops, iPhones and watches, or even the internet.
During those times I faced the choice of whether, as a colleague describes it, to call in or to call out. I was generally able to resolve my dilemmas in house. On rare occasions I went over the head of my boss, which was a radical step at the time, because I was convinced that the stakes were so high that this was the best route to take.
With one exception I let my boss know I was doing this. In that instance I did not divulge my action until several years later due to my concern about how he might react at the time. By then both of us were well out of the situation. We also both knew I had committed a significant betrayal of trust. It took several more years for us to get past this and restore the level of friendship that we had worked 20 years to develop.
Now we live in a world where I can just press a button and share my story with multitudes, including people I might never know or meet. I understand and respect the temptation to make use of this option. It is not up to me to pass judgment on this here.
My own preference is still to call in by bringing my concerns to a small, targeted person or group who can address a situation; offer my perspectives in case they are helpful.; then decide for myself how I want to proceed.
I take into account the complexities that can exist even within the same person. I mentioned the kind of cataclysm that only I may see. One of those instances happened recently that involved one of the same key players in the upheaval at the paper.
I was watching via livestream when this person showed what I considered to be extraordinary leadership skills in the course of a legislative committee meeting. He chose his time and skillfully, gently but firmly, stood up to bullying by an extremist peer that threatened an organization that I care very much about.
In the process I saw a kind of “we” feeling across parties that rose above the back and forth of blaming and guilt. I felt that this feeling established a foundation for addressing real problems that are owned by and affect every one of us. In my experience, it does not get much better than this. It was a credit to everyone who participated in developing this feeling.
There are only a handful of people in my lifetime who I have written off as unredeemable, at least in the context of anything I could possibly do or help cause to happen. I view the state of their soul as being between themselves and their God, if they have one. In a few of these cases it had taken me years or even decades of trying to make a difference before I reached this conclusion.
One of these people is at the center of the cataclysm at the paper. I need to recuse myself from further comment on account of my view of him beyond this suggestion: Anyone who submits to an interview with the paper needs to be subject to high journalistic standards that include asking hard questions. It is up to both parties to establish and agree to this expectation going into it.
One of my own daily habits and routines is to try to take time to develop and focus on a long view of any cataclysms of the day. Sometimes I am better at doing this than I am at others. There may be things that force changes in my life whether I want them to or not. At other times I have options to choose how things affect me.
I decided to go ahead to write and submit this column in case it is useful to others. Week after week my counsel has been to be open to working with others across our differences and disagreements. The person who works against me today may work with me tomorrow.
I am applying this same principle to my relationship to this paper. I truly believe that almost all of us – and our organizations — are capable of learning and growth throughout our lives. My experiences with both DHHR and our state Legislature have borne this out over and over.
I also continue to have faith that better days are still ahead for each of them. I plan to keep contributing to this process however I can.
I also have faith in the future of this paper. I will continue to invest my time and attention into it unless I am convinced otherwise. It is clear that further improvements are needed. I am praying that this recent cataclysm, painful as it may be, will contribute to the kinds of changes that still need to take place.